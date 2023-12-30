Three women rescued from rip current off Aliso Beach
By CLARA BEARD
Lifeguards rescued three women from a rip current between Aliso Beach and Treasure Island Beach on Saturday, Aug. 15, according to a release from the the Laguna Beach Department of Marine Safety.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Heavy surf breaks near Aliso Beach, where lifeguards rescued three women from a rip current last Saturday with three- to five-foot waves
Marine Safety personnel responded at about 1:29 p.m. after the women became caught in the current. Several lifeguards entered the water and brought them to shore. One of the women had lost consciousness.
A 50-year-old woman was airlifted by Mercy Air to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo in stable condition. A 49-year-old woman was taken by a Laguna Beach Fire Department ambulance to Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach.
Both women are expected to make full recoveries, officials said. Authorities did not release the victims’ names.
It’s time to once again answer the bell as school returns and our new Superintendent is doing his best to keep us informed about everything going on
This reminder for those of you used to zipping around on our local streets in those earlier morning hours – school will be back in session come Thursday (Aug. 20)…that means we all need to be on alert for our youth out and about.
Speaking of schools, here’s what’s making the news.
It’s officially the start of the Dr. Don Austin era as the Laguna Beach Unified District’s Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Austin is promising a Superintendent Weekly Update that should do wonders for keeping the community engaged in all of the district developments.
Here’s his first foray:
“We are days away from the start of an amazing school year! As your superintendent, I am excited to return to LBUSD. It feels like only yesterday when I first served as the principal of Laguna Beach High School. The mirror reminds me it’s been a little while!
“The school district remains special in every meaningful way. The staff worked hard throughout the summer to prepare our sites for the return of our students. This begins with the efforts of our maintenance staff. Our campuses look spectacular! Teachers and staff members were engaged in professional development to sharpen skills and stretch their thinking. We will be ready when the first bell rings.
“We will make some shifts in our efforts to communicate with everyone who is part of our school district. One of those shifts begins today with this communication. Each Friday, our Board of Education receives updates and reports from each division of the District Office. Starting today, the non-confidential portions of those updates will be sent to all families, staff members and those who wish to subscribe. While a portion of the information is operational, it may also be of interest to a broader audience.
“Our school district is in perpetual motion, with many initiatives and developments that are easy to miss. Our goal is to provide a look into parts of our school district that receive less of a spotlight. Examples of things you can expect to see in the weekly updates from my office include fire safety measures, proposed policies, curriculum revisions or pilot ideas, financial updates, construction plans and progress, upcoming school board agenda items, school board actions and event schedules.
“The school site letters from your principals serve a different purpose and will include information specific to the site. I have reviewed some of the site messages from the past. They are impressive!
“I look forward to meeting everyone and to begin to form new relationships. For now, I am happy to be within eyesight of the starting line. This is going to be a great year together. Enjoy each moment because our kids grow up! This town and our school district are small enough to know every child and powerful enough to do unparalleled things on their behalf.”
–Don Austin, Ph.D.
Some of the other reminders that Dr. Austin noted:
–“As we begin the school year, families and community members will continue to see progress on the LBHS Swimming Pool project. Construction remains on schedule and within budget, with grading underway, building foundations being installed and the new electrical service now in place. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2027.
“With students returning to campus, pedestrian safety around the construction area remains a priority. LBUSD has partnered with the city of Laguna Beach to install a temporary three-way stop at Park Avenue and Manzanita. Those crossing Park Avenue are encouraged to use the designated crossings at Short Street or St. Ann’s.
“Throughout construction, district staff and the city engineer will continue to monitor traffic and pedestrian conditions. After construction is complete and the permanent crosswalk is installed, the district and city will evaluate whether the three-way stop should remain permanently.”
District news and notes:
–The district’s transportation team has already issued more than 700 bus passes.
–Mike Rush has been promoted after 17 years with LBUSD to Director of Information Technology.
–Amanda Bratcher replaces Daphne Hammer as the new Assistant Principal of Thurston Middle School. She comes from Capistrano USD.
–The Board Governance Committee is currently accepting applications for those interested in serving. The governance committee has been established to review board policies and governance practices, identify opportunities for improvement, and develop recommendations for board consideration. You may apply here.
–We previously told you about the $18,500 awarded to the district by the Festival of Arts Foundation. “The funding will enhance programs in ceramics, visual art, photography and theater by providing students access to professional-grade materials and hands-on learning experiences that strengthen connections to the broader arts.”
–El Morro Elementary School teacher Kathleen Margaretich has been named a 2026 Outstanding K–12 STEM Educator by the Orange County Department of Education (OCDE).
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Courtesy of LBUSD
El Morro Elementary School teacher Kathleen Margaretich, named one of the Orange County Department of Education’s 2026 Outstanding K-12 STEM Educators
Margaretich is among 11 Orange County educators and community leaders selected for the 2026 Outstanding STEM Educator Awards, which recognize individuals expanding opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. Honorees were selected through a competitive nomination and review process by a panel of educators and community leaders.
We think it’s a great start by the superintendent and hope to share his update with you each week.
Let’s all take a deep breath and hope that exciting times are ahead for LBUSD!
• • •
We told you that the Sawdust Art Festival was conducting their annual Artists Benevolence Fund Live Auction on Sunday, Aug. 9. It was an opportunity for art lovers to purchase one-of-a-kind original artworks from Laguna Beach artists with monies raised supporting their benevolence fund for future times of crisis.
The auction happens each year and features paintings, jewelry, ceramics, glass, photography, sculpture, textiles and more, all generously donated by Sawdust artists.
The auction resulted in raising $18,110, plus an additional $2,570 in direct donations. That’s $20,680 for those of you who struggle in math.
As stated, all of those proceeds will now go to provide emergency financial assistance to local artists facing future serious illness, injury, natural disaster or other unexpected hardships.
Congrats and thanks to all, both artists and community, for making this success possible.
Trending Recent Stories in Stu News Laguna
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Crystal Cove Conservancy names Hallie Jones as new president
By Tom Johnson – Photo courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy
By Clara Beard – Photo courtesy of Glennwood House
Pilot program brings AI to community development operations
Empowered through training: Jaleesa Peluso and Laguna Beach Dojo
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
With deft precision, Jaleesa Peluso juggles many roles – wife, mother, Laguna Beach community leader, entrepreneur and REALTOR®. A Certified International Property Specialist, she has been recognized for her professional accomplishments, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Leading Edge Society Award.
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Master Jeff Kash and Senpai Jaleesa Peluso co-hosted a one-day self-defense class for women at Laguna Beach Dojo
Beyond her professional life, Peluso is actively involved in the Laguna Beach community and served as co-president of the Laguna Beach Parents Club in 2024. Originally from the Netherlands, Peluso is now a firmly rooted Laguna resident.
Recently, Peluso assumed a new role – Senpai, which is a Japanese word meaning “senior” or “upperclassman.”
Realizing there was a real local need for well-rounded self-defense and prevention education for women, Senpai Jaleesa Peluso and Master Jeff Kash of Laguna Beach Dojo adapted the existing program into a one-day crash course.
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Master Kash and Senpai Peluso demonstrate that it’s all about knowing how to twist and move
“I co-hosted the class alongside Master Kash, who has been teaching self-defense for more than 20 years,” she said. The two of them came up with the idea of a one-day women’s intensive after hearing story after story from local women who had recently found themselves in uncomfortable situations – while dating, or simply out running errands – along with sobering statistics on assaults against college-aged women.
Senpai Peluso’s own training started for a very practical reason.
“I’m a real estate agent, and this job puts you in vulnerable positions more often than people realize,” she said. “You meet strangers alone at empty properties – you literally put signs out telling strangers where to find you, then sit in a vacant house and wait. After a few ‘sketchy’ situations that set off my instincts, I decided I never wanted to feel unprepared or put myself in that kind of vulnerable position again.”
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Students practicing punches
Her two kids were already training at Laguna Beach Dojo, so Peluso knew firsthand what a special place it is. “I’d been watching their classes – somewhat enviously – when Master Kash encouraged me to just step onto the mat and join one myself. I never looked back. I still can’t quite believe I’m a brown belt and assistant instructor today.”
However, the training brought even more benefits than she anticipated.
“I was stronger than I gave myself credit for, and I learned that most of self-defense happens before anything physical ever occurs,” Peluso said. “I walked in thinking I’d learn how to fight my way out of a bad situation. What I learned is how to recognize and avoid one in the first place. The goal is not to win the fight; it’s to avoid the fight entirely.”
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Former Laguna Beach High School principal returns to lead district
By CLARA BEARD
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
Laguna Beach Unified’s new superintendent is no stranger to the schools he now leads.
Don Austin, who served as principal of Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) from 2006-2011 and whose three children attended Laguna Beach schools, began his new role on July 1.
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LBUSD Superintendent Dr. Don Austin
At the August 13 school board meeting, he reflected on his first few weeks back on the familiar LBHS campus.
“I love this town, and the more I think about it, the more true it is,” Austin said during his superintendent’s report. “When I come back here, the feel and the spirit is just unlike anything anywhere.”
Austin’s return brings him back to a district where he spent five years leading the high school. During his time as principal, Laguna Beach High was recognized twice as a California Distinguished School and a National Blue Ribbon School.
The school also received a California School Boards Association Golden Bell Award and recognition from the College Board AP Honor Roll for supporting the success of underrepresented students, according to the district.
Some of Austin’s most meaningful experiences since returning have involved former students, he said during the school board meeting.
At a recent “Meet the Superintendent” event, Austin brought up a former LBHS student who told him she graduated in 2007. After she asked if he remembered her, she told him her two children now attend Laguna Beach Schools.
“When you have former students introducing themselves and introducing me to their kids, that’s special,” Austin said.
He said he’s also come across former students working as teachers, instructional assistants and coaches, along with some in the local arts scene.
Those encounters are more than nostalgic, Austin said. They reflect the connection he hopes the district will continue to promote: Preparing students to pursue opportunities elsewhere while making Laguna a place they are happy to return to and be part of again.
“Coming back here has just been the best,” he said.
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LBUSD Superintendent Dr. Don Austin at the Thursday, Aug. 13 Meet and Greet at Thurston Middle School
The school board announced Austin’s appointment in May and approved his employment agreement on June 4.
“Dr. Austin brings extensive experience as a superintendent, a strong track record of academic excellence, educational leadership and a deep understanding of California public education,” Board President Sheri Morgan said when his contract was approved. “The Board of Education is pleased to welcome him back to Laguna Beach Unified and looks forward to partnering with him to support student achievement and continue the district’s tradition of excellence.”
Austin has more than 30 years of experience in the California public education system, serving as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
After leaving Laguna, he served as the assistant superintendent of educational services for the Huntington Beach Union High School District, where he led instructional, special education and assessment programs across multiple schools.
In 2014, Austin was appointed superintendent of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District. During his four years in the position, he introduced a yearly community stewardship report, established administrative training programs, and oversaw technology and campus modernization projects, according to the district.
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Laguna Beach – A Look Back: Forest Avenue, circa 1915
By Dr. Gregg DeNicola
At first glance, this photo appears to be from 1880 Tombstone, Ariz., with two cowboys riding into town for some grub at the local cafe.
But trained eyes will realize it’s our own Forest Avenue, and by the looks of that Model T on the right side, around 1915.
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Courtesy of Dr. Gregg DeNicola from his personal collection
Forest Avenue, circa 1915
Around this time frame, Laguna was transforming from a sleepy homestead town into the artist colony that would define it for the rest of the 20th century and beyond.
Autos were becoming more popular, and the large “GARAGE” banner over Forest illustrates this.
The cowboys show that in 1915, horseback was still a common way of navigating the Laguna village. Perhaps after their lunch at the cafe, they headed over a few storefronts to the Van Sycles building on the corner of Forest and South Coast Highway. It was in 1915 that local Carl Hofer opened an ice cream parlor, hanging a wooden gate made by his father above his shop.
“The Gate” still hangs from that corner, and that ice cream parlor became Rankins Drugs, only to revert back to the ice cream store we have today, 110 years later.
Most interesting, this photo gives a good view of Clapps General Store on the right side. In 1915, records show the population of Laguna Beach hovered around 300 people. And Fred Clapps’ General Store was a cornerstone of the city’s daily life. In 1915, the town had no street numbers. If a letter was mailed, it often went straight to Clapps, and everyone knew where to find it.
This picture shows the store as a rustic, wooden structure, functioning as the unofficial town square. Locals – and perhaps these horsemen – gathered there to share gossip or discuss the new “plein-air” artists setting up on the beach. Because a trip even to nearby Santa Ana by stagecoach or Model T required a grueling trek over dirt roads and rough trails, Clapp had to stock everything a traveler would need. For locals, his store supplied flour, sugar, hardware, kerosene and farm tools, among hundreds of other supplies.
By 1924, the town had grown and modernized, and the property was converted to Powers Grocery Store. But for decades, locals still referred to the site as “Clapps.”
In this photo, Forest was a simple dirt road, and by the early 1920s, it became the first street in Laguna to officially be paved. Many of the eucalyptus trees seen in this photo were uprooted, sparking the creation of the Laguna Beach Garden Club to protect the remaining trees.
The recent controversies over that very subject – 100 years later, with the creation of the Promenade on this very street – show history does indeed repeat itself.
Friendship Shelter welcomes Constance Callan and Kimberly Pollard to board of directors
Friendship Shelter has announced the appointment of Constance “Connie” Callan and Kimberly Pollard to their board of directors. As the organization continues to expand their efforts to end homelessness across South Orange County, these two accomplished leaders bring valuable expertise, diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to creating meaningful community impact.
Photos courtesy of Friendship Shelter
Connie Callan joins the board of Friendship Shelter
Connie Callan is a South Orange County philanthropist and community leader dedicated to advancing initiatives that improve the lives of people, animals and the environment. Passionate about addressing the challenges facing vulnerable children and families, homelessness and food insecurity, she has devoted significant time and resources to supporting non-profit organizations throughout Southern California.
Kimberly Pollard is an accomplished senior executive with more than 16 years of experience leading large-scale homeowners’ association operations and managing complex master-planned community portfolios. As senior vice president at Seabreeze Management, she provides strategic and operational leadership, cultivates strong relationships with clients and boards of directors, develops high-performing teams and leads organizational improvement and client retention initiatives.
Kimberly Pollard joins Connie Callan in bringing years of experience to Friendship Shelter
Together, Callan and Pollard bring exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and a shared commitment to strengthening organizations and creating positive change. Their guidance will help advance Friendship Shelter’s mission of ending homelessness through compassionate, innovative and effective solutions.
“We are at a pivotal moment in Friendship Shelter’s history, and the right leaders help expand what is possible,” said Nishtha Mohendra, the CEO of Friendship Shelter. “Connie and Kimberly each bring the insight, integrity and commitment that will help Friendship Shelter grow thoughtfully, lead boldly and deepen our impact across the community. We are honored to welcome them to our board of directors.”
“As Friendship Shelter continues to expand their programs to end homelessness throughout South Orange County, adding Connie and Kimberly to our board couldn’t come at a better time,” said Wendy Aird, chair of the Friendship Shelter Board of Directors. “Connie’s deep engagement in regional philanthropy is guided by her belief that compassion must be paired with action a philosophy that will strengthen our community partnerships and advocacy efforts. Kimberly’s more than 16 years of executive leadership in operational strategy and portfolio management will provide invaluable guidance as we continue to grow. We are fortunate to welcome both of them to our leadership team.”
The appointments of Callan and Pollard reflect Friendship Shelter’s commitment to engaging visionary leaders who share a dedication to advancing housing stability and improving the lives of individuals and families throughout South Orange County.
Hurricane Guillermo was a wild one
With hurricane season in the news (August through October are the worst months in the Atlantic basin) and Tropical Storm Lala hitting Hawaii’s Big Island, I thought I would take a few moments to go outside of Laguna Beach on this one.
Hurricane Guillermo set records in 1997 that may not be equaled or surpassed for possibly generations to come. For starters, Bill’s life span lasted a remarkable 32 days, from July 24 through August 25, 1997. That’s 32 days to be precise. No other Eastern Pacific tropical system has even come close. Secondly, Bill’s status as a hurricane spanned 30 out of those 32 days. His explosive development from a low-grade tropical storm with 45 mph winds into a Category 5 monster in the span of only 48 hours was previously unequaled or duplicated.
In today’s meteorology terms it’s called “Rapid Intensification.” At one point, Bill’s central pressure was off the charts with a reading of 886 millibars. In El Niño’s boiling waters of near 90 degrees – at one point – Bill’s width grew to nearly 900 miles when he was halfway to Hawaii. That’s unheard of in anybody’s record books. When all was said and done, Bill’s travels exceeded more 4,000 miles, from Southern Mexico to the Pacific Northwest Coast.
Let’s break it down. On July 24, 1997, tropical storm Bill was born about 300 miles SSW of Acapulco, Mexico. By the very next day he was already a Cat. 2 hurricane and by the next day he had flexed his muscles into a high-end Cat. 4. He wasn’t done yet and by the 27th, he was a Cat. 5 with winds of 162 mph with gusts up to 175 mph.
He began to creep ever so slowly at 5 mph to the WNW into the open ocean. It took only three days to explode into a Cat. 5 monster. The good news was that he was moving out into the Pacific, away from any land mass. Still a Cat. 5 behemoth, Bill continued to creep along at a snail’s pace at 5 mph for several days as he approached Southern Cal’s swell window.
By August 1, he was located around 700 miles SSW of the tip of Baja, still not posing any threat to any land mass at this point. His giant swells began fanning out in all directions due to his very slow forward movement. A week later, Bill continued to amble along to the WNW – a little over halfway to Hawaii. If he continued his WNW track his next land target would be in the vicinity of the Big Island of Hawaii.
Just before he hit the Big Island on the 15th, he took a sharp turn to the right, now moving almost to the north, missing Hawaii by less the 200 miles. The Hawaiian Islands were spared but he was still a dangerous Cat. 4 and was very slow to dissipate. He was still in very warm waters of 83 degrees as he crossed the 25 degrees North Latitude, about 2200 miles WSW of San Diego. By August 20, Bill found himself around 1,900 miles west of Long Beach, still moving north at about 12 mph and still a Cat. 2.
On the 25th, Bill was now about 1,400 miles to the west of Oregon while taking a sharp turn to the east setting his sights on the Oregon Coast. On the 26th, he was now an extratropical low as his giant swells lit up the point at Rincon, normally a winter break so Southern Cal. It got two different swells from the same storm, first a SSE and south pulse and then a clean NW pulse from Bill almost three weeks later. Two swells from the same storm. That’s never happened! That’s the kind of magic that happens when there’s a mega El Niño event going on. Maybe this new El Niño will work its magic in some way, shape or form. Stay tuned on that one.
In the meantime, ALOHA to you all.
In Loving Memory
Maura Mary O’Keefe Carter
March 7, 1948 – July 24, 2026
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of the Carter Family
Maura Mary O’Keeffe Carter
Maura Mary O’Keeffe Carter, beloved mother, grandmother and dedicated Laguna Beach community member, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2026. She was born on March 7, 1948, in Cavan, Ireland, and her journey through life was one marked by compassion, generosity and selflessness.
Maura built a meaningful life that touched many, both professionally and personally. She devoted much of her career to enriching the lives of children and families. Caring for people was a theme that ran throughout Maura’s life. She began her professional career while in Ireland, as a registered nurse. Her dedication to the wellbeing of others was evident in every patient she comforted and colleague she supported. In 1980, she immigrated to the United States, settling in Laguna Beach. Maura opened a children’s daycare as the owner and operator for more than 20 years where she nurtured countless young minds with patience, kindness and unwavering care. Her ability to create a warm, welcoming environment made her a trusted figure for families. Her generous spirit extended into her community service as a volunteer at her Laguna Presbyterian Church, where she found meaningful ways to give back and support those around her through faith and friendship. Throughout these roles, Maura exemplified what it means to serve with empathy and integrity. During her retirement years, she continued to give her time and heart by volunteering at the Assistance League of Laguna Beach, where she was honored twice for her dedicated work.
Maura also knew how to find joy in life and was a woman of many passions and deep connections. Music, singing and dancing brought her immense joy. She was famous for dancing an Irish jig with her children, grandchildren and friends. Above all, Maura’s greatest joy was her family. She especially cherished her grandchildren and the time she spent watching them grow and celebrating their accomplishments. Being their Granny brought her tremendous happiness and the love she gave them will remain an enduring part of her legacy. She also kept a close connection to her five siblings in Ireland, Germany and the United Kingdom, phoning them weekly.
Maura leaves behind two devoted sons, Damian Carter and Alexander Carter; daughters-in-law Lauren Carter and Stephanie Maher; five grandchildren: Kaylee Carter, Brenden Carter, Layton Turner, Marlow Turner and Tallulah Carter; siblings: Frankie O’Keeffe, Gerry O’Keeffe, Paul O’Keefe, Kathleen Conaty and Rose Hiller; and special friend Bernadette Whelan. Her legacy is one of kindness, service, faith, laughter and love. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. The family asks attendees to wear green in honor of Maura.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, visit their flower store.
Save the Date: LOCA invites community to ArtsGiving celebration on October 4
Mark your calendars now. LOCA invites everyone to ArtsGiving, their annual membership celebration Sunday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Main Campus, Laguna College of Art + Design. Join more than 120 Laguna Beach artists and art lovers under the historic sycamore tree in rustic Nina’s Park.
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Photos courtesy of LOCA
Join LOCA for a fun event on October 4, complete with tasty appetizers
Interactive fun includes the Musical Cake Walk Game, the Mad Hatter hat-making booth and artist demonstrations. LOCA’s honorees include Bryan Heggie, artist and gallery and collections manager of LCAD Gallery as well as Sian Poeschl, cultural arts manager for the city of Laguna Beach, glass artist and program coordinator for LOCA in their early days.
Enjoy tasty appetizers by Nirvana by Chef Lindsay and others, sip on refreshing mimosas and coffee, and hear live music by Dave Murdy. Support LOCA in their pledge-a-program fundraising drive, silent auction and exciting opportunity drawing.
Registration is required: Members are free; guests are $40.
Earlybird guest is $30 if registered by September 25.
Membership Upgrade Prize Drawing: Upgrade now from General Member or Supporting Member to Sustaining Member and qualify for their drawing to win a dining certificate for two at a fabulous local restaurant. The winner will be announced October 4; winner need not be present. Click here to go to “Sustaining Member.”
For tickets to ArtGiving, click here.
Call for contributions: LOCA is seeking financial underwriters, education program sponsors and ArtsGiving prize certificates for goods and services valued at $200-$2,000. Request a list of opportunities or a personal call from LOCA by emailing KC at loca@locaarts.org.
Hillel Rzepka makes art from the heart
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Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Hillel Rzepka is known as the “Heartist” jewelry maker at the Sawdust Art Festival. He is widely known for handcrafting individual lampwork glass hearts and wire-wrapping them into unique, heirloom-quality wearable art using Italian Murano glass, sterling silver and 14K gold wire.
Fall 2026 Sports Update
The summer is ending for Laguna High School sports with the 93rd sports season officially starting.
Girls Volleyball (0-1)
The Breakers dropped their first regular season match losing a four-set contest with Beckman, 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 19-25. Kill leader was Iris Rowe (Fr.) with 10. Liberio Savannah Faris had 18 digs, Sarah Durand 16 and Rowe had 11. Durand and Faris each had three aces, Sienna Utge was very effective in setting.
Laguna was at Foothill yesterday (Aug. 13) and hosts Dana Hills on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Dugger Gym. Start time is 5:45 p.m.
Flag Football (1-2)
Injuries and absences caused the Breakers to forfeit their first two games of the 2026 season. On August 12, the Breakers surprised Dana Hills 23-0, and next week on August 18 they are at San Clemente and at Laguna Hills on August 19.
Football
The 92nd Varsity Season opens Friday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., against Yorba Linda from the Alpha League. The Mustangs went 9-2 last season, won Bravo League, losing to Los Alamitos and Tustin, while beating Edison and Corona del Mar. Their squad returns seven starters led by QB Noah Trujillo and running back Isaiah Trujillo.
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Photos courtesy of Laguna Football
Head Coach John Shanahan – the Breakers’ football coach – is 77-35-0 in 10 seasons with the Breakers, with six league titles. Before Laguna, he was the successful Frosh coach at JSerra (42-8) for five seasons, including one Trinity League title when he was hired at Laguna Beach in spring 2016. Prior to that, he was involved with the Tustin program serving as an assistant to the Tillers. Shanahan is a native of Boston, but grew up in the Tustin area graduating from Foothill High School and Fullerton College before attending Boston College.
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QB Coach Mark Flippen (center) appears with 2026 quarterbacks – (L-R) Braden Hansen (Fr.) and Jack Hurst (Sr.), returning for his final season with Laguna. Last year, Hurst threw for 2,973 yards and a school record 45 touchdown passes.
Guyer Field
It was built in 1962 with the current grandstand and lights added for the 1963 season. The artificial turf was installed in 2003, replaced in 2016 and again in 2025. The Breakers are 152-174-5 at the field.
Prior to Guyer, Laguna played on their original field that ran parallel to St. Anns. Lights were added to the Laguna field in 1954, and the squad was 76-36-7 there over the 27 seasons.
Tickets
Must be purchased online at GoFan. The direct link QR Code can be found at the Athletic Boosters home page at www.lbhsathletics.com, and the code is also posted outside Guyer Field for game day access. Adults are $11, with seniors and students $6.
Concessions
Food Trucks will arrive about 5:30 p.m. on game day evening.
Remaining schedule
August 28 – #92 Orange
September 4 – Shadow Ridge (Nev.), #9 in Nevada ranking equal to #58 in SS-CIF
September 10 – at #45 Westlake
September 25 – at San Pedro (LA-CIF), ranked # 3 in L.A. equal to #136 in SS-CIF
October 1 – at #66 Troy*
October 8 – at #91 El Modena*
October 16 – #48 Dana Hills*
October 23 – #79 Western*
October 30 – at #28 Huntington Beach*
(*Delta League Game)
Other Fall Sports
Boys Water Polo opens on August 22 at Beckman; Girls Tennis hosts JSerra on August 20 and Cross Country’s first event is Saturday, Aug. 22.
• • •
Have a note on LBHS sports? Email me at frank@twometer.net.
If you would like an updated PDF file of the Football, Baseball and Girls Water Polo record books – drop me an email request – all are currently being revised for 2026-27 season.
2026-27 High School Schedules? Check Laguna Beach High School on the MaxPreps website or the schedules tab on the Athletics website at https://lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/schedules. To get scores on the school site – select the sport and level, click year and move to the “Show older events” toggle under the selected season. Scores are also posted on X @LagunaSports.
This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!
We’d love to include yours – and/or your children’s birthdays here.
Just email to: editor@stunewslaguna.com
Celebrate and enjoy your birthday!
August 18: Faye Baglin, Greg Friedman, Lisette Chel
August 19: Fania Martinez
August 20: Cristian Minea, Kristina Clemens, Roark Gourley, Tracee Schraeder
August 21: Beth Fitchet Wood, John Brown, Lorraine Leon Jones, Stephen Bramucci
August 22: Judy Haron, Valerie Vincent
August 23: Carrie Pitt, Greg Trimarche, Kat Toth
August 24: Chris Daniels, Deb Conroy, Nicholas Yrizarry, Roberto Chuy Madrigal, Young Lee
Pet of the Week
Stu News Laguna is delighted to be working with the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter to help get the word out in search of loving homes for pets that deserve a warm, nurturing environment and a place to call “home.”
Meet Rollie Pollie, a female American Staffordshire Terrier who is 3-8 years old and weighs between 61-100 lbs. She’s a couch potato who is affectionate, friendly, funny, gentle, loves kisses and has a quiet nature. Currently, her backstory hasn’t been added to her profile, so for more information, contact the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter at 949.497.3552. Rollie Pollie would be a wonderful housemate.
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Courtesy of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter
Stop by the shelter and check out Rollie Pollie
The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.
The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552 or go to the website for information on adoption procedures at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.
Laguna Beach Community Calendars
The following are calendar links for regularly scheduled meetings and events in Laguna Beach:
City of Laguna Beach meetings & events calendar
Laguna Beach Public Library – everything at the library calendar
www.ocpl.org/libraries/laguna-beach
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www.lagunabeachchamber.org/events/calendar
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Festival of Arts & Pageant of the Masters closes 2026 season with one-night-only Greatest Party of All Time on September 4
The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters will celebrate the final night of the 2026 season with The Greatest Party of All Time on Friday, Sept. 4. This one-night-only event will bring together art, music and entertainment for an unforgettable finale to the summer and give audiences an opportunity to experience the hit 2026 Pageant of the Masters, The Greatest of All Time, featuring playful twists and surprises reserved exclusively for this final night of production. Tickets are available here. Funds raised will benefit the non-profit organization and their arts programming.
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Photo by Filip Shobot
Actor Esai Morales will host “The Greatest Party of All Time”
Hosted by acclaimed actor Esai Morales and featuring a live performance by Southern California’s premier Beatles tribute band, Hard Day’s Night (paying tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time) the evening will be filled with GOAT-worthy entertainment, exclusive experiences and delightful surprises throughout the Pageant performance and Festival grounds.
Special for the 2026 season finale, the Pageant is breaking with tradition. The famously still “living pictures” will spring into action as cast members step out of their poses, new props enter the scene and unexpected moments unfold during a special finale created exclusively for The Greatest Party of All Time.
“We’ve spent the summer celebrating the greatest artists and masterpieces of all time. For our final night, we decided to have a little fun with the rules,” said Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy. “What happens when the living pictures don’t stay quite so still? You’ll have to be there on September 4 to find out.”
The celebration begins with exclusive early access at 4:30 p.m. for guests holding Loge Center Pageant tickets, who will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of champagne. At 5:30 p.m., the Festival grounds open to all event guests, inviting them to explore the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, where 120 of Orange County’s most accomplished artists showcase an extraordinary collection of original paintings, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography, glass and mixed media. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience red carpet arrivals as celebrity host Esai Morales and special guests make their way into the evening’s celebration.
Courtesy of FOA
Hard Day’s Night celebrates Beatles music
At 6 p.m., Hard Day’s Night takes the Festival Green stage with an electrifying tribute to The Beatles, one of the greatest and most influential bands in music history. A longtime Southern California favorite, the popular Beatles tribute band recreates the iconic sound and spirit of the Fab Four with authentic instruments, custom-tailored suits and note-for-note renditions of the band’s timeless hits. Their crowd-pleasing performance sets the stage for an unforgettable celebration of the GOATs of music.
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Crystal Cove State Park hosts Creative Currents: The Art of Preservation from September 10-12
For three unforgettable days, Crystal Cove State Park comes alive with creativity, connection and conservation during the inaugural Creative Currents: The Art of Preservation, September 10-12.
Inspired by this year’s theme, Art of Preservation, Creative Currents invites you to experience Crystal Cove through a new creative lens. Discover local artists and artisans, enjoy live demonstrations and hands-on experiences, explore original art and handcrafted goods, and take part in special programs inspired by the park’s extraordinary landscapes and natural beauty.
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Photos courtesy of Crystal Conservancy
Artist Quin Cooney (center) will give a live painting demo and artist talk on September 10
An Artful Evening with Quin Cooney
Thursday, Sept. 10, 5-7:30 p.m.
Crystal Cove Historic District – Education Commons
Members Only Event
Enjoy an exclusive member appreciation event featuring artist Quin Cooney, celebrating the connection between art, nature and conservation.
The evening will include a live painting demonstration and artist talk, paired with conservation interpretation by Conservancy staff to connect Cooney’s work to Crystal Cove’s landscapes, ecosystems and stewardship mission. The event is designed to provide members with an intimate, mission-driven experience while highlighting art’s role in inspiring a deeper appreciation of the park. Light refreshments and time for informal conversation with the artist will encourage engagement and community building.
Learn more here.
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Artist Chapman Hamborg interacts with guests at a Wine & Watercolor Workshop
Wine & Watercolors with Chapman Hamborg
Friday, Sept. 11, 5-7 p.m.
Crystal Cove Historic District – Education Commons
Be inspired by the beauty of Crystal Cove as you create your own coastal-inspired watercolor during this relaxed evening with local artist Chapman Hamborg. As part of Creative Currents, this guided watercolor workshop celebrates the connection between art, nature and conservation, welcoming artists of every skill level to explore their creativity in one of California’s most inspiring coastal settings.
Learn more here.
Art & Artisan Bazaar
Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crystal Cove Historic District – Education Commons
Stroll the Art & Artisan Bazaar and discover an inspiring collection of original art and handcrafted goods from local artists and artisans. Browse paintings, pottery, jewelry, clothing, vintage finds, antiques and other one-of-a-kind creations, meet the artists behind the work, and find something special to take home.
Set against the natural beauty of Crystal Cove, the bazaar offers a lively place to shop, explore and connect with the local creative community.
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Participants assemble found objects during a Tidepool Sketching workshop
Nature Drawing Workshop: Tidepool Sketching
Saturday, Sept. 12, 10-11:30 a.m.
Crystal Cove Historic District – Cottage #22
Connect more deeply with the natural world through the art of field sketching. In this hands-on workshop, artist and educator Sama Wareh will guide you in observing and drawing the beauty found Crystal Cove’s tidepool ecosystems using simple, accessible techniques. Whether you’re new to sketching or looking to refine your practice, this session invites you to slow down and see nature through an artist’s eyes. All materials are provided.
Learn more here.
Turning the Tide on Ocean Plastics Workshop
Saturday, Sept. 12, 12-2:30 p.m.
Crystal Cove Historic District – Cottage #22
Discover how art and conservation come together in this hands-on workshop presented with Laguna Outreach for Community Arts (LOCA). Learn from a Crystal Cove Conservancy Conservation biologist about the impacts of ocean plastics and marine debris, then join LOCA teaching artist Liz McGee to create a nature-inspired artwork reflecting what you’ve learned. Participants will leave with their own artwork, a deeper connection to our coastal ecosystems, and simple ways to help protect our beaches and ocean.
Learn more here.
For more information on all events, click here.
Compiled by Suzie Harrison
Police Beat derives from information in the daily police and arrest logs published on the city of Laguna Beach’s website and required under CA Government Code Section 6254 (f). Additional information is obtained through communication with the Laguna Beach Police Department’s Public Information Officer.
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