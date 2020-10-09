NewLeftHeader

Fire Department meets grazing goals 100920

Fire Department meets grazing goals; goats leave for winter

The Laguna Beach Fire Department is pleased to announce that all interior and exterior fire break goat grazing goals were met by the beginning of October.

Due to the completion, the City’s goat herds have left the City for the winter, with the exception of a small herd of about 20 goats doing some touch-up work in areas experiencing grow-back.

Fire Department goats

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Goats have been helping keep Laguna firesafe since the 90s

Due to increased participation last spring, the City had a total of 650 goats this year grazing in and around the City of Laguna Beach as part of the City’s Fuel Modification program (three goat herds, each with its owner herder). Fuel modification is also done by hand crews.

Thank you to our Fire Department, our goat herders, and the fire goats for another job well done this year!

-From City of Laguna Beach Community Update, October 8, 2020

 

