Introducing Club 325 011717

Print | Email

Introducing Club 325 – for after school homework

Laguna Presbyterian Church will be offering an after-school homework club on Mondays from 3 - 5 p.m. beginning Jan 23.

Educational tutors will help with all subjects from 3 – 4 p.m. with faith and fun time 4 – 5 p.m. as well as snack. Students 1st-5th grade can bring their class homework or work on educational materials provided.

Adults will meet the children at the bus stop on Forest and 2nd St. to accompany them over to the Youth Center where parents can pick them up at 5 p.m. 

Cost is $10/session; register at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=2568f5 for 4, 6 or 8 sessions at a time. Sessions do not have to be used consecutively. Drop-ins are welcome with payment and signed permission slip. 

Please contact Gail Onodera 494-7555 with any questions and/or visit the church website at www.lagunapreschurch.org for more information.

LBHS Schedules

Varsity

•••••

Friday, January 20

Girls Water Polo

@ Corona del Mar – 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

@ Estancia – 5:30

Boys Basketball

@ Estancia – 7 p.m.

•••••

Saturday, January 21

Girls Water Polo 

Mater Dei – 2 p.m.

•••••

Tuesday, January 24

Girls Soccer

Saddleback – 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saddleback – 7 p.m.

•••••

Wednesday, January 25

Girls Water Polo

@ Costa Mesa – 3:15

Boys Soccer

Saddleback – 6:30

Boys Basketball

Saddleback – 7 p.m.

•••••

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.