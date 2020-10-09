NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

Coastal Commission approves city’s Short-Term Lodging Ordinance

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The California Coastal Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the city’s Short-Term Lodging Ordinance but included modifications that will come back to the city for approval.

“This culminates years of public hearings and work by city staff,” said Mayor Bob Whalen. 

“I believe the result, which is to ban all new short-term lodging in residential zones, is strongly supported by our residents who value greatly the peace and quiet of their neighborhoods. 

“It also helps to preserve our long-term rental housing supply and protects residents who are renting units in the residential zones from eviction for short-term lodging. This is a very positive outcome for our city.”

Seventy-nine of the city’s currently permitted 117 STLS are in residential zones and will be allowed to continue to operate.

“These are grandfathered in and as long as they don’t violate the conditions of their use permit, they can go on forever,” said South Laguna resident John Thomas, who was among the opponents of STLs in R-1, R-2, and R-3 zones. “I think it is a good compromise.” 

Local opponents to putting the STLs in residential neighborhoods claimed the rentals became party houses without supervision, causing parking disputes and piles of trash.

However, one group of property owners contend that the approved ordinance will hurt Laguna Beach residents who want to rent their primary residence when they travel.

Under the terms of the city’s ordinance approved on Wednesday, Laguna Beach could allow up to 465 short-term rental units, about one-third of them home-share units.

The ordinance allows existing non-conforming residential units in commercial-zoned neighborhoods to be converted into short-term lodging, except for units restricted by covenant.

A condition of commission approval requires city officials to report back to the Commission in three years on the program, specifically to determine whether the new units contribute to the loss of lower-cost hotel and motel rooms or affordable housing, which has become a concern of the commission. 

The Coastal Commission previously had taken the position that short-term rentals were a priority for public coastal access – especially to families who can’t afford a traditional hotel room. 

“This achieves a balance of promoting coastal access while preserving the City’s residential neighborhoods and housing stock,” said Marc Wiener, Laguna Beach Director of Community Development.

 

