Red Flag Warning issued for Laguna Beach through 10 p.m. tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Orange County Coastal Zone, including Laguna Beach, effective through tonight, Friday, Nov 9 at 10 p.m. Sustained winds of 15-25 MPH with gusts of 30+ MPH are possible along with low humidity levels, creating this Red Flag Warning.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Low humidity along with high winds have created today’s Red Flag condition

An elevated sense of awareness is imperative during extreme weather conditions. Laguna Beach residents should take this time to evaluate their preparedness levels. Please refer to the Ready! Set! Go! Program available on the Fire Department website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/fire.

Register for AlertOC, the City’s mass notification system, at www.alertoc.com. Make sure you include your cell phone number, text number, and email addresses so the City can contact you no matter where you are. In order to ensure you are contacted during a Red Flag Warning, register with the Nixle Red Flag group by texting “LBRedFlag” to 888-777.

During a Red Flag Warning, parking restrictions are implemented for the Diamond/Crestview Neighborhood. Any vehicles that are parked in marked parking spaces with a “red flag” painted in the center of the asphalt may be cited or towed.

When Red Flag Warnings are issued from the National Weather Service, this information will be shared on the City’s website, social media accounts, official press release, and through the Red Flag group in Nixle.