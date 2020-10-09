NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

OC Board of Supervisors passes Disabled Veterans 100920

OC Board of Supervisors passes Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise

At the October 6th Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously passed the Orange County Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise (DVBE), co-sponsored by Chairwoman Michelle Steel and Vice Chairman Andrew Do.

The project was a collaborative effort with a small group of prominent disabled veteran CEOs, recognized for their advocacy in California, assembled by Chairwoman Steel, with the goal to implement a DVBE program that was second to none among the 58 counties in the state.

“I want to thank the disabled veteran business owners who worked together with my office and County staff to put this program together,” said Chairwoman Steel. “Their advice and recommendations were invaluable. I also wish to thank Vice Chairman Do for co-authoring this important item with me.”

The DVBE Preference Policy is consistent with the Local Small Business Preference Policy, providing a five percent incentive. If a DVBE is also a certified OC Local Small Business, the preference shall be eight percent. Specifically, the DVBE promotes disabled veteran participation in county contracts.

“Our veterans gave their all to defend our great nation. We have an obligation to give back to those who incurred disabilities for life as a result of their service protecting our freedoms that we so often take for granted,” added Chairwoman Steel. “The County’s DVBE program is a fitting way to say thank you to our disabled veteran business owners.”

 

