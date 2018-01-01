Become What You Seek

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Hello, and welcome to the Happiness Corner. Today I’d like to plant a little seed of wisdom that my Guru in India planted in me almost 20 years ago. He told me, “You have to become the right person in order to find the right person.” It seemed simple enough, but it took me a long time to understand the profoundness of this little phrase.

I was born and raised in Canada, but come from an Indian heritage in which marriage plays the most vital role in a woman’s life. So when I first went to India at the age of 24, a lot of people were unimpressed that I still was not married at this ripe old age. This question of “why aren’t you married” has haunted me most of my life. And I always truthfully, and yet at times flippantly, retort with the same answer: I’m not married because I haven’t met the right person yet.

Dr. Vidya Reddy

At an ashram in India, someone asked me this question in front of my Guru. He stepped in and offered the sage words, “You have to become the right person in order to find the right person.” I listened, but I didn’t really hear the deeper meaning of these profound words. And of course, weeks later, another person at the ashram asked the same question again. However, before I answered this time, my Guru’s words came flooding back, and I started to ponder the deeper meaning of those simple words. And I finally understood the message. In order to find what you seek, you have to become what you are looking for, to become the vibrational match for that which you seek.

This might seem counterintuitive, because instead of focusing on searching outwardly, you have to dig deep within yourself and do the work of healing your past in order to become a better version of yourself. And when you do, you set the tone for what you want in life. You must become that which you want in your life. That’s natural reciprocity. Once you vibrate at that level, everything else will come to you naturally, because in the end, whatever you want in this world is a reflection of yourself. Ever since that moment with my Guru, these words have set the tone for everything I do in my life, be it business or personal.

Laguna, a representation of serenity, peace, and a loving community

I made a list of what I want: serenity, peace, love and beauty. Then I cross referenced and asked myself, am I serene, am I at peace and am I being loving? At the time I knew I needed to work on being more loving and peaceful. In the process of working on myself, I discovered Laguna Beach, a geographical representation of everything I was looking for: serene, peaceful and a loving community. Moving here has empowered me to embody the traits on my list. In the past year of self-discovery, I believe I have become the right person. I am now all that I seek and I am enough. I am really excited to finally meet the right person, because now I am ready.

So allow this seed to be planted in your being. Nurture it and allow it to prepare you to become that which you seek. Write down your own list and ask yourself if you are what you wrote in your list. Are you everything that is on your list? From there everything will flow to you naturally, allowing you to experience less struggle in your life and become the happiest you can be.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude, Til’ next time

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

