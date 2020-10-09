NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

SchoolPower invites community to join together 100920

SchoolPower invites community to join together in supporting students, teachers, and families

SchoolPower kicked off its community campaign with a $10,000 gift to Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach from its newly formed COVID Impact Fund. SchoolPower’s community fundraising efforts this year will focus on immediate help for students, teachers, and school district families. 

“This year, more than ever, I think we all want to help. We want to ensure our educators have the resources to effectively deliver instruction within the constraints of the health authorities, and we also want to make sure we help district families who are struggling,” says SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand.

SchoolPower’s gift to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will help offset the costs of their in-person program, currently serving many kids who have parents who are single, working, and/or essential workers. As a result of adhering to the current health agency guidance, their capacity has been cut and their expenses have mounted due to needing to provide a much higher staff to child ratio and individual supplies for each student. 

“We are hoping this gift helps Boys & Girls Club serve LBUSD students during this tough time. We know the club does not turn away any family due to financial circumstances and is committed to staying open. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Club and providing further support in any way we can,” says SchoolPower President Mark Smialowicz.

In addition, SchoolPower has launched a rolling grant program to quickly respond to needs of teachers, staff, and coaches, some who are teaching virtually and others in person. “The first three grants approved include manipulatives for kindergarteners, reading intervention software for elementary schoolers, and a digital compound microscope for El Morro science classes,” says SchoolPower Grant Committee Chair Amy Dechary. “We’re excited to provide funding for materials like these that will help teachers provide the best possible experience for our students while following current health guidelines.” 

“We’ve also partnered with the Chamber of Commerce and their Think Laguna First initiative to encourage our supporters to shop locally and help our local businesses stay in business,” adds Durand. SchoolPower offers its Laguna Locals Card to all donors who give $100 or more. Donors can show the card at over 130 participating Laguna businesses for discounts and special perks.

Durand reminds the community, “We can’t do any of this without you and your gift to SchoolPower. Now is a great time to support with a monthly donation and make the commitment to support our schools and community for the long term.”

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. Over the last five years, SchoolPower has contributed over $4,000,000 to the Laguna Beach school district to help support a wide range of programs, including music, visual and performing arts, STEM, digital literacy, field trips, athletics, social emotional support, service learning, and academic support. 

To learn more about SchoolPower’s current campaign and to contribute, visit http://give.lbschoolpower.org/.

 

