 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

Virtually inspired 22nd Annual Plein Air Painting 100920

Virtually inspired 22nd Annual Plein Air Painting Invitational continues through October 11

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) and the Laguna Beach community continue celebrating our plein air legacy. LPAPA is determined to not only survive the pandemic, but to find creative ways to sustain itself and help its artists so that they can care for themselves and their families. LPAPA believes that in these challenging times we all need to stand together to support one another. The nonprofit says, “Together we will get through this. Together we will keep LPAPA Strong!”

Despite all the challenges of this year due to the pandemic, LPAPA is convinced that “the show must go!” The organization is determined not to let its artists or its collectors down. And so, LPAPA is making history by presenting its first virtually inspired invitational, now through October 11.

Virtually inspired Demers

Don Demers, “Light in the Cove”

LPAPA invites everyone to “join them” (virtually) in Laguna Beach and enjoy art exhibitions, sales, and auctions, watch their nationally recognized artists at work, hear “Plein Talks,” and participate in special activities. LPAPA will bring all the excitement directly to viewers right in the comfort of their own home. 

LPAPA says, “We continue the tradition that was started in 1999 with the first Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational. This year we will virtually present our 22nd Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, enabling all to enjoy the many events so loved by all but in a safe and socially distanced environment.”

LPAPA’s mission, as a nonprofit art organization, is to preserve Laguna’s rich artistic legacy established by our early plein air artists – who are honored today with LPAPA’s mission and dedication to the plein air painting tradition in Laguna Beach, across the nation, and around the world.

Virtually inspired Obermeyer

Michael Obermeyer, “Lazy, Hazy Sunday”

As LPAPA honors these milestones in history, the organization has planned a Plein Awesome celebration for the 2020 Laguna Plein Air Painting Invitational. This year LPAPA has invited 25 of the top plein air artists from across the United States to join together virtually. The participating artists will be painting from a collection of photos taken exclusively for this year’s event from around Laguna Beach and surrounding communities capturing the breath-taking ocean vistas, historic neighborhoods, rolling hillsides, and lush gardens of Laguna’s beautiful region. 

Event details can be found by clicking here. 

Sunday October 4: Quick Draw Competition at Treasure Island. For an event recap, click here.

Saturday October 10: 22nd Annual Collectors Virtual Galan & Art Show Sale/Auction. Advance ticket purchase is needed for online access – click here.

This year, LAPA will be bringing the Gala to you! Plan to spend an enchanting evening from the comfort of your home with 25 of the nation’s top award-winning artists and fellow art lovers. LPAPA’s 22nd Annual Laguna Plein Air Collectors Gala will be a virtually inspired experience hosted online along with a Gourmet Reception Gift delivered for you and your guest to enjoy during the Gala. 

Virtually inspired Marshall

Daniel Marshall, “Singular Satisfaction”

Sunday October 11: Invitational Art Show & Online Sale/Auction 

Advance ticket needed for virtual access – click here.

Plan to join for some just plein awesome fun with a full day access to the Laguna Invitational Art Show & Virtual Events that will include access to the Invitational Art Auction, Plein Talks with the Award Winners, and more! One registration will give full access to the day’s programing for Sunday’s Virtual Experience. 

Participating Artists: Joe Anna Arnett, Cindy Baron, Carl Bretzke, Saim Caglayan, Bill Davidson, Rick J Delanty, Don Demers, Jed Dorsey, Bill Farnsworth, Mark Fehlman, Kathleen Hudson, Debra Huse, Calvin Liang, Daniel Marshall, David Marty, Jim McVicker, Terry Miura, Michael Obermeyer, Jason Sacran, Anthony Salvo, Aaron Schuerr, Jeff Sewell, Michael Situ, Barbara Tapp, and Michele Usibelli.

For additional information about the 22nd Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational or the LPAPA nonprofit art organization, contact Rosemary Swimm, LPAPA’s executive director, by phone at (949) 376-3635, by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by visiting www.lpapa.org/laguna-plein-air-invitational.

 

