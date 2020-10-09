How people work is forever changing
Businesses are meeting that challenge in the cloud
Top 5 Reasons to Migrate to the Cloud
In these changing times, successful businesses are thinking and operating differently. From physical workstations and remote office locations to new IT infrastructure investments and network maintenance – all of it is being reevaluated in this new virtual paradigm as businesses look to operate more efficiently and cost effectively. Traditional office settings have rapidly migrated into virtual environments. Employees are moving into work-from-home stations. Business meetings and presentations are almost completely conducted online. And with more virtual activity comes the need for a fast and secure cloud-based solution that ensures businesses run more efficiently than ever before. Moving to a cloud-based solution can feel like a daunting task, but in reality – it’s relatively simple. Partnering with the right cloud services provider takes the guesswork and heavy lifting away. That partner is Cox Business Cloud Solutions. To help you better understand what’s involved, the Cox team has compiled a list of the Top 5 things to consider when making a decision on cloud migration.
1. Enabling Your Mobile Workforce
With more employees working remotely than ever before, many companies have struggled to equip themselves properly. Workflows are different. Secure access to company data from various locations also presents challenges. Truth is, the sudden shift to remote work has fundamentally changed how businesses operate and left them looking to new solutions for how best to move forward without hurting productivity. Cloud services help companies of all sizes find accessible, affordable ways to conduct business remotely. Instead of piecing together a convoluted process, often based on outdated, insecure on-premises hardware, the cloud enables teams to connect securely via a virtual desktop environment and continue their typical work process. The cloud aids your business to function as efficiently as it would if everyone were still working traditionally from one or more office locations. This is critical not only during a pandemic when things are unexpectedly shut down, but also during any kind of business interruption – be it storms, tornadoes, natural disasters or even cyber attacks affecting your business infrastructure. Migrating to a secure cloud environment protects your critical data and gives you options for how you want to keep your business up and running.
2. Quickly Scaling Your Network
Every business is different and moving your data to the cloud isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Cox Business Cloud Solutions provides customized services to best fit the scale and needs of each individual business. Your cloud migration plan will take into account critical workloads, data and applications, potential obstacles, and a desired timeline for implementing tailored solutions. The beauty of the cloud is that it’s easily scalable. Cox Business Cloud Solutions provides a robust combination of enterprise-level services including Managed Cloud Security, Disaster Recovery, Data Backup, Virtual Desktop Environments, Software Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN), and Enterprise Grade Infrastructure. The Cox team will work with you to identify the services that fit your business needs. The team will also design and implement migration and monitoring strategies while also providing industry-leading customer support to ensure a safe transition for your business data.
3. Securing Your Critical Data
If there’s one thing businesses worry about most with regard to sensitive data, it’s security. Most companies don’t want to allocate IT funds elsewhere when they are focusing department resources on continually updating, patching and assessing office systems, and also protecting against outdated cyber security measures that could threaten the entire business. Cloud solutions are inherently more secure than on-premises solutions and cloud providers manage security issues in the background more efficiently with little to no adverse effect to workloads. By utilizing the cloud, software is more easily kept up to date, backups can be made more readily and recovered faster, and documents and access controls are easier to manage. According to a RapidScale study, 94 percent of businesses say they actually saw an improvement after implementing cloud security solutions. Cloud solutions can improve the level of your security with Tier 3 data centers that have biometric scanning, security guards, and around-the-clock monitoring along with fast threat detection response using a Unified Security Management platform. In addition, all of your documents are safe and accessible with full redundancy and fully managed firewalls and encryption protection, providing you peace of mind that your business is always protected.
4. Realizing Cost Savings and Maximizing Profitability
The simple fact of the matter is that building and maintaining IT infrastructure is costly, as is the real estate and accompanying insurance that infrastructure requires. Expensive hardware, software, and licensing for all devices are just the beginning. Allocating resources to IT for setup, maintenance, security, and management tools all add up. Cox Business Cloud Solutions can help reduce your costs across the board. The cloud allows lower capital spending on facilities and onsite servers while reducing the overall IT budget. Many companies that move to the cloud downsize their data centers or eliminate them entirely. It supports more regular technology upgrades, reduces ongoing maintenance and staff time, and shifts the burden for time-consuming tasks, like patches, upgrades, and infrastructure expenditures to cloud service providers. The Cox Business Cloud Solutions support team supports your IT team, as well as your end-users – everything from device troubleshooting to application integrations to building out any new data center requirements. Not only can you reduce IT expenses by reducing physical PC costs, you can also layer in Cox’s Cloud Desktop as a Service (DaaS), which is a pay-as-you-go subscription – meaning one monthly charge, which makes budgeting simple.
5. Saving Time and Valuable IT Resources by Choosing the Right Partner
There are lots of reasons cloud migration makes sense but moving forward ultimately requires finding a trusted cloud services partner who listens to your needs and translates that into a strategic migration plan that fits your unique business needs. Cox Business is a trusted provider of business technology services and its Cloud Solutions team is among the best in the industry. Cox’s solutions will grow with your business and ensure you have the support of certified professionals for your IT staff and end users available 24/7. Contact Cox today to learn more about migrating your business to the cloud so that you are fully prepared for whatever the future may bring.
