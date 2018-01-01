Local 10-year-old selected as Holiday Cookie Recipe contest winner

Judges, supporters and baking finalists had a great time at the Holiday Cookie Recipe contest on Monday. Finalists Maya Lee, Christine Sarkisian, Trish Sweeney, Jack Pugh, and Maddie Rootlieb baked two dozen cookies for local judges and supporters to sample. The winner this year was Maya Lee, 10, who submitted her family’s recipe for Hungarian Kifli, passed down by her great-great grandmother.

Maya’s recipe and the story behind it will be published in the City’s Winter 2019 recreation brochure, which will be mailed citywide

The City of Laguna Beach is very appreciative for the judges, supporters who came to watch the finalists present, and to everyone who entered this year’s contest. They are already looking forward to seeing what the contestants send them for next year’s contest.