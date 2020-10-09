NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

LAM commissions Patrick Shearn for Art & Nature 100620

LAM commissions Patrick Shearn for Art & Nature installation in Main Beach Park

 Laguna Art Museum will present the eighth annual Art & Nature, a multidisciplinary exploration of art’s many and various engagements with the natural world, from November 5 through November 15. 

In collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach, the museum has commissioned a work of art for Art & Nature – a site-specific multicolored kinetic installation (a “Skynet”) off Main Beach over Main Beach Park. 

Entitled Sunset Trace, it will seamlessly weave through the palm trees along the shoreline, traversing sections of the walkways and cliffs between the gazebo and Main Beach in a stunning, windburn display.

Inspired by the graceful murmuration of birds flocking together, or schools of fish coalescing and moving simultaneously, Patrick Shearn’s signature Skynets are a constant reminder of nature moving around us. Suspended using transparent monofilament netting and rigged inconspicuously, the undulating forms appear to levitate in midair, finessed by the unique wind patterns of each site, revealing unseen natural elements in unusual, dramatic ways.

LAM commissions park

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Patrick Shearn’s “Sunset Trace” will be on display November 5 through November 15

Art & Nature serves a number of purposes: to provide a festival of art and ideas for the community; to inspire artists; to find and develop connections between art and science; to raise awareness of environmental issues; and to celebrate Laguna Beach as a center for the appreciation of art and nature. 

The museum’s executive director Malcolm Warner explains why Laguna Art Museum is the ideal organization to conceive, develop, and present the popular program: “The theme of Art & Nature speaks particularly to the identity of Laguna Beach, which for over a hundred years has been a center for art, the appreciation of nature, and environmental awareness. In 1929, when the Laguna Beach Art Association built an art gallery to show and sell their work, they chose a commanding location on the coastline close to the natural wonders they loved to paint. The present museum occupies the same site. There could be no more appropriate venue in which to explore the art-nature connection.”

Patrick Shearn is an LA-based artist specializing in larger-than-life, immersive public art installations. 

The artist’s signature kinetic sculptures, called Skynets, earned him international renown after the debut of Liquid Shard enamored the city of Los Angeles. The installation transformed an underused public square in the heart of downtown into a bustling destination overnight. 

Shearn has since brought Skynet installations to various locations in the U.S. and abroad where viewers are invariably compelled to slow down and take time to follow the undulating movement of the artworks, which appear to hang in thin air. 

Shearn’s expertise in animatronics, robotics and visual effects – gleaned from a 30-year tenure in the film industry as a creature maker and visual effects supervisor – has lent traction to a prolific career as creative director for his studio Poetic Kinetics.

Under Shearn’s guiding vision, Poetic Kinetics has designed, fabricated, and implemented a wide range of projects that encourage audience participation – from interactive projection mapping and pyrotechnics to enormous mobile sculptures. Notably, Poetic Kinetics’ projects both engage the immediate public through interactivity and reach viral notoriety on social media.

Keynote Lecture: On November 6, 2020, artist, designer, and thinker Dan Goods will give the keynote lecture. He is passionate about developing experiences that remind people of the gift and privilege of being alive collaborating on projects around the world. He develops his own projects, is a consultant for the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and for his day job runs a team of creatives called The Studio at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory where they transform complex concepts into meaningful stories that can be universally understood. 

The Studio’s work is seen in public spaces, art museums, and is in outer space. Dan was recently honored with NASA’s Exceptional Public Service Award. In the past he was selected as “One of the most interesting people in Los Angeles” by the LA Weekly. He graduated valedictorian from the graphic design program at Art Center College of Design.

Artist Lecture: On November 7, 2020, artist Patrick Shearn will discuss his work, including Sunset Trace, in an online lecture.

Family Festival: LAM offers a day of free admission on November 7, plus an online program including virtual tours, and drawing and book-making workshops for all ages.

For more information on Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

 

