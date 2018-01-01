“Power of Love to Bring Change” fundraiser at Woman’s Club a huge success

As part of 11th Annual Hunger & Homelessness Month by the City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Net-Works hosted a “Power of Love to Bring Change” fundraiser on Saturday, Nov 3, which included dinner, entertainment, and a silent auction. The event drew many attendees who all had a rousing good time. Jason Feddy, Eric Henderson, JJ & the Habibis, and other local musicians provided the entertainment.

Proceeds benefited Laguna Beach Net-Works’ Helping Hands From The Homeless Program.





Event organizers Marisa Peasley and Faye Chapman





Crowd enjoys dinner





On right, Don Sciortino, Laguna Beach Net-Works & Laguna Exchange operator





On left, Eric Henderson and Jason Feddy add festive mood to gathering

For more information about the Helping Hands From The Homeless work program, contact Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information on the City’s 11th Annual Hunger & Homelessness Month, visit www.lagunahungryandhomeless.org.