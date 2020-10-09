NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

Police Beat 100920

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Oct 6

State Hwy 1 NPB & Reef Point Drive | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

10:50 p.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Dartmoor St | 300 Block | Grand Theft

8:43 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of two bikes. The total reported loss was $5,000.

Monday, Oct 5

Forest Ave | 500 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

11:37 p.m. A 37-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Morningside Drive | 1300 Block | Animal Calls

11:29 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a snake in the living room under the sofa. 

N Coast Hwy & Aster St | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

6:18 p.m. A 48-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Tyrol Drive | 3100 Block | Animal Calls

9:20 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a bobcat in the backyard.

Laguna Canyon Road | 20600 Block | Grand Theft

8:45 a.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested for grand theft of a bike. Bail was set at $20,000.

S Coast Hwy | 700 Block | Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of Burglary Tools

1:03 a.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $500.

Sunday, Oct 4

Unknown | Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Embezzling Leased/Rented Vehicle

1:15 p.m. A 42-year-old person was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and embezzling a leased/rented vehicle. Bail was set at $20,000.

Unknown | Driving While License is Suspended Due to DUI, DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

7:02 a.m. A 31-year-old person was arrested for driving while one’s license is suspended due to DUI, on suspicion of DUI, and for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. No bail was set. 

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Warrant

5:50 a.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. No bail was set. 

N Coast Hwy | 200 Block | DUI with 1 Prior, Driving While License is Suspended Due to DUI

1 a.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI with one prior and driving while one’s license is suspended due to DUI. Bail was set at $10,000.

S Coast Hwy | 500 Block | Robbery, Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel 

12:19 a.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested for robbery and obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency personnel. Bail was set at $100,000.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

