 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

Fall arrives at The Promenade 100920

Fall arrives at The Promenade

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Fall arrives scarecrow

Why are scarecrows associated with harvest time? During the medieval times of Britain, scarecrows originated as actual young children who would go through the fields throwing stones when birds would land in the fields. Thus, they made the scarecrows out of stuffed sacks of straw and carved faces out of gourds and turnips, which stood against a pole.

Fall arrives closeup gourds

From Oct 8 - Nov 29, The Promenade on Forest will be celebrating with seasonal activities. The cornucopia of fall brings a heaping bounty of pumpkins, and the city has planned a pumpkin carving contest – details to follow.

Fall arrives tables

Plenty of space to enjoy the autumn weather and the festive fall fare at the restaurants on The Promenade on Forest

 

