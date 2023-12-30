It’s time to once again answer the bell as school returns and our new Superintendent is doing his best to keep us informed about everything going on

This reminder for those of you used to zipping around on our local streets in those earlier morning hours – school will be back in session come Thursday (Aug. 20)…that means we all need to be on alert for our youth out and about.

Speaking of schools, here’s what’s making the news.

It’s officially the start of the Dr. Don Austin era as the Laguna Beach Unified District’s Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Austin is promising a Superintendent Weekly Update that should do wonders for keeping the community engaged in all of the district developments.

Here’s his first foray:

“We are days away from the start of an amazing school year! As your superintendent, I am excited to return to LBUSD. It feels like only yesterday when I first served as the principal of Laguna Beach High School. The mirror reminds me it’s been a little while!

“The school district remains special in every meaningful way. The staff worked hard throughout the summer to prepare our sites for the return of our students. This begins with the efforts of our maintenance staff. Our campuses look spectacular! Teachers and staff members were engaged in professional development to sharpen skills and stretch their thinking. We will be ready when the first bell rings.

“We will make some shifts in our efforts to communicate with everyone who is part of our school district. One of those shifts begins today with this communication. Each Friday, our Board of Education receives updates and reports from each division of the District Office. Starting today, the non-confidential portions of those updates will be sent to all families, staff members and those who wish to subscribe. While a portion of the information is operational, it may also be of interest to a broader audience.

“Our school district is in perpetual motion, with many initiatives and developments that are easy to miss. Our goal is to provide a look into parts of our school district that receive less of a spotlight. Examples of things you can expect to see in the weekly updates from my office include fire safety measures, proposed policies, curriculum revisions or pilot ideas, financial updates, construction plans and progress, upcoming school board agenda items, school board actions and event schedules.

“The school site letters from your principals serve a different purpose and will include information specific to the site. I have reviewed some of the site messages from the past. They are impressive!

“I look forward to meeting everyone and to begin to form new relationships. For now, I am happy to be within eyesight of the starting line. This is going to be a great year together. Enjoy each moment because our kids grow up! This town and our school district are small enough to know every child and powerful enough to do unparalleled things on their behalf.”

–Don Austin, Ph.D.

Some of the other reminders that Dr. Austin noted:

–“As we begin the school year, families and community members will continue to see progress on the LBHS Swimming Pool project. Construction remains on schedule and within budget, with grading underway, building foundations being installed and the new electrical service now in place. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2027.

“With students returning to campus, pedestrian safety around the construction area remains a priority. LBUSD has partnered with the city of Laguna Beach to install a temporary three-way stop at Park Avenue and Manzanita. Those crossing Park Avenue are encouraged to use the designated crossings at Short Street or St. Ann’s.

“Throughout construction, district staff and the city engineer will continue to monitor traffic and pedestrian conditions. After construction is complete and the permanent crosswalk is installed, the district and city will evaluate whether the three-way stop should remain permanently.”

District news and notes:

–The district’s transportation team has already issued more than 700 bus passes.

–Mike Rush has been promoted after 17 years with LBUSD to Director of Information Technology.

–Amanda Bratcher replaces Daphne Hammer as the new Assistant Principal of Thurston Middle School. She comes from Capistrano USD.

–The Board Governance Committee is currently accepting applications for those interested in serving. The governance committee has been established to review board policies and governance practices, identify opportunities for improvement, and develop recommendations for board consideration. You may apply here.

–We previously told you about the $18,500 awarded to the district by the Festival of Arts Foundation. “The funding will enhance programs in ceramics, visual art, photography and theater by providing students access to professional-grade materials and hands-on learning experiences that strengthen connections to the broader arts.”

–El Morro Elementary School teacher Kathleen Margaretich has been named a 2026 Outstanding K–12 STEM Educator by the Orange County Department of Education (OCDE).

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUSD

El Morro Elementary School teacher Kathleen Margaretich, named one of the Orange County Department of Education’s 2026 Outstanding K-12 STEM Educators

Margaretich is among 11 Orange County educators and community leaders selected for the 2026 Outstanding STEM Educator Awards, which recognize individuals expanding opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. Honorees were selected through a competitive nomination and review process by a panel of educators and community leaders.

We think it’s a great start by the superintendent and hope to share his update with you each week.

Let’s all take a deep breath and hope that exciting times are ahead for LBUSD!

• • •

We told you that the Sawdust Art Festival was conducting their annual Artists Benevolence Fund Live Auction on Sunday, Aug. 9. It was an opportunity for art lovers to purchase one-of-a-kind original artworks from Laguna Beach artists with monies raised supporting their benevolence fund for future times of crisis.

The auction happens each year and features paintings, jewelry, ceramics, glass, photography, sculpture, textiles and more, all generously donated by Sawdust artists.

The auction resulted in raising $18,110, plus an additional $2,570 in direct donations. That’s $20,680 for those of you who struggle in math.

As stated, all of those proceeds will now go to provide emergency financial assistance to local artists facing future serious illness, injury, natural disaster or other unexpected hardships.

Congrats and thanks to all, both artists and community, for making this success possible.

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