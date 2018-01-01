Laguna Beach Sister Cities celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau 2018 at Wine Gallery

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LCSCA) will present an evening at Wine Gallery celebrating the annual Beaujolais Nouveau 2018, in honor of Laguna’s Sister City – Menton, France – on Thursday, Nov. 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Members of Laguna Beach Sister Cities celebrate with friends at a previous Beaujolais Nouveau gathering

The cost is $40 for LBSCA members or $50 for non-members. The event is available for pre-purchase only; no tickets will be sold at the door. The evening includes a French café singer, food, drink and merriment. The dinner choice will be from a special menu, along with a glass of Beaujolais Nouveau. The event honors the release of the highly anticipated 2018 Beaujolais Nouveau. The wine is made entirely from Gamay grapes handpicked in the Beaujolais province of France, bottled just weeks after harvest.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Laguna Beach Sister Cities and their good works of international culture and educational exchange.

Visit www.LagunaBeachSisterCities.comto purchase tickets. For additional information, contact Susan Davis at (714) 785-7335.

Wine Gallery is located at 1833 South Coast Highway #110.