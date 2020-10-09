2020 Election: South Laguna Civic Association 100920

2020 Election: South Laguna Civic Association hosts City Council candidates

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The South Laguna Civic Association introduced its forum with choice photographs of the region and its charms. The forum was moderated by James Henry, assisted at times by residents who talked about problems that beset South Laguna, which was annexed into Laguna Beach in 1987. Related photographs were interspersed in the presentation.

Videos by City Treasurer candidates Mariann Tracy and Ann Marie McKay preceded the introduction of the City Council candidates Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow, Ruben Flores, Larry Nokes, and George Weiss. Mayor Bob Whalen was absent until the 10th question due to a family matter.

Edited answers respond specifically to the question asked.

Question 1: What actions do you think the city should take to increase defenses against wildfire while at the same time protecting the integrity and long-term health of the Greenbelt?

Weiss: The goat herds need better management and residents must harden their homes, said Weiss, and the city should provide incentives for hardening.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Candidate George Weiss

Flores: “We keep hearing that we must cut down plants, but we need to plant to defend our homes,” said Flores. He recommended hydroseeding slopes to make Laguna safer and homes should be made as defensible as possible.

Nokes: He said the city needs to get better vegetation management. Hand modification and grading are best, he said. He advised modifying landscaping around a home, but said that many South Laguna homes are wooden, and it isn’t easy to armor them.

Dicterow: “The city has done an incredible job,” said Dicterow. He cited the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Plan. The city uses goats and then hand crews to protect wildlife and vegetation in environmentally sensitive areas, he said.

Question 2: What solutions would you advance to balance the pressures of visitors against the need to protect the environment and to mitigate the impacts of visitors on the local community?

Dicterow: It is the biggest issue in the entire city, he said. He reiterated that the city needs more parking facilities throughout town to keep visitor parking out of residential neighborhoods. He also recommended more personnel for enforcement and more creative solutions.

Nokes: The council tried to revise parking fees and got shot down (by the California Coastal Commission), he said. He thinks the city needs to show it needs the revenue from parking to offset the costs of visitors.

Flores: Close off more beaches with gates, provide more trash cans and restrooms, and better manage the people coming in, he said,

Weiss: He said enforcement must be beefed up and asked if Laguna really needs to be advertised.

Question 3: What actions do you believe the city should take to strengthen its support for the [Aliso Creek] Estuary project and to speed its implementation?

Weiss: The city should fund it, he said.

Dicterow: He recommended working with the county and environmental planner Ed Almanza, but the city is not the lead agency, Dicterow said.

Nokes: He said key city leaders should be involved in the project, which should include protecting the Aliso Creek sand berm.

Flores: No re-creation will work the way it did originally, said Flores. He said the project should also look at a walkway from the beach inland. Volunteers are needed to help manage these resources, he said.

Question 4: What steps do you think the city should take to end the current inertia over the upgrading of the Coastal Treatment Plant, to address long-standing deferred maintenance of the city’s sewage infrastructure, and to protect the ocean from the release of tainted water from Aliso Creek?

Flores: “We need to put our best foot forward,” said Flores. He recommended looking for national support to put money into the project.

Nokes: He said he was not an expert and would rely on experts to educate him on the issues, including sewage discharge into the ocean. He suggested that Unified Service District might be an answer. “Piping sewage into the ocean doesn’t seem like a solution,” he said.

Weiss: The sewage spill in 2019 that will cost the city a $2 or $3 million fine should be a wake-up call, Weiss said. Use bonds if we have to, he said.

He advised water conservation. Sewer rates are up, he said, and attributed a statement that by 2023, it will cost $1 to flush the toilet, to Mike Morris, a co-founder with Weiss of the Laguna Residents First political action committee.

Dicterow: The council doesn’t have expertise, but it has access to those who do, he said. As for funding, the city has spent tens of millions of dollars on city sewers and has gotten A-ratings for its efforts.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow

Question 5: Do you believe that a four-foot-wide path will be adequate to address the safety of pedestrians on Coast Highway, and do you favor the city’s current hands-off approach to the design of the [Caltrans] project, or would you advocate for a more comprehensive design and more community involvement in the process?

Nokes: He said the newly installed sidewalks in Temple Hills are four feet wide and that is adequate. He is concerned about folks crossing the highway, but he said he doesn’t want the city to get tied up in a huge design issue.

Flores: Four feet is not enough space for sidewalks, said Flores. But even after sidewalks are installed, pedestrians will still want to get to the other side of the roadway, he said, and he recommended regulated blinking lights to allow pedestrians to cross.

Dicterow: He said the city needs to start with what we want and figure out how to make it happen. It may cost some parking, but it’s worth it, he said.

“We have to change our approach,” he said. “We need to have a stronger hand dealing with Caltrans.”

Weiss: The city should take control of Coast Highway and slow down speed. It would take money but probably could be done, according to Weiss. The city is paying $10 million toward the project and needs to be more involved, he said.

Question 6: How would you seek to balance the allocation of city resources more equitably among neighborhoods and in particular, how would you address the specific problems of South Laguna?

Weiss: Districting would solve adequate representation, said Weiss. He also recommended an annual report on where money is spent.

Nokes: The issue in South Laguna is the intense popularity of beaches [county-owned and operated], exacerbated by social media, Nokes said. He said the area needs more parking, restrooms, and trash containers.

The city and county should join forces he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Leslie Cunningham

Candidate Larry Nokes

Dicterow: He said spending is based on need and districting is a terrible idea. There is no better way to divide a community, he said. He suggested forming a city committee made up of representatives of individual areas.

Flores: It is a joke to say there is equality for South Laguna – even the cell phone service is weak, he said. The sidewalks, the signals, the signs, and roads need to be looked at, according to Flores. “It isn’t represented,” he said. “It gets overlooked by the screamers in council meetings.”

He would put up a priority board for everyone to see.

Question 7: What uses do you consider most appropriate for these lots (two vacant lots recently purchased by the city in South Laguna), and how would you involve the neighbors and adjacent community in the process of determining that final use [including a proposal for a new fire station]?

Flores: Set aside a portion for restrooms and consult the community about a town hall facility on the rest.

Weiss: Involve the community, he said. Public safety is the most important service the city provides, but one of the lots should be used for community purposes, said Weiss.

Dicterow: “The existing fire station [Station Four in South Laguna] cannot meet the needs of the community,” said Dicterow.

Probably a community task force should be formed to determine uses, he said. There are feasibility and liability issues, he noted.

Nokes: He wondered how any project would affect neighbors behind the lots. He said public safety is important, but he said he hasn’t seen that the existing station cannot be improved.

Question 8: What are your views about the use of public funds to help in the acquisition of the (community) garden? What steps would you take to make the acquisition happen?

Weiss: He supports a public-private partnership, with the city matching the private funding.

Flores: He would also like to see public-private financing for the purchase.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Candidate Ruben Flores

Nokes: He said the 60-plot garden is not public space. How can you take public funds for 60 private owners, Nokes asked rhetorically.

Dicterow: He said that he and former Mayor Ann Christoph came up with a plan for the city to match private funds dollar for dollar. “We need to bring people together and the garden does that,” said Dicterow.

Question 9: If the [Fire Station 4] is relocated, what uses do you think should be considered for the vacated site’s future?

Nokes: Any use the community wants, he said.

Weiss: He said the community should decide as long as they keep the fire pole for him to slide down.

Flores: Keep [the area] open, said Flores. “We need more outdoor active areas,” he said.

Dicterow: Create a task force of South Laguna residents to determine what the community wants, he said.

Question 10: What would you do to restore and possibly increase the time and attention the Beach Patrol devotes to patrolling South Laguna beaches?

Whalen: Our beach patrol is already there, said Whalen, who joined the forum at this juncture. Taking control of the water is important and he would explore the financials to beef up the patrols, he said.

Weiss: He said patrols have to be beefed up. He doesn’t know why the city isn’t providing adequate enforcement.

Flores: The allocation of funds is important, and volunteers are needed, he said. He suggested creating a larger force to monitor the beach and use volunteers as backup.

Dicterow: We need an integrated solution – to look at the town as a whole and put resources where the problems are, he said.

Nokes: More revenue is needed to fund more personnel and the city needs to bring in more revenue from visitors, he said. He recommended using bed and sales taxes and parking fees to beef up beach patrols.

Question 11: Under what circumstances, if any, do you favor the use of debt financing for capital projects, and if you are open to debt financing, for which specific projects would you favor its use?

Flores: He is not in favor of debt financing except maybe for public safety, but he doesn’t want to tax residents to increase tourism.

Nokes: He favors bond financing for infrastructure, specifically parking, that can be secured at reasonable rates, with debt service handled by the parking fund.

Weiss: He would support bonds for the wastewater treatment plant and infrastructure but not for parking structures.

Dicterow: He said in general he is nervous about having debt, but he wants a comprehensive solution to tourism and wildfires, and it may be that bonds are necessary. If so, they should be voted on by the people.

Whalen: Bonds are appropriate in limited situations, said Whalen. He cited long-term infrastructure projects, Laguna Canyon Road improvements, public safety, and parking facilities for which the Parking Fund may be used for debt service.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mayor Bob Whalen

Question 12: What is your opinion about ending the split jurisdiction of South Laguna’s beaches and either bringing them under completer operational control of the city or of seeking an alternative joint powers relationship with the county? If that were to happen, would you support retaining the current beach operating hours [6 a.m. to 10 p.m.]?

All four candidates supported the operating hours.

Dicterow: He would prefer one body, and he would prefer that one body to be the city.

“We haven’t done as good a job as we should have,” said Dicterow.

The matter is being studied, he said.

Flores: He would like to see gates on all South Laguna beaches.

“If the county can do a great job, let them,” he said.

Nokes: He is not in favor of ending the split jurisdiction for financial reasons.

Whalen: The city’s beach patrol is already there, but control of the water is important, Whalen said. Beef up the patrols and explore the financials, he said.

Weiss: He would rather the city take over South Laguna Beach with a county subsidy.

Question 13: On what sort of matters do you expect to find yourself with potential conflicts of interest and to what extent do you expect those conflicts may affect your ability to fulfill the duties of a City Councilor?

Flores: “I’d love to opine on everything,” he said. He said he doesn’t know how his business would be impacted if he were elected.

Weiss: “I don’t think I have any conflicts,” said Weiss. He said he does no business with the city and has no business in town.

Whalen: He said he never represents Laguna Beach clients and would recuse himself if another attorney in his firm were to represent a local client before the council.

Dicterow: He said he has never recused himself since being elected in 2012. His law firm specializes in intellectual property.

Nokes: He said he has a law office close to downtown and has consulted with the Fair Political Practices Commission on conflicts of interest. He said he would study issues before the council and look to the FPPC for guidance. He has clients in town, but he couldn’t have anything to do with them, he said.

Question 14: What are your views on the right of citizens of South Laguna to vote directly for the board of South Coast Water District [properties in the annexed area are customers of SCWD, the rest of the city is served by the Laguna Beach County water District]?

Weiss: He said he believes in equal representation.

Dicterow: “No taxation without representation,” said Dicterow. “How can this be legally possible?” he asked.

Nokes: “It makes no damned sense,” said Nokes.

Flores: “The same as everybody else,” said Flores.

Whalen: “I am not going to break the trend,” he said. He said folks should certainly get on a soapbox and lobby for equal voting rights for South Laguna residents.