Council considers another censure, remodel of Pacific Edge Hotel, monarch butterfly garden By SARA HALL City Council has another packed and varied agenda on Tuesday (August 10), including another censure request of two council members, the remodel and expansion of Pacific Edge Hotel, and a monarch butterfly and pollinator garden in Heisler Park. Also on the agenda: An adjustment on the limit on campaign contributions, a project update from the Wildlife Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee, receiving the Evacuation Time Study Report, and adoption of a resolution to support ending child marriage under 18, no exceptions. Mayor Bob Whalen is making the request for censure of Councilmembers George Weiss and Toni Iseman. Whalen is requesting the censure because of alleged unauthorized disclosure of closed session confidential information. The report for the censure, prepared by Whalen and City Attorney Phil Kohn, explained the process of closed session meetings. Closed session meetings may include conferring with city’s legal counsel, and that the Brown Act provides that a person may not disclose confidential information that was acquired during a closed session to someone not entitled to receive it. On June 29, council convened a closes session on the advice of the city attorney to discuss matters related to the renovation of Hotel Laguna, according to the report. No action was taken at the meeting that required a public report and nothing was announced when council reconvened in open session. Council did not authorize the disclosure of the confidential information discussed at the closed session. According to the report, on July 8, Mark and Sharon Fudge sent an email to the city manager and others with the subject line “Improper Closed Session?” A letter was attached to the email that stated, in part: “Recently, we have become aware that the City Council of Laguna Beach took an action to allow further permitting at the Hotel Laguna during the hearing of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in closed session. The item was head and discussed, moved and voted on with three council members affirming the new permitting and two council members in opposition.” On July 21, Mark Fudge virtually participated in a Planning Commission meeting and commented that he had it “on good authority” that a discussion of the Hotel Laguna project was done in closed session. He claimed it was not proper, above board, or transparent. He also noted that he shared the information with the district attorney’s office and other authorities. During the July 27 council meeting, Fudge repeated the comments and added that he had a meeting with concerned citizens regarding Hotel Laguna on July 1. Fudge said both Weiss and Iseman attended the meeting, as well as former mayor Paul Freeman. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut Councilmember George Weiss Fudge went on to say that he was told about the June 29 closed session at his July 1 meeting with residents and that “many things were discussed,” including a project presented by staff to get the “hotel opened up” and “red tags removed so that the project can move forward.” During his comments, Fudge also said that the Brown Act “took a beating” because of the closed session discussion and vote, calling it “wholly inappropriate.” Fudge also said he believed the two council members who spoke up feared the city was “running rogue” and working on a project that should have been discussed in a public hearing. Residents need confidence that things are heard, treated properly, and the public is allowed to participate, he said at the council meeting. His public commented concluded with the outcome of the closed session vote, with Mayor Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, and Councilmember Peter Blake voting in support, Weiss dissenting, and Iseman abstaining. Later during the July 27 council meeting, Blake commented on the “1,000-pound elephant in the room” of the closed session leaks, which are illegal and compromise the entire council, he said. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut Councilmember Toni Iseman At the time, Blake committed to bringing a censure request against Weiss and Iseman. There was also some back-and-forth disagreement between Blake and Iseman during the meeting, each denying being the source for past closed session leaks. In the censure report for next week’s meeting, it’s also noted that council members take an oath of office and are required to follow a code of ethics. Whalen notes in his request that Weiss and Iseman are aware of the council’s desire to maintain the confidentiality of the information discussed at the June 29 closed session and it was their legal obligation to maintain it. “Nevertheless, as evidenced by Mark Fudge’s written communications and public comments, Councilmembers Weiss and Iseman made a unilateral decision to voluntarily disclose confidential information to those persons present at the July 1, 2021, meeting at Mr. Fudge’s office and/or to discuss and confirm the accuracy of confidential information improperly disclosed,” the report reads. By divulging that information, Weiss and Iseman “undermined the integrity of the City Council’s operations and deliberations,” Whalen and Kohn wrote in the censure report. “They have also adversely impacted the ability of the City Council to effectively perform its functions going forward as there will be a chilling effect on future closed session discussions for concern about further improper disclosures,” the report reads. “To better ensure future compliance by all council members with the confidentiality requirements of the Brown Act, it is important not to ignore the improper disclosures described above and to have the full City Council address this matter and determine appropriate response.” A censure by City Council is to be “treated as an official expression of disapproval or criticism.” There is no fine, suspension, loss of compensation or benefits, or any other form of penalty or discipline. Any council member may make a motion either to take no action on the censure request, or to deny or approve the censure request. Click on photo for a larger image Rendering by Luxigon/Courtesy of City of LB A rendering of the highway elevation view of the Pacific Edge Hotel project Also during regular business, council will consider several permits and items related to the remodel and expansion of an existing hotel resort complex (Pacific Edge Hotel) with restaurants and conference facilities at 647 S Coast Hwy. and 610-668 Sleepy Hollow Ln. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the approval after reviewing the project on March 17, but modified some conditions reflecting their key concerns. The project includes a remodel of nine existing buildings, relocation of the pool and spa, construction of a 53-vehicle subsurface parking garage, and a new hotel building, restriping the parking areas, a new porte cochère, roadway improvements along Sleepy Hollow Lane, new office and conference areas, a new café with outdoor dining, HVAC equipment, and landscaping. Overall, the project will provide an additional 25 hotel rooms, for a total of 156 rooms. A reconfiguration of the existing oceanfront restaurants established at the Villa and Driftwood buildings will increase the number of seats provided by 14, and a new 63-seat café with outdoor seating is proposed at the Coast building. A variance is required to construct a new elevator to meet fire code access requirements that will exceed the maximum building height. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut A monarch butterfly in Laguna Beach During the consent calendar on Tuesday, council will consider establishing a monarch butterfly and pollinator garden in Heisler Park, which includes planting of native milkweed plants and installation of an educational sign. If approved, the action will also direct staff to work with volunteers for coordination and planting. Laguna Beach Garden Club has agreed to donate the informational signage and provide the initial native milkweed plants. “The purpose of the garden is to spread public awareness about the endangered monarch butterflies and allow the public to view the butterflies,” the staff report explains. The proposed special habitat for North America’s arguably most beloved butterfly was presented at a Recreation Committee on June 7. Committee members unanimously supported the proposal, saying it’s non-invasive, usable, achievable. “Who could be against butterflies?” committee member Anna Cathleen Greiner said at the June meeting. Volunteers hope to create a butterfly garden and conservation sanctuary for monarch butterflies in an approximately 200-square-foot area at the park, on a sloped space slightly inland of the whale sculpture. A pollinator garden would fit in nicely in the area, said Laura Ford, local resident and founder of Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach (a nonprofit formally organized earlier this year), when she presented the idea to the Rec Committee in June. The slightly sloped space was chosen because it already has irrigation, is in need of some more planting, and is a good location for interaction with the public, she explained. Also on Tuesday, the council will consider an ordinance which adjusts the limit on campaign contributions. On January 21, 2020, council unanimously approved the adjustment of the amount for campaign contribution limitations in accordance with city code to $440 from $360, which was the level set in 2010 and had not been adjusted since. Council will also hear the Wildlife Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee’s update of project implementation (regarding previously approved fire safety improvement opportunities) and receive the Evacuation Time Study Report. The evacuation study estimates times, identifies impaired access areas, and helps further inform the city’s emergency planning efforts. Another item during regular business recommends the council adopt a resolution to support ending child marriage under 18, no exceptions. “Each year minors are coerced and forced into marriages in cities across the United States,” the staff report reads. The California Coalition to End Child Marriage brings awareness to current laws in California that allow for the abuse of minors, city staff explain in the report. The Coalition and its partners advocate for adopting legislation that restricts marriage to a contract between two consenting adults at a minimum age of 18, typically called “No Child Marriage, No Exceptions” laws. Whalen recommended adopting the resolution, as eight other Orange County cities have done. The council agenda is available online here. The closed session begins at 3:30 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5 p.m. To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 99746407807#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at (310) 722-5051. The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas. You may also speak in person in Council Chambers. Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on August 9 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments. You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on August 10 (the day of the meeting). City one step closer to acquiring South Laguna Ti Amo property for future public use By SARA HALL The process of acquiring property in South Laguna for future civic uses, including as a possible replacement for the neighborhood’s local fire station, moved forward this week as a city board unanimously agreed that potential public benefit use is consistent with Laguna Beach code. The Planning Commission voted 5-0 Wednesday (August 4) to approve city staff’s recommended general plan consistency determination for 31727 and 31735 Coast Highway. In a split 3-2 vote on June 15, City Council authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with Rincon Consultants Inc. in the amount of $89,199 to provide consulting services for the preparation of an initial study for the acquisition of 31727 Coast Highway and for a possible Mitigated Negative Declaration, if determined to be appropriate. Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented. The city has entered into escrow to acquire the property at 31727 PCH, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone. The city offered $2.7 million. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut The city is working on acquiring the property at 31727 PCH, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone Pursuant to City Council direction, staff has been working with the property owner to acquire the South Laguna properties. While the city might ultimately determine to utilize the property for replacing fire station #4 and/or other public-serving amenities, a use decision will not be made until later. The current #4 fire station for the area is located at 31646 2nd Ave. Most of Wednesday’s discussion centered around the clarification that the commission was only affirming GP consistency for possible future public benefit use, and not a specific use (such as a fire station). “There are questions about ultimate use, but the whole point of the action at this time isn’t to address that and there will be opportunities to address it at a later date,” said Commissioner Steven Kellenberg. His fellow commissioners tended to agree and separated the actions during the discussion. “I support the recommended action [of consistency approval] and the purchase of this property, period,” Susan Whitin said. Chair Steven Goldman clarified that the commission was tasked with determining the general plan consistency, assuming it will be used for a use that is consistent with the general plan, and that staff will return at a later date when that use is actually determined. Jeremy Frimond, senior management analyst in the city manager’s office, said it’s a nuanced process. “The scope of this evening is a general plan consistency finding,” Frimond said. “Right now, this project is in the acquisition phase.” Once acquired, if the property is acquired, it will then go into the specific uses portion. Frimond clarified that the city can acquire land for certain purposes. “It’s not selected, it’s not formalized,” he said. “In this case, while not selected and formalized – that still is up to the City Council – there was a conversation and there is a general understanding of what the city is looking to purchase in South Laguna.” Given that information and based on the city attorney’s evaluation, it triggered an analysis for a variety of uses. The environmental review currently underway assesses the properties for an array of public use concepts, Frimond explained. Frimond emphasized that they are just concepts for public use, the study is “not necessarily assigning a use to it.” None of the conceptual uses that are being assessed are inconsistent, confirmed Planning Manager Scott Drapkin. Commission Jorg Dubin questioned what the other possible public benefit uses could be developed beyond a fire station, if that – theoretically – is what the council would approve acquisition for and then it was later determined to not be an appropriate use. “Ultimately, they’re going to own this expensive piece of property,” Dubin said. Parallel to the possible fire station use, they are studying public parking, a park, and restrooms, Frimond confirmed. “So yes, there are other uses,” he said. Considering previous discussions on the property and the search for a new fire department location in South Laguna, it’s difficult not to think of it with the fire station in mind, said Commissioner Ken Sadler. Although “public use” could also be a community garden or park, among other ideas. “It’s hard not to kind of get ahead of ourselves, knowing what we know about previous discussions that have happened regarding the possibilities for this,” Sadler said, but it could be a number of concepts, “I’m glad you’re looking at different options.” Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut The current fire station #4 in South Laguna There are provisions within the municipal code that define uses within commercial areas, Frimond clarified, and staff would need to make findings based on those specific uses if they are permitted. Uses would be reviewed at a later date to determine if a conditional use permit would be needed. If council later approves purchasing the property and then assigns a use, staff would return with a project plan for consideration. The project site encompasses approximately 0.23 acre (9,975 square feet) and includes two parcels, one developed and an adjacent parking lot. The properties have a general plan land use designation of local business/professional, which provides for a mixture of limited commercial development, office-professional uses, and mixed-use residential development to serve the needs of the local population. The South Laguna Village zone permits trade services, office, and retail uses. An institutional or public benefit use would be allowed with a conditional use permit (after a public hearing) if it’s found to be consistent with the intent and purpose of the zoning district and similar to and no more obnoxious or detrimental to the public health, safety, and welfare than other permitted uses. The location of the property acquisition is consistent with the city’s land use element action 6.7.1 which states to “continue and enhance the city policy of purchasing land for public uses through budgeted open-space acquisition funds, tax sales, and other opportunities such as donations and grants.” “The general plan states that the city should pursue opportunities for public use,” Frimond said. Staff’s analysis indicates that the site is “well-suited” for public use, Frimond said, based on the criteria that it’s adjacent to Coast Highway, is buildable, and zoned SLV. There seems to be some conflict and ambiguity between the allowed land uses, Dubin pointed out, in terms of the potential use if the city decides to acquire the property for a fire station. That’s a valid concern, Frimond noted. “What we looked at as we were conducting our analysis is ‘What’s the intent?’ The intent is to purchase for public use,” which is within the purview of the 6.7 policy, Frimond said. They then considered if there was anything in the policy that would prohibit the city from purchasing the land for public benefit. “There’s nothing that really eliminates this acquisition or says strictly, defines, or sets parameters not to move forward with this acquisition,” Frimond said. The scope is limited, at this stage of acquiring the land, to possible public benefit or future public use, Frimond reiterated. The only public speaker was resident Sonny Myers, a member of the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee. He urged the commission to approve the item. “The City of Laguna Beach has a limited amount of public buildings and spaces that are allocated for public use and moving forward with the acquisition of this property will be a benefit to the residents of South Laguna and, eventually, I would imagine all of Laguna Beach,” Myers said. Laguna Candles: A passion for candles ignites women-owned and family-run business By DIANNE RUSSELL Photos by Mary Hurlbut “I’ve always loved candles,” says Sharie Hendricks, founder of Laguna Candles. “But in 2003 I noticed that I couldn’t find any without paraffin. I wanted a clean burning candle in my home. “I started to research different types of wax,” says Sharie. And then, along with her husband Clarence, a product photographer at the time and graphic designer, she started her own company, Laguna Candles – eventually bringing her three daughters and granddaughter into the business. However, running a business wasn’t a new endeavor for Sharie, who had previous experience owning and promoting a skin care product line. Laguna Candles finds a home Located in The Hive, Laguna Candles is a women-owned, family-run business. Sharie utilizes a proprietary coconut oil wax blend, and all candles are lovingly hand-poured and hand-crafted in the Laguna Beach facility. Their candles are sustainable, ecologically-sound, and pesticide-free. The ingredients involve no animal testing, the wicks are 100 percent unbleached cotton, and the candles are phthalates, parabens, and sulfate-free. Laguna Candles stands behind their claim of unparalleled fragrance integrity, and they adhere to the highest quality and regulatory standards. “Our candles work well even for people with allergies, because they are pure and some are unscented,” says Sharie. “We also refill and repurpose the vessels, as sustainability is a key focus of ours.” Click on photo for a larger image Sharie and Clarence Hendricks On fire According to businessoffashion.com, “The candle market is on fire.” As interest in both self-care and home decor flourish, scented candles have become indispensable accessories. “My business concept was based on idea that I wanted my daughters to be able to work for themselves,” Sharie says. “At the very beginning, we carried candles from other companies. In time, we wanted to create a line of our own. In our early days, production was based in our garage. Before long, it became clear moving into a location would be necessary for the growth of our company. It was around that time that we made our transition to The Hive where we’ve been for three years now. To expand manufacturing, we have production in a second OC location as well. When Sharie says her business is female run, she’s not exaggerating. Each of her daughters play a significant role in the business. Candice on Strategy, Amy on Marketing, Morgan on Production. Even her granddaughter Skye helps with social media. Her husband Clarence, not at all a stranger to being an ally of female leadership, heads sales and in-house graphics. Sharie admits that her daughters weren’t always gung-ho about joining the business. Sharie describes them as initially “annoyed” in their younger years by the idea of taking time away from their social lives to pitch in with the business. With time, however, they realized that it wasn’t just a hobby. Laguna Candles now has 10 employees. Longtime Laguna residents The Hendricks family moved to the Audubon in Laguna from Lynwood, Calif., in the late 1980s and spent seven years there. They later relocated to Laguna Beach where the kids went to school. The girls’ teachers still reach out to Sharie to buy products. Over the years, the candles served as school year gifts. Click on photo for a larger image Multiple fragrances to choose from Beautiful burn Each of Laguna Candles’ elegant fragrances has been designed in collaboration with a master perfumer. For testing purposes, they’re offered in a sample kit in which the buyer can choose eight of them to try out. There are a variety of fragrances: --Laguna Paradise: Citrus/Verbena --Caribbean Teakwood: Peppercorn Spice/Tobacco Leaf/Teakwood/Sandalwood/Amber/Dark Musk --Black Sea: Citrus/Sea Salt/Ozone/Plum/Cardamom/Amber/Dark Musk --Champagne Rose: Apple Blossom/Pink Pepper Blond Woods --Mahogany Palo Santo: Palo Santo/Dried Coconut/White Honey/Cedar --Eucalyptus & Mint: Eucalyptus/Mint --Peony Peach & Rose: Wild Rose/Peony/Peach --Golden Teakwood: Lemon/Bergamot/Cashmere/White Musk “Our signature fragrance is Laguna Paradise,” Sharie says. “It’s a citrus verbena, and people love it.” Giving back “Even as we expand globally, we are committed to maintaining our local presence, and reinvesting in the beautiful community that makes our success here in the states possible,” says Sharie. “In addition to creating jobs for local residents, we cultivate partnerships with local businesses and work with organizations to promote economic growth here in the United States.” They also support other local artists in town who create unique collectible vessels. Throughout the industry, it appears that the consumer is looking for longevity when purchasing candles, intending them for display long after the candle has burned. Customers often repurpose the keepsake vessels or bring them back to refill. Click on photo for a larger image Laguna Candles’ specialty is curating exclusive candle brands “I came from an artistic family and knew what it was like,” Sharie says. “Once we launched, I wanted to do what I could to support local artists, and we will continue to do so.” Pandemic After being closed for a year, the store just reopened to the public two weekends ago. Before the pandemic, they offered well-received date night and corporate team-building events, often utilizing the offerings of local restaurants and wineries for event menus. Due to COVID-related restrictions, in-person events have been temporarily suspended; however, virtual events are an option. Private label Laguna Candles’ specialty is curating exclusive candle brands through private labeling. “Retail took a hit during 2020. It certainly wasn’t an easy period to run a small business, however we’ve continued to receive support for our private label offering,” Sharie says. “We’ve supplied hotels such as the Montage, spas, and more with our beautiful candles. We’re also excited to help others start their own businesses.” Her Private Label Starter Package is specifically designed with this in mind. A huge investment is not required and there isn’t a lot of inventory to store. Between a reasonable minimum order quantity, and several perfume grade fragrances to choose from, one can be up and running in no time at all. Click on photo for a larger image Check out their Instagram for the great giveaway Looking ahead “It’s great to have the family together in one place, especially now that Clarence and I are over 65,” Sharie says. “The input from multiple perspectives has been so valuable. “At the moment, we’re working on the fall/winter collection, additional home items, and a body care fragrance collection.” Biggest giveaway Laguna Candles is sharing one of their most exciting giveaways yet on Instagram at @lagunacandles. Sharie says, “Last month I participated in a podcast hosted by smallbizlady (to access, click here). As a founder, I found the discussion truly inspiring. I’ve decided to offer a giveaway that would be a lasting opportunity for one of our loyal followers. Most are aware Laguna Candles is a Black and woman-owned business. A family business. We realize that many small businesses have struggled during the relentless pandemic we find ourselves in the midst of. Local projects head to Coastal Commission, residential project and appeal both withdrawn By SARA HALL While a number of Laguna Beach projects or hearings were initially on the agenda for a state agency next week, it’s been pared down after one was postponed and another withdrawn. California Coastal Commission was scheduled to consider several local items on Friday, Aug 13, but a Coastal Development Permit application from Crystal Cove State Park was postponed and an appeal of a residential project by a Laguna Beach couple and a City Council member (as a private citizen, not a representative of the council) was withdrawn. In terms of locally notable items on the CCC agenda, that leaves a permit application for renovation work at Coast Inn and a time extension for certification of the city’s Local Coastal Program amendment related to streamlining the design review process. The item that has sparked the most community interest is the (now withdrawn) appeal on the residential project at 1007 Gaviota Dr, filed by Mark and Sharon Fudge and George Weiss, a member of Laguna Beach City Council who signed the appeal as an individual not a representative of council. Project plans included demolishing an existing duplex and constructing a new single-family residence on an ocean-fronting property on a bluff. Design Review Board approved the project 3-2 on March 11. It was appealed to the council, which voted 4-1 on May 4 to grant the appeal and modify the DRB’s approval with more restrictive conditions of approval for the CDP. Weiss was the lone dissenting vote. The approval of the CDP is what was being appealed to the California Coastal Commission. CCC staff had recommended determining that a “substantial issue” existed with respect to the grounds on which appeal was filed, which would have sent the project to a de novo hearing with the Coastal Commission at a later date. After the project application was withdrawn, as confirmed by multiple City and CCC officials, the appeal was subsequently withdrawn from next week’s Coastal Commission agenda. The project application withdrawal nullified the local action and rendered the appeal moot, confirmed California Coastal Commission Legislative Director Sarah Christie in an email to Stu News Laguna on Thursday. Property owner Mike Gray will work with the city on addressing the issues raised in the appeal, noted Laguna Beach Community Development Director Marc Wiener in a separate email to Stu News Laguna on Thursday. “The city intends to collaborate with Coastal Commission staff on the processing of this project to avoid potential findings of substantial issue,” Wiener added. Gray confirmed in an email to Stu News Laguna on Thursday that they intend on revising and working with CCC staff as they finalize their project. “Over the last several years we have worked hard with Coastal staff in developing our plans,” Gray said. “We understand it is a difficult process and will continue to work with them to get over the last hurdle, and in the process take a great project and make it even better.” He and his wife, Lori, are anxious to once again call Laguna home, he added. Click on photo for a larger image Courtesy of City of LB/Lohrbach Studio A rendering of the previously proposed (now withdrawn) project at 1007 Gaviota Dr In the now withdrawn CCC appeal, the Fudges and Weiss claim that the previously proposed development is inconsistent with the certified LCP. According to the appellants, “the city’s approval of the project allowed for development that is inconsistent with the certified LCP in the following ways: --Improper bluff edge determination. --Allowed new development to rely on an existing shoreline protective device/did not require a waiver of future shoreline protection. --Allowed obsolete structures (three seawalls) to remain at the site in conjunction with new development. --Allowed for encroachment of private development into public coastal access. --Other issues: Unpermitted demolition of a duplex and replacement with SFR on the coast. Possibly inconsistent with SB330.” City council approved the CDP without the support needed to make the required findings per the code, the CCC appeal reads. According to the Fudges and Weiss, as described in the appeal, “the evidence in the record shows a lack of factual conformity with all the applicable provisions of the general plan, including the certified Local Coastal Program.” The project as approved in not in conformance with the public access and public recreation policies, and, unless properly conditioned, the project “most certainly” would have significant adverse impacts on the environment. They suggested that a “substantial issue” be found. Coastal staff did ultimately recommend that a substantial issue be found, with respect to the grounds on which appeal was filed because “the city’s decision that the development is consistent with the provisions of the certified LCP regarding new development on a bluff property was not adequately supported by documents in the record file or the local CDP’s findings.” “In addition, there are substantial issues as to whether the city-approved addition conforms to the required setbacks or whether it would increase the size or degree of nonconformities onsite, as well as the perpetuation of potentially obsolete bluff retention structures onsite. Further information is required to determine whether or not the project is consistent with the relevant policies of the LCP,” the CCC staff report on the appeal explains. The project a 1007 Gaviota initially caused a stir when the appeal of the DRB decision went before council and a conversation between Weiss and fellow Councilmember Toni Iseman while on break was overheard on a hot mic during the May 4 meeting. The two discussed the appeal of the DRB-approved project that was on the council agenda later that night. Weiss called the project “nasty” and “bad” during the exchange, saying he still had questions and would likely vote against the project. He and Iseman also talked about Gray, who owns the property in question, noting his wealth and that he is the son of Robert Gray, co-founder of St. John Knits. On May 14, Gray wrote and emailed a letter of complaint to the Fair Political Practices Commission objecting to the comments. FPPC eventually responded that the actions taken by the officials are not governed by the Political Reform Act and the complaint failed to establish any violations of the Act. The project also made news when Weiss first signed on to the appeal. At a council meeting, after public speakers commented on the appeal, Weiss emphasized that he signed on as an individual, not a council member. Weiss’ fellow council members were prompted at the meeting in late June to direct city staff to send a letter emphasizing the distinction between the council’s position and the individual council member’s opinion as a citizen. A letter signed by Mayor Bob Whalen was sent to the CCC on July 2. He reiterated the DRB’s decision and council’s vote to uphold it. Whalen wrote that the appellant information identified Weiss as a council member and that he had the dissenting vote on the project. “In order to avoid any confusion as to the city’s position on the project, I am writing to make clear that Mr. Weiss was not authorized by the city to file an appeal of the approved coastal development permit, either in a representative capacity or as an individual Councilmember in his official capacity,” Whalen wrote. “At most, he joined in the appeal as a private citizen, assuming he had the necessary standing to do so, which we presume is for you to determine.” He added that through action of the council, they supported the project, which had already been revised to address neighbor concerns. Whalen urged CCC not to find a substantial issue and to determine not to review the project at a de novo hearing. The other Laguna Beach item removed from the Coastal Commission agenda hasn’t been as contentious but is still locally noteworthy. The application from California State Parks includes improvement work to three public parking lots with new drainage and ADA compliance features, in addition to like-for-like replacement of pedestrian/vehicle bridge at Crystal Cove State Park. The Crystal Cove postponement was due to a workload issue to provide staff more time to finish their report. Still scheduled on the CCC agenda is the CDP application from Dig Coast Inn, LLC. Click on photo for a larger image Submitted rendering A previous rendering of the Coast Inn project Plans include renovation of 17,042 square feet of historic hotel (the Coast Inn), including interior remodel of 24 rooms, repair of exterior features, and restoration of historic turrets and signage, at 1401 South Coast Hwy. Existing development also includes a 54-seat restaurant/bar, and four office suites. Initially, proposed improvements included construction of a new rooftop deck with a pool and bar in addition to interior and exterior repairs. Following the Commission’s substantial issue finding on the local Coastal Development Permit on November 5, 2020, the applicant reduced the project’s scope. The applicant now proposes remodel of exterior and interior features, a 320-square-foot addition of new habitable interior floor area, and construction of new turrets and signage consistent with historic site photographs. City Council may require revisions to the proposed signage pursuant to local requirements and the city must review other changes to the project which the applicant has proposed or that the commission may require through this de novo action. A special condition requires the submittal of final plans reflecting any locally-required changes for executive director review and written approval prior to permit issuance. If council requires substantial changes to the signage or other project features, a permit amendment will be required. Coastal staff is recommending approval of the proposed project. Also still scheduled on the CCC agenda is the public hearing and action to extend time limit for commission action up to one year for certification of city of Laguna Beach LCP amendment. It would amend the Implementing Ordinances portion of the certified LCP to streamline the design review process; waive requirement for design review associated fuel modification programs; and establish new wireless telecommunication procedures. Coastal staff is recommending approval of the item. The California Coastal Commission meets virtually August 11-13, starting at 9 a.m. each day. South Coast District (Orange County) items are on the agenda for Friday, Aug 13. The time extension item is under the section for Local Coastal Programs, item 8a. The Coast Inn item is under the section for Coastal Permit Applications, item 10a. The agenda, speaker request forms, and more information can be found here. This year the Pageant celebrates its modern-day Monuments Men and the visionary woman who leads them By MARRIE STONE For over 80 years, the Pageant of the Masters’ pièce de resistance has been Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper. The finale, which first debuted in 1936, is not only a favorite tradition for audiences, cast, and crew, but a perennial challenge for Director Diane (“Dee”) Challis Davy and scriptwriter Dan Duling to present the work as fresh, relevant, and connected to the theme of the show. It also requires narrator Richard Doyle to deliver the piece with a sense of renewed energy and urgency to the audience each year. Click on photo for a larger image Submitted from FOA/POM archives Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” was first staged in 1936, three years after the famed Pageant of the Masters began. This image was retrieved from the archives. The Pageant as a whole – and da Vinci’s piece in particular – demonstrate the synergy amongst this trio. This year, all three celebrate significant anniversaries. Although Challis Davy’s involvement with the Pageant began in 1976, she’s served as its director for 25 years. Duling, known by his colleagues as the “Scribbler-in-Chief,” has penned the Pageant’s scripts for 40 years. And Doyle has brought his commanding stage voice to the Pageant microphone for a decade. But before we get to their stories, let’s take a moment to recall the Monuments Men and their role in saving The Last Supper. Click to read story in our Arts section… Open story in new window...

Coffee with a Cop comes back to Zinc Café on Saturday Meet and visit with Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and Police Chief Jeff Calvert on Saturday, Aug 7 from 8-10 a.m. as Coffee with a Cop returns after a long hiatus. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in the neighborhood. The Laguna Beach Police Department held its first Coffee with a Cop in 2015. Coffee with A Cop was launched in Hawthorne, Calif., in 2011 when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department were looking for ways to interact more successfully with the citizens they served each day. Community policing has long been considered a framework for establishing trust between the community and the police. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut Coffee with a Cop in past years on Cliff Drive with Community Service Officer Natasha “Nikki” Hernandez However, over time the character and composition of our nation’s communities have changed due to shifting demographics, more commuters, and the introduction of different communication methods such as websites and social media. The Hawthorne Police Department hit upon a simple plan to break through the barriers that have been built over the years – a cup of coffee. Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states and it is one of the most successful community oriented policing programs across the country. The program has also expanded to outside the Unites States to Canada, Europe, Australia, Africa, and Latin America. The key to Coffee with a Cop’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together. We’re happy to have Coffee with a Cop return. Zinc Café is located at 350 Ocean Ave. Open story in new window...

The Festival of Arts celebrates its first Collectors’ Night By MARRIE STONE On a normal Saturday night, when the stage lights rise on the Pageant of the Masters, the Festival of Arts winds down. The music ends, crowds disperse, and the grounds turn ghostly silent until the Pageant’s intermission. Not so this past Saturday evening, when a sophisticated crowd of roughly 250 art collectors joined almost 80 artists to share an evening under the stars celebrating art. Guests were treated to a complimentary photo session with award-winning photographers and an opportunity to purchase donated pieces of art by Festival artists. They watched artists at work painting platters that will be auctioned at the end of the month. They had a chance to win “Buyers Bucks” to spend at the Festival, and – if that weren’t fun enough – they danced in a bona fide conga line. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Jeffrey Rovner Photographer Tom Lamb leads the conga line Visitors were welcomed by artists and Board members Cynthia Ayers, Chris Brazelton, Linda Jaggers, and Geraldine Cropser for a night full of artistic whimsy and fun activities. Here are a few of the things they enjoyed and what the artists had to say about it. Click to read story in our Arts section… Open story in new window...

Blue Bell volunteers win Excellence awards from the Cat Writers’ Association Pamela Knudsen and Lynette Brasfield, longtime volunteers for the nonprofit Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, have been awarded Certificates of Excellence by the global Cat Writers’ Association for their writing about, of course, fabulous felines. Each of their articles, and in Brasfield’s case a booklet too, will be entered for the top prizes in three different categories. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Dianne Russell Lynette Brasfield (left) and Pamela Knudsen are thrilled to win Excellence awards from the Cat Writers’ Association Knudsen’s article, a winner in the Lifestyle category, is entitled Just You and Me, Cat. It’s a lyrical, beautifully written piece about the way she and her cat Bobcat adjusted to the loss of their beloved furry companion, Lexington. “I am so honored to have received this Excellence award, not only because my writing was found to be worthy, but also because the award, to me, pays tribute to my precious Bobcat who passed away in January 2021,” Knudsen says. “I was going through chemotherapy and facing cancer surgery when he passed, and to lose him was like losing a huge 24/7 support system. He got me through some rough times. My story showcases our bond and his sweetness, as well as the bond between two animals.” Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Pamela Knudsen Pamela’s article about the bond between cats and humans featured her beloved late cat, Bobcat Brasfield won an award for her article “Laguna Retirees Enjoy Life in the Canyon,” first published in Stu News Laguna. The piece provides a delightful look at the life and times of the 50 mostly senior cats who live in the two spacious Blue Bell cottages in the Canyon. The category was entitled “Article: Rescue and Advocacy.” “I love the parallels between human and feline retirement lifestyles,” Brasfield says. “The many naps they take. The joys and comforts of late-life companionship. How watching the passing show brings such pleasure to their days – in the case of humans, TV or movies, or people, and for the cats at Blue Bell, the lizards, butterflies, and birds that grace the gardens outside their ‘catios.’” A short book written by Brasfield, The Story of Blue Bell, also won an award in the “Nonfiction book, rescue and advocacy” category. The booklet traces the entwined histories of the Blue Bell cat sanctuary and Laguna Beach, their respective challenges, and triumphs. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Dianne Russell Volunteer Terri Karman provided photos and advice to Lynette while she was writing “The Story of Blue Bell” “The book was a collaborative effort,” Brasfield notes. “I had the best time interviewing volunteers and staff who have been associated in some cases for decades with Blue Bell. “Terri Karman provided me with fabulous photos. Terri also helped with the editorial, helping me to fine-tune the narrative when I got lost in the weeds. Susan Hamil [chairperson of the Foundation] dug up pictures from way back. Newsletters dating back decades were a great help. Brian Flynn offered his graphic design skills for free. “And enormous thanks go to the visionary Jeff Zakaryan, who conceived the idea for the book and was a source of inspiration and great encouragement.” Hamil and Zakaryan were both thrilled to hear the news. “Pamela and Lynette have contributed so much to Blue Bell over the years,” Hamil says. “Terri’s photos are so beautiful and appropriate for the story.” Zakaryan, chairperson of the nonprofit’s Advisory Board, also expressed pride in the volunteers. “Most great stories spring from the heart, and Lynette and Pamela are masters at expressing the loving relationships unique to the cat and human bond,” he says. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Terri Karman Blue Bell cats love their spacious retirement home A longtime freelancer, Knudsen’s work has been published in media including the Los Angeles Times, Orange Coast Magazine, the Laguna Beach Independent, Stu News Laguna, and the Daily Pilot. Her cat-themed pieces have appeared in the literary journal, The Main Review, as well as local media. Knudsen is currently writing a children’s book – unsurprisingly, cat-themed! She also pens a popular blog, www.catladyinthecanyon.com, about her life with cats. Her entries are heartwarming insightful, and often amusing. Her winning entry can be viewed here. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Terri Karman Retired cats, just like their human counterparts, love to nap in a favorite bed – here Jambo rests after a busy time watching birds and butterflies Brasfield is the author of a novel, Nature Lessons, published by St. Martin’s Press, NY, and a former editor of Stu News Laguna. She’s currently freelancing for publications including Stu News and Orange Coast Magazine, and will be teaching a fiction class at the Susi Q Center this fall, entitled “How to Write a Publishable Novel.” Her winning article can be found here. Artist Joan Gladstone celebrates her first year at the Sawdust Festival By DIANNE RUSSELL In an April 2018 Stu News article, Lagunan Joan Gladstone admitted she loved to visit the Sawdust Festival – yes, because one day she might like to exhibit her paintings there – but also because of the creative energy pulsing within its Canyon setting. However, most importantly because the smell of sawdust reminded her of moments with her father when she was a little girl. “He loved interior design, and to build furniture,” she says. “He’d say, ‘hold this piece of wood,’ and I’d breathe in the scent. Sometimes he’d take me from our home in Brooklyn to MOMA, and then we’d go eat somewhere in Little Italy, in Manhattan. Those are wonderful memories. My mom was creative too. An aunt was a sculptor.” Now, after retiring from a 40-year award-winning career, Joan has achieved her goal by exhibiting at the Sawdust for the first time – and as it has been said – it’s never too late to reset your clock and realize your dreams. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut Joan has lived in Laguna for 30 years Art journey Joan’s artistic side came out early – she started drawing when she was five or six years old. She remembers that every time she brought her grandfather a drawing, it would strangely disappear. Then after spotting a large mound under the oilcloth on the kitchen table, she discovered he’d been sticking them under the cloth to save them. Later she decided to study art. “I was a Fine Arts student at Boston University. I was sketching in charcoal. It was a very rigorous program and gave me a tremendous classical foundation. However, as a freshman, I decided it might be difficult to make a living as an artist.” After coming to California in 1980, Joan switched gears and became a high-powered public relations/marketing executive and agency owner in Orange County in 1989. She quickly earned a reputation for her calm demeanor and smart strategic thinking, especially when her clients were undergoing crises – the unexpected death of a top executive in a plane crash; product recalls; toxic spills. Before moving to Laguna in 1992, Joan lived in Irvine, but always had it in her mind to live here, feeling that to be in a community of artists would restart her love for painting. She says that while she always loved painting, it was challenging to find time to take art lessons, given her demanding career. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut Joan loves vibrant colors! Then from 2007 to 2017, she took workshops with a local well-known artist. “I started taking classes (with the City of Laguna Beach) with Mike Hallinan. He was an exhibitor at the Sawdust for many years. He passed away last year. People don’t realize what a profound effect he had on his students. During the first class, I keep thinking ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ Then he gave an assignment to draw a tree. He came around and said to me, ‘That’s a fabulous branch,’ and at that moment, I felt okay. I took classes with him for seven years. His critiques were so insightful. It’s a poignant feeling to be here, not far from his booth.” Additionally, she took classes at LCAD – an evening class in 1998, a full semester in 2017, and summer classes in 2018 and 2019. “There were times I felt resentful that my private time taking art classes was being sabotaged because of client needs, but then I decided to let it go, that it wasn’t meant to be at that time,” Joan says. “After I read Gail Sheehy’s book Passages, I realized that I could do the things I loved in sequence, and I didn’t have to do everything at the same time. “We all have a dream, but we have no control over the timing,” she adds. Eventually, however, the time came to retire and pursue her goal. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut Known as a colorist, her seascapes, landscapes, and portraits are expressive and beautiful “That was another lifetime,” she says. “I’m so proud of what I did in my career, but now I’m focused on art. “I’m so grateful to other artists for their great tips and camaraderie. Painting is a solitary endeavor, so it’s wonderful to talk with fellow artists every day and become more integrated into Laguna’s artist community.” Building up to the show sounds like a daunting process. “I dropped off my application in mid-April, and they announced the exhibitors on May 5,” Joan says. “There were two months to get ready. It was a challenge, but I like to work. Being in the business mindset, I asked, ‘how can I get it done within this time window?’ The other artists have been so generous with their advice. They are happy to welcome newcomers.” Being a newbie exhibitor at the Sawdust, she says, “I talked to seasoned exhibitors, and everyone has been so helpful. There were a lot of details – from buying the envelopes – to the greeting cards and the clear plastic bags – and labels for them. “In addition to designing the booth – which consisted of two walls in a smaller location – with a woodworker, I was here physically learning. I worked with Dennis Shafer, who has built booths here before, on the layout. My husband Ed, who was an electrical engineer, did the lighting and became part of the process. “He retired two years ago and is following his dream of being an actor.” Visitors Clearly, visitors are glad to be out and about. “The layout of the grounds this year has produced a more inviting atmosphere,” says Joan. “People are excited and happy to be here.” “I thought I’d only be here a half an hour, but I stayed much longer,” is a refrain she heard often. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Mary Hurlbut Visitors stop by to chat “The number one comment I get,” Joan says, “is ‘your work is so clean and serene, and I love the colors. “I’m driven by color. I love color,” she says. “I take reality and make it stronger with color and intensify it. I usually work with one object or person and also iconic images. Visitors stop and look closely. I want them to be in the scene. Most have no people – like the Laguna Lifeguard Tower. I want viewers to have the sensation of being at the beach, a sense of bliss by projecting themselves into the painting, because no one else is there.” Her work evolved over time. It began with vacations in Italy and Vietnam. “I started painting with more brushstrokes, and now the style is flatter with more about blocks of color,” she says. Joan says that when she’s creating, she’s not overthinking, but considering if there’s balance – and that while one color leads to the next, it almost always leads to something unexpected. “I’m making decisions about everything and always thinking about the imagery.” Several people have said that her work reminds them of Edward Hopper’s pieces. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Joan Gladstone Visitors love Joan’s goats! “I’m surprised at how many prints and greeting cards I’ve sold,” says Joan, “But the biggest surprise is how much people love goats! I painted a whimsical painting, Laguna Goats, partly as a tribute to our hardworking goats and partly because they are so friendly and cute. Since I sold the original last year, I made Laguna Goat prints and cards. They’re big sellers! Helping Hands From the Homeless collaboration wants to bring new narrative to city By DIANNE RUSSELL Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works Laguna has collaborated with Slade Carlton of Methodist Church, Jason Hanck of Little Church by the Sea, and Laguna Beach Police Department’s Outreach Officers Brian Griep and Zack Martinez to bring the homeless – and residents – together at beach and city cleanups. Their focus is on Main Beach and the alley on Forest Ave. Last Wednesday at 9 a.m., a group of 20-30 folks worked together to rid the beach of trash – face masks, wipes, plastic cups, plastic water bottles, and other items – during a one-hour sweep of the area. This is the third cleanup they’ve organized. “About two months ago, Officer Brian approached me to partner with him and Officer Zack to get the homeless to help with beach and city cleanup,” says Sciortino. “We met and agreed to connect this to our existing work incentive Helping Hands From the Homeless. I had a few leaders from the Methodist Church and the Church at the Sea as well as Jayne (Herring) from KX FM who want to be partners.” Bringing residents and homeless together “Homeless are part of our community and the perception of the community is that they’re not participating,” says Officer Griep. “This will provide an example for people in town. We see the homeless as different, but it doesn’t mean we can’t all work together for a common purpose.” Steve Dixon, who has been at every cleanup, is “just a plumber in town.” It was Stephen Master’s first time helping. He just arrived here from Phoenix and immediately connected with Officer Martinez. Brett has been here two times. Rick, who plays the guitar around town and is somewhat of a legend, has participated all three times. Jeff Dash helped get the cleanup started and continues to keep it going. Kira of Backpacks for Dignity, an organization she started that gives out backpacks filled with sundries, socks, etc., was here last time. (Follow @backpacksfordignity on Instagram) Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Don Sciortino (L-R) Quentin “Q”, Slade Carlton from Methodist Church, Jason Hanck from Little Church by the Sea, Officer Zack Martinez, Jeff (part of Helping Hands From the Homeless), Officer Brian Griep, Pastor Don Sciortino, and Adrian (part of HHFTH) Sciortino hopes this is a way to change the narrative in our community. Net-works is constantly looking for ways to accomplish this end. “We are all people with the same vision. We want to bring a new message to get homeless people and residents working together to clean up and get to know each other,” he says. “We meet here and go to the downtown areas and beach to pick up trash. We provide donuts, fruit, and coffee, and bags, gloves, and pickers. We meet back here in an hour.” According to Sciortino, this summer has been a trial. “It’s been great. We’ve been doing it on Wednesday because it’s not an invasive time. We want to appeal to families – to provide a safe means to serve the homeless and the community. We welcome any collaboration from the city. Brian is such an amazing guy. He is a true police officer. He comes to the church every Sunday when we have the breakfasts.” A complicated problem Slade Carlton of Methodist Church attended with his two daughters Olivia and Zoe. In the spring, they did a program providing 100 backpacks for the homeless. Olivia, a senior at LBHS, has been here three times, and this is Zoe’s second time. She just graduated from LBHS and will go to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall. “This cleanup was one of the many ways our church has reached out to the homeless community in Laguna Beach to help those in need by meeting them where they are rather than waiting for them to come to us,” says Olivia. “Homelessness is a complicated problem,” says Carlton, who helps organize the cleanups. “There are a lot of pieces. We look for ways to creatively communicate and help solve the problem.” Quentin or “Q”, who is friends with the owner of The Orange Inn, secured $50 gift cards (for $10) for the homeless people who volunteer to clean up. Quentin travels from Costa Mesa where he is now living. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Don Sciortino Lauren from T-Shirt Company provided the shirts Outreach Officers Officer Griep says, “Officer Martinez truly ‘walks the city’ on foot, putting in miles every day to keep in touch with the homeless population. Outreach involves constant personal contact for three to four days a week, doing assessments and talking about available resources. There is ongoing personal assessment, helping with social security, employment, disability, mentoring, and connecting them with resources. Griep says, “I have expectations, and I’ll bend over backwards if they’re helping themselves. This provides an opportunity for the homeless to give back to the community who has given them much. By helping to keep it clean, they take pride in the park where some of them set up during the day.” says Officer Griep. “Within the group, it’s positive peer pressure, and they hold each other accountable. We thank volunteers and encourage friends to bring one or two people with them next time.” A group effort “This is a group effort. We’re trying to create a relationship between residents and the homeless to ease tension. We want to encourage people to come out. We’re naturally fearful of the unknown – we see people and make assumptions and they are not always correct.” Hanck of Methodist Church explains his part in the collaboration, “We’re looking at the big picture. We want unity and love, not fear.” Officer Griep, who says he always wanted to be of service, has been a police officer for 20 years, with the LBPD for five years and an outreach officer for two years in November. “Maybe they’ve made bad choices, some people need a leg up to help them make better choices.” During his time walking around the city, Martinez gets to know individuals by name, and learns their intimate details, so there is a level of respect. There’s better behavior when there’s a relationship. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Don Sciortino Scanning the area for trash “If we treat them like people, they react positively to it. If they interact with the police, it provides an example of how to behave,” Griep says. “They want people to like them and not hate them. They’re constantly getting negative reactions. If it helps one person, gives one person confidence, it’s worth it, but we can’t help if they aren’t trying.” Griep further explains the problem of something as simple as getting an identification card. “Many times, it’s lost or stolen. They have no transportation to get to the DMV, and no phone to make an appointment. Without identification, they can’t get into programs. That is the first barrier.” To facilitate this problem, Griep set up a program with the Laguna Hills DMV to allow him to bypass the lines. So, on Tuesdays, he takes up to two people to the DMV to get their identification cards, which they receive in a few weeks. Other tools in the toolbox According to Griep, “Sometimes it takes two three or more times to interact until they feel comfortable with the police. It takes a long time to build trust. It doesn’t happen over a period of a few weeks, sometimes it’s on the tenth, eleventh, or twelfth time that someone realizes we’re not so bad after all, and we want to help. However, one solution doesn’t work for everyone. It’s a process. We don’t write them off.” Outreach has a system in place if someone wants to go home – Project Homecoming. “If they want to be reunited with family, we facilitate that,” he says. “It happens approximately two dozen times a year. We find out what state they’re in, take them to Don for clothes from the thrift shop, then to ASL to shower and get cleaned up, and supply road snacks for the bus or train trip.” Just like the rest of the country, every day Laguna gets new people and some leave, Griep says. Sciortino and his organizers hope for more citywide collaboration and possibly corporate sponsors. After September 11, every second and fourth Saturday, the group will meet to clean up from 8 a.m. to noon. For Chef Craig Strong, Terra is his Terra Firma By Diane Armitage Folks, I just have to say for the record that it sure is great to see Chef Craig Strong’s smile again. Certainly, one of the most talented chefs to ever grace Laguna Beach, this Michelin-starred and Five Diamond legend is fully back in play and loving life at Terra at the Festival of Arts grounds. And with his footing on solid ground, all the rest of us get to enjoy the heady flight. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Diane Armitage The talented Chef Craig Strong is back in play at Terra on the Festival of Arts grounds First, the setting The decades-long Tivoli Terrace restaurant was sold in 2018 by June Neptune to the Laguna Beach Company and re-opened under the new Terra moniker for that Festival’s season. In November 2018, it was closed for stem-to-stern renovations, emerging with a swank, open air look and feel for the 2019 Festival. During the renovation, the hyperbolic paraboloid roof, originally designed by architect and former Pageant of the Masters director Don Williamson, was uncovered and showcased once again. It is a stunning 70-foot expanse, supported at only two points. While the restaurant’s footprint didn’t expand during the renovation, the new design allowed for 250 seats, which includes the Neptune Terrace, a second-floor open air bar area. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Diane Armitage What was once hidden is now gloriously displayed – the original roof design of Tivoli Terrace stands sentry over diners once again at Terra Nested in a backdrop of greenery, Terra is serenity and grace, a perfect sophisticated partner to the other-worldly feel of the Festival of Arts. As I sat at my Terra perch overlooking the Festival grounds, listening to the live music and watching festival goers wander through the exhibits, I was struck by just how fortunate we are to live in this magical place. And I hadn’t even tried the food yet. Prix fixe at its finest In late 2019, the renovated Terra enjoyed a few short months of private dinners and weddings and, in early 2020, had just welcomed Chef Craig to the fold. And then COVID shut everything down in March. “It definitely gave me time to work on our recipes,” the ever-unflappable Chef Craig quipped. As we all wondered if the festivals would be allowed to reopen this summer, Chef kept himself busy with occasional pop-ups at the Laguna Beach Company’s [seven-degrees] and menu planning for Terra and Hotel Laguna’s yet-unnamed restaurant re-opening (that’s another article coming up). “The evenings here at Terra are not like anything I’ve done before,” he said. “We get over 200 diners here just about every night of the week, but they’re only here for about two hours, 6 to 8:15 p.m.,” he said. “Then it just drops – boom! – like that! At 8:15, everyone’s gone!” Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Diane Armitage The Terra menu offers a variety of wines, beers, and craft cocktails, including this summery “Last Word” made with gin, green Chartreuse, lime juice, and Maraschino liqueur To properly accommodate the dinner rush, Chef created a prix fixe dinner menu that offers a fresh house salad, six entrée selections, and three dessert options. Now, to those of you who may be thinking, “Oh man, just a prix fixe menu,” remember that this is Chef Craig Strong at the helm and the word “just” isn’t even in his vocabulary. While the menu may be efficient in nature, remember this is the former magician of Montage’s Studio and Ocean at Main. Every item is a stunner, both beautifully plated and delectably arranged for the palate. The agony of choosing between entrées No sooner were my buddy, Ali, and I seated than Chef Craig trotted out. As the restaurant behind him bustled along, filled to the very brim with people, he leisurely chatted with us as if the three of us were kibbitzing over a Sunday Turkish coffee at GG’s Bistro. First mention, of course, was his mom, Margaret, as she’s responsible for the rich Fettucine Turkey Bolognese dish. A great home cook in her own right, she was Chef Craig’s first cookin’ mentor. He hasn’t adjusted a single quarter teaspoon of this recipe. Although we opted for different entrées, I asked for a side of the Bolognese sauce with some dipping bread. It was as promised, rich and lovely with layer upon layer of slow-cooked flavor. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Diane Armitage Although I didn’t order this as a main dish, I couldn’t resist a sampler of Bolognese sauce, originally honed by Margaret, Chef Craig’s mom The Smoked Pork Loin is smoked all day on site and carved into thick medallions. It’s served up with French-style green lentils (“puy lentils”) which are smaller than your average legume and require no presoaking. They deliver a delightfully smooth earthy and peppery flavor, which pairs quite nicely with Chef Craig’s five-spice pork sauce and fresh peaches. Braised Short Ribs are ladled atop potato purée and Chef adds his own Bordelaise sauce to add even more depth and richness. Chef’s vegetarian entrée is another work of art designed around the concept of chicken cacciatore but made with cauliflower instead. Still braised in a wine and tomato-based broth, the cacciatore welcomes red and yellow bell peppers, garlic, and roasted eggplant. It’s served with Chef’s own marinated artichokes and gluten-free pasta made in house. The Grilled Chicken came so highly recommended by our server and another concierge friend that I opted for it as my main. True to form, this is half of a deboned chicken, its skin grilled to crispy perfection. Chef adds a swirl of sherry vinegar chicken jus, beautifully fluffed lemon-glazed farro, and al dente carrots and broccolini. While it was light and healthy, every bite was a rich discovery. Quite lovely. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Diane Armitage The Terra Grilled Chicken – light, healthy, and decadently flavorful Yet another “simple” dish, the Sautéed Salmon arrived perfectly cooked and flaky. Rather than relying on butter as a typical topper, Chef Craig creates a light vinaigrette consisting of ginger, lime, tamari, sesame, and olive oils, and then purées and strains the batch before brushing that on top. A shitake mushroom purée swoops beneath the ensemble, which includes forbidden rice and “the tiniest baby bok choy I could find,” said Chef Craig. Small and tender definitely won this race as the mini bite of the bok choy blended perfectly with the neighborly nuttiness of the rice and earthy purée. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Diane Armitage The Terra Salmon finds its perfect meld with forbidden rice and a shitake purée Of course, we had to finish with dessert (because that’s what the prix fixe menu requires). First, we chose the Lemon Verbena Panna Cotta with summer fruits. It arrived with a lush blueberry purée crowning the lemon verbena – absolutely delightful. The Chocolate Cake with Raspberry Variations, however, takes the cake (as they say). It’s amazing that just a simple sliver can be presented so beautifully and proffer just the right pairing of raspberry love via raspberry piping, fresh berries, and smooth sorbet. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Diane Armitage The crowning finish, Terra’s simply named “Chocolate Cake” “Intermission,” too While Chef Craig and his crew are busy every evening at Terra, they also provide all the rest of the food on the Festival grounds at the nearby walk-up window and grill, Intermission. “You don’t want to get too complicated here,” said Chef. “People want great burgers and sandwiches. They want great hot dogs and tacos. They want a fresh, just-tossed salad, maybe a veggie bowl…and they want crispy fries. “If you don’t get the fries right, everything is lost,” he finished. Intermission handles about 400 covers a day, operating from the opening of the daily gates to 10 p.m. at night. “It’s busy all day but the biggest rush we see actually happens at intermission during the show,” he said. “People will hot-foot it over to get some fries or chili fries or tacos. It’s fun breaktime food.” Here’s where Chef is putting a source of great pride and joy to work – his very own Salsa Fuerte Hot Sauce. The top-selling bottled sauce has worked its way into tacos, hummus, and crispy fry options, and is meeting increasing demand for burgers and dogs, too. Click on photo for a larger image Photo by Diane Armitage Chef Strong’s own Salsa Fuerte hot sauce is making a splash at Intermission “Salsa Fuerte has a heat quotient of 720, which is medium…maybe a high medium, but I’m not interested in lighting anyone’s mouth on fire. It’s a perfect flavor enhancer,” he said. A new home for locals As the crowd evaporated at – yes – 8:15 p.m., Chef Craig talked with us about his home-grown pounds of kumquats, his plans for the indoor and outdoor dining menus at the eagerly anticipated future Hotel Laguna restaurant (sorry, you have to wait for that article), and the Laguna home he and his wife have enjoyed for years. “I really want the locals to take advantage of this beautiful space here at Terra as well as what’s coming at Hotel Laguna. To the rest of the world, these places are iconic, but to us locals…this is home. I just want the locals to feel like they’re enjoying an extension of their own homes in my home,” he finished. Reservations Terra is open 4 to 10 p.m. daily. A Festival admission ticket is required to get into the grounds, but admission is free for all Laguna Beach locals. Call (949) 494-9650 or go online for reservations. Chef Strong’s Salsa Fuerte Hot Sauce can be purchased online at www.salsafuerte.net. Grants awarded to Sawdust Festival and KX FM through arts-related Grant Relief Program Two nonprofits in South Orange County’s art community facing challenges because of COVID-19 received grants from OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s Arts Related Small Business & Nonprofit Grant Relief Program. Approximately $1 million in grant funding was available to support qualifying arts-related small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Grant awards ranged from $5,000 to $20,000 for nonprofits based on organizational revenue, and $5,000 to $12,000 for small businesses based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. Click on photo for a larger image Submitted photo (L-R) OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett with KX FM staff members: Ed Steinfeld – Morning Host, Alyssa Hayek – General Manager, Erica Delamare – Music Director, and Jayne Herring – Development Director To qualify, the business or nonprofit must have met the following eligibility requirements: --Must have no more than 25 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. --Must be a for-profit business or a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), or 501(c)(19) and eligible to receive federal funding. --Home-based businesses are eligible (home mortgages or owner’s salary are not permissible expenses). Click on photo for a larger image Submitted photo (L-R) OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and Trevor LePenske – Sawdust Festival Secretary, Board of Directors --Independent contractors and sole proprietors are eligible; however, funds cannot be used for salary, lost profits, or lost income. --Must have been in operation on/before February 15, 2020, and have not permanently closed. --Main place of business must be located within the 5th Supervisorial District (South County). --Must be willing to attest to a statement that the award was used in response to the negative economic impact of COVID-19 and attest to compliance with all local, state, and federal COVID guidelines and orders. --Funds cannot be used for tax revenue replacement, loan payments, or overtime. --Detailed requirements can be found by clicking here. Again, grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. So don’t delay; gather your documents and apply today! Open story in new window...

Where did all the Animals Go? exhibit at Great Northern Museum in England has Laguna connection By DIANNE RUSSELL Laguna resident Kirsten Bruce proudly announces that her cousin Jane Lee McCracken’s Where Did All the Animals Go? Project wildlife drawings are now on exhibit at Great Northern Museum in Hancock Newcastle upon Tyne in NE England. The exhibit will continue until September 5, 2021. For exhibition video, click here. In 2019, Jane, an artist and designer, founded Where Did All the Animals Go? (WDATAG?) Project, which combines art and environmental education. Sharing her passions for drawing and wildlife, she has conducted drawing workshops for hundreds of children and adults. For a further explanation of WDATAG?, click here. Jane says, “Through drawing, education, and the opportunity of self-expression, I hope to generate individual compassion toward animals and the environment while encouraging collective responsibility to further cherish and conserve the planet’s remaining wildlife for future generations. If we care, we want to conserve.” Click on photo for a larger image Courtesy of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums/Colin Davison Artist Jane Lee McCracken The Where did all the Animals Go? (WDATAG?) exhibit features printed vinyls of original Biro drawings by over 600 children from Northeast and international schools, who participated in Jane’s workshops. In February 2020, some of those workshops took place right here in Laguna at Top of the World Elementary and El Morro Elementary Schools, and as part of the exhibit, student drawings are included. Partnering with Born Free Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, McCracken now lives in Northumberland. She constructs intricate, multi-layered Biro drawings, sculptures, installations, and designs products. Her work explores loss to both humans and animals generated by human destruction and is representational of both life’s beauty and brutal reality. In 2014, she founded Drawing for Endangered Species Workshops in partnership with international wildlife charity Born Free. Born Free was established in 1984 by Bill Travers and Virginia McKenna – who starred in the movie classic Born Free (1966) – along with their eldest son, Will Travers OBE. Born Free’s mission is to ensure that all wild animals, whether living in captivity or in the wild, are treated with compassion and respect and are able to live their lives according to their needs. For Born Free Foundation’s recent Endangered Species Conference, hosted by Jane, click here. Click on photo for a larger image Courtesy of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums/Colin Davison Drawings from California – the blue whale is by Taylor, a student at El Morro A description of the exhibition reads: “Through the visual art of drawing, one of the oldest forms of communication, these drawings portray some of the world’s most vulnerable species, many of which face extinction. Evocative and uninhibited, each portrait depicts an individual being that plays a vital role in its ecosystem, while contemplating what their eyes have seen. This exhibition provides an opportunity to form connections with each species, through the creative response of a generation of young people. Also on display are large format prints of Jane’s original Biro drawings Butterfly Lover and Khan.” Laguna connection Jane visited Laguna last year just prior to the pandemic. “Jane came to visit me in January 2020, right before COVID-19 changed our world,” Kirsten says. “I learned about her UK schools based project, WDATAG?, and during her visit she provided free workshops for children at the Boys & Girls Club and in my home. Laguna Art Museum met Jane and she went on to provide workshops for them too.” She was invited by LAM to participate in its annual Art & Nature festival and delivered a virtual Californian Wildlife workshop in November 2020 for Orange County families. Click on photo for a larger image Courtesy of Jane Lee McCracken Valley Elderberry Longhorn Beetle drawn by Rosie Rogers when she was a student at TOW Curator of Education at Laguna Art Museum Marinta Skupin says, “We loved being part of Jane’s wonderful and powerful project! Jane’s use of art to honor these beautiful animals is nothing short of transformative. Not only are the animals clearly present in the magnificent drawings, but so are the awe and admiration and concern of the artists.” Kirsten explains how our Laguna school community joined in and supported WDATAG? “By pure luck, I bumped into Shaheen Sheik-Sadhal (then PTA President of TOW) at the end of 2019, who mentioned that she was looking for enrichment classes for the Virtual Academy elementary students. Rolling forward in this story, we were able to provide four virtual workshops, not just for VA students but offered to all LBUSD elementary students in January this year. Parents kindly paid a fee of $20 per child and this covered our costs for the art supplies and a donation to a school for disabled children in Guyana, selected by Mayor Waneka of Linden, Guyana.” Click on photo for a larger image Courtesy of Jane Lee McCracken Amanda in Guyana Expanding virtual workshops “When COVID changed our education to a virtual world, this changed our project plan and actually helped it flourish,” says Jane. “We expanded to five continents, providing workshops virtually, and are now at the grand finale stage, after two years, of exhibiting the children’s art (July 1-September 5) at the prestigious Great North Museum in Hancock, NE England.” Part of Jane’s vision for this project, as it grew internationally, was to invite the schools to connect internationally by twinning (or pairing) them – communication and children being key in the success of conserving our wildlife. The expansion included dynamic teams of educators and conservationists from England, Kenya, California, Guyana, and Malaysia. The project aims to encourage the growth of collective responsibility towards wildlife conservation and welfare while giving children, communities, and wildlife both locally and globally, a voice. “Born Free Kenya developed our African outreach team,” says Jane. “We were also lucky to be connected through Born Free Foundation to our Asian outreach team in Malaysia. Their workshops are unfolding now – delayed by COVID restrictions – and we look forward to adding their art to our exhibition from rainforest communities in Sarawak.” Click on photo for a larger image Courtesy of Jane Lee McCracken Workshop in Kenya Exhibit Children’s art invokes an emotional response, and it is Jane’s hope that these hand-drawn images promote a desire to conserve our planet’s precious wildlife. This project was a seed decades ago when Jane was a child herself; when she learned about the extinction of the Caspian Tiger, she vowed she would do all she could to help prevent animals becoming extinct. Dr. Kate Holden, Learning Officer at the Great North Museum, said, “We are delighted to showcase the work of children from Northeast England and around the world in our Living Planet Gallery. Their reflection on the state of nature highlights the need to act now to secure the future of the planet they are inheriting.” Click on photo for a larger image Courtesy of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums/Colin Davison Exhibition ends on September 5, 2021 Future plans According to Kirsten, the plan going forward is to create a U.S.-based nonprofit called “Drawing for the Planet,” to be able to provide endangered wildlife educational material through the media of art. 