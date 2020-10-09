NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 100920

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

October 9, 2020

No one escapes Nature’s wrath

Dennis 5Here we go again! Yet another tropical system is setting its sights on Louisiana, the fourth time this season that a system has chosen Louisiana as its target. Forecasted landfall is around early Saturday as a Category 2 or even a 3. The Big Easy is not so easy this year for sure. Delta’s landfall will be the tenth tropical system to make landfall on the U.S. mainland this season, breaking the previous record of nine such storms set way back in 1916. 

The town of Lake Charles in SW Louisiana has been taking the brunt of these tropical systems with storm surges up to 12 feet, up to a foot of rain or more each time, and tropical storm to hurricane force winds from the previous systems. Once again Lake Charles is in the center of the predicted cone of the most intensity. I’d think that by now, some folks there are seriously thinking about moving somewhere else with less weather drama. 

So Delta is the 27th named tropical system in a very busy season. Two more storms and they break the record of 28 set in 2005 – and at this point that record seems likely to fall. The season doesn’t officially end until November 30th. In 2005 there were two as late as December of that year and even one system in early January of 2006! 

Here in October, named storms form a lot closer to home as there are no more systems coming off the coast of West Africa, so the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico are now the prime birthplaces of such storms. The thing about Delta is the extremely rapid intensification, going from a high-end tropical storm to a high-end Category 4 in just 24 hours at it approached the Yucatan Peninsula. In that short span of just 24 hours, the barometer plunged from 998 millibars down to 948. 

The conditions for that psycho development were beyond conducive for such an explosion. There were virtually no upper-level shear winds from any direction and 90-degree ocean temps, not just at the surface but up to 100 yards deep as well, so Delta was on some serious steroids. 

The waters off the northern Gulf Coast are a bit cooler at 85 degrees, but remember, a hurricane only needs water temps of at least 80 degrees to maintain its hurricane status – so the door is still very much open. Here on Thursday morning, Delta is still a high-end Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph and a central pressure at 969 millibars. The good news in all this is the storm is moving along at a pretty good clip at 18 mph, so this feisty pin-wheeler won’t be hanging around for a long time. 

Remember, Laura and Beta were crawling along at 3 and 4 mph with up to 30 inches of rain in some areas of that region. This storm will still produce upwards of 8 or more inches before all is said and done. Aren’t we glad we don’t have to deal with these monsters? Of course, we’re not off the hook here in our neck of the woods with some issues of our own like fire, flood, earthquake, and drought. None of our 50 states escape Nature’s wrath so nobody’s off the hook.

Have a great weekend and we’ll get together again next Tuesday, ALOHA!

 

