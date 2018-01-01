MY HERO Project honored by Global Education Network Europe for facilitating positive change

The Laguna Beach-based MY HERO Project has been honored with the Global Education Innovation Award 2018. The award, by Global Education Network Europe (GENE), offers recognition to ongoing educational initiatives that facilitate transformative learning.

The ultimate goal of GENE is to inspire public policy through the sharing of ideas. GENE gathers together ministries, agencies and others who help form national policy and encourages them to combine their knowledge and expertise through structured networking, strategy sharing, and peer-to-peer learning. MY HERO is one of 20 initiatives that will be recognized in the GENE Brochure of Innovative Practice.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A MY HERO Project event at Laguna Art Museum

“Since launching the MY HERO website, we have been committed to sharing our free resources at educational conferences around the world,” said Jeanne Meyers, Co-founder and Director of The MY HERO Project. “We have witnessed the powerful ripples that have come from giving those who face the great challenges of our time a space and tools to share their hero stories.”

GENE promotes global education initiatives that help facilitate this change. The Global Education Innovation Award was designed to recognize the importance of innovation in global education and the projects that create positive change and “open peoples’ eyes and minds to the realities of the world, locally and globally.”

The MY HERO Project is a 501 (c) nonprofit educational organization and has administrative offices in Laguna Beach. The MY HERO Project celebrates the best of humanity, one story at a time. It has created a global learning community with participating students and educators from 197 countries and all 50 states.

For more information on the MY HERO Project, go to www.myhero.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .