 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

Where the wild things are 100620

Where the wild things are: local Brynne Van Putten and Critter Catchers save the day

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“Animals fascinate me,” says Brynne Van Putten, owner and sole operator of Critter Catchers, and that fascination became her livelihood and her life.

Critter Catchers offers wildlife exclusion services – a process of permanently evicting nuisance animals from a home – to all of South County. Exclusion techniques vary from one species to another, but the main objective is to make sure the nuisance animals cannot regain access to the home after exclusion is performed. 

No end to the kinds of critters she catches

During her 30 years running Critter Catchers, Van Putten has been called on to exclude a variety of critters such as rats, mice, raccoons, possums, skunks, bats, a weasel, and ducks – although she did tell the client that they’d just fly back and they did. 

One of the creatures she doesn’t handle are bees. “I took bee classes, but the insurance is too high.”

However, she does deal with spiders. “I got a call once about a tarantula in the chlorine dispenser in a pool.” 

Van Putten says that about half her calls are for advice. “A lot of people don’t know much about animals, and then they go on the internet and know less.”

She even gets calls from out of state. 

Where the Brynne closeup

Brynne Van Putten, owner and operator of Critter Catchers

Evidently, it’s not uncommon to have a phobia against those little lizards one sees everywhere. “I get so many calls to help find geckos inside homes,” she says. “Birds too.”

It’s not just a cliché – Van Putten does hear from people who can’t get their cats out of trees. Some residents hear meows inside their homes but they have no cat. “I got a call from a client who was hearing meows from a column inside the house. The cat had entered through the attic. I had to cut a hole in the column to get it out, and the owner recognized it as a neighbor’s cat.”

Although Animal Control usually takes care of snake calls, Critter Catchers does get some. “I got a call from a homeowner whose son had put his pet snake outside to get some sun, and it crawled into the built-in barbeque. I got the snake out but I almost got stuck in the barbeque.”

Exclusion can be messy business and involve a lot of clean up.

“A barn owl – which is a protected species – had babies in a homeowner’s attic vent. I sealed off the duct, and, as you can imagine, the smell was really bad. I had to clean it out, close off the opening, and the clients had to put in new ducting.”

Van Putten admits to liking bats but during her career has come across two rabid ones. 

Where the cages

Necessary equipment

About seven or eight years ago, Van Putten went to a home in San Juan Capistrano. “A raccoon had torn holes in the drywall trying to get to her babies who had fallen down from the attic into a column. But I didn’t know that was the reason she caused the damage until I saw her on the patio cover and noticed that she was a nursing mother. Raccoons are such good mothers. I could hear the babies at the bottom of the cabinet, so I cut a hole in the wall from the outside. It took a while but the mother got all but one. Sometimes the mother leaves one behind, which might be the weakest one.”

Zookeeper

Not many people can say that they have been bitten by a baby gorilla and a sea lion – no, not at the same time – but when one is around animals as much as Van Putten, it seems to be an unavoidable hazard. 

The baby gorilla bit Van Putten on the shoulder during her stint as zookeeper at the Columbus Zoo and the sea lion bite happened at PMMC (where she has volunteered for years). She also admits that she’s been bitten many times by dogs and cats.

She has worked at Pacific Wildlife Foundation, spent time as an exhibition attendant at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, studied vet technology at Mt. St. Antonio College, and studied wildlife biology at Ohio State University.

Where the nets

A few of Van Putten’s tools of the trade 

Van Putten grew up in Michigan and Ohio and wanted to go to vet school, but unfortunately, didn’t get in. “My first real job was at the Boston Zoo where I worked with lions, tigers, and elephants,” she says.

When she moved to Laguna, she pitched a tent in a friend’s yard, started to work at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, and stayed for five years. Along the line, she held various jobs including cabinet maker and handyman.

While at the shelter, she frequently received calls about wildlife problems, so she decided to start her own business.

Animal Disaster Team 

As part of the Central California Animal Disaster Team (CCADT) and San Juan Capistrano Large Animal Response Team (LART), Van Putten goes on scene during natural disasters. She went to New Orleans after Katrina to help with the rescue, and two years ago, she helped with Trabuco fires. 

Anytime there’s a disaster or anyone who needs help, she tries to be there.

A few weeks ago, Van Putten returned from the Creek Fire where she helped with horse rescue, evacuations, and sheltering. “They set up four animal shelters at the Fresno Fairgrounds, two for horses and cattle and two for dogs and cats. They took in 200 cats, 500 dogs, 100 horses, and 100 cattle. When they closed, most of the animals had been claimed. Everyone helped – people with horse trailers, and people donating food.” 

Where the dog

TJ, a rescue from the streets of Mexico

Van Putten even has a rescue in her home, her dog TJ, who came from the streets in Mexico to Laguna’s Animal Shelter and then to Van Putten a few years ago.

However, animals don’t consume all of Van Putten’s time.

For 33 years, she’s been playing ice hockey and now plays for the LA Blades, who travel all over the world. “There are three teams. I’m a captain on one and the board president.”

Pandemic and Critter Catchers

How has the pandemic affected Critter Catchers?

 “I’m busier than ever. Now that people are home, they might be noticing creatures more. I was able to stay open because my business is considered essential. Of course, I wear a mask and gloves.”

“People don’t realize how much wildlife is around here,” says Van Putten.  “Wild animals have no intention of hurting us.” 

But If one has taken up residence in your home, Van Putten is the one to call.

For more information about Critter Catchers, call Brynne Van Putten at (949) 497-5046.

 

