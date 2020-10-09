NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

OC Democrats prepare for Countywide Day of Action: OC Ridin’ with Biden

On Saturday, Oct 10, grassroots Democratic clubs across Orange

County are hosting car caravans, drive-in rallies, and sign waving to support Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot.

The Orange County Ridin’ with Biden Countywide Day of Action is one of many ways that the Democrats seek to build enthusiasm for the upcoming election and campaigning safely, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actions across Orange County:

Drive-in Car Rally with Democratic Candidates in Newport Beach

When: Oct 10, 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. (Rally speeches 6:15-7)

Where: Newport Dunes Resort & Marina, 1131 Back Bay Dr, Newport Beach

Who: Anticipating approximately 100 cars. Produced by Laguna Beach Democratic Club, Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club, HB Huddle, and WAVE. With guests Harley Rouda, Cottie Petrie-Norris, Dave Min, Field Team 6 Organizer Sarah Jackle, and Democratic Party of Orange County Chair Ada Briceño.

Car Parade up Pacific Coast Highway from Laguna Beach to Newport Beach

When: Oct 10, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rally starting points at Monarch Bay Plaza, 32840 PCH (3:30 p.m.) and Crystal Cove

Shopping Center, 7972 E Coast Hwy (4 p.m.). Arrive at 5 p.m. at Newport Ctr. Dr. (Fashion Island)

Who: Laguna Beach Democratic Club, Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club, HB Huddle, and Women for American Values and Ethics

Sign-Waving in Irvine

When: Oct 10, 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. (Socially-distanced literature drops start at 12:30 p.m.)

Where: Irvine, intersection of Culver and Alton (northeast corner)

Who: Democrats of Greater Irvine

Sign-Waving in Laguna Woods

When: Oct 10, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Laguna Hills, intersection of El Toro and Avenida de la Carlota

Who: Laguna Woods Democratic Club

Sign-Waving in Fullerton

When: Oct 10, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m., followed by socially-distanced literature drops

Where: Fullerton, Intersection of E. Chapman Ave. & Harbor Blvd

Who: Democrats of North Orange County

Once famously known as “Reagan country,” after President Reagan called Orange County the place where “all good Republicans go to die,” Orange County is rapidly shifting from a Republican stronghold into a highly diverse Democratic metropolis.

Chair Ada Briceno, a longtime labor organizer, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11, and recently elected Democratic National Committee member, is the first immigrant and second Latina to lead the Democratic Party of Orange County. Her executive leadership team includes Latino, Asian American, millennial, and LGBT representation.

Democrats swept all seven Congressional seats in Orange County in 2018. Less than a year later, Democrats overtook countywide voter registration to become the region’s leading political party. Today, OC Democrats have gained more than a 2-point voter advantage over the GOP.

Orange County is the nation’s sixth largest county, with 3.2 million residents and more than half a million registered Democratic voters.

 

