 Volume 12, Issue 81  |  October 9, 2020

Rainbow Reflections 100920

Rainbow Reflections 

By Craig Cooley

Rainbow Reflections Craig

Submitted photo

Craig Cooley

What’s up with Pride 365?

Laguna Beach Pride 365’s mantra, “Building Unity and Commerce Through the Power and Strength of Diversity,” is on a roll with community fundraiser events, one recently in September and one each month for the next three months. Laguna Beach Pride 365 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and as such, all the fundraising donations are tax-deductible. The first such event, with the support of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and the City of Laguna Beach, was “Virtual Drag Bingo” on September 3rd with the chosen charity the Laguna Food Pantry. They hosted the event on The Promenade on Forest to promote local businesses. 

Rainbow Reflections Pantry

Submitted photo

LB Pride presents check to Laguna Food Pantry 

Thanks to the generous donations of many residents the event was a great success. This month, on October 29th, we will have another fundraiser at a new location in South Laguna, again to promote local area businesses. The event is  “Spooktacular,” and will be with our local personality “Endora.” More details will follow next week as the program details are finalized. 

Rainbow Reflections Endora

Submitted photo

Local icon and personality Endora 

What’s up with Rainbow Radio?

This Saturday, at 9 a.m., it is Rainbow Radio with special guest Drian Juarez. She is a powerful transgender and diversity advocate. We will be discussing the stereotyped ignorance and hate that causes so many confrontations, abuse, and a sharp increase in transgender violence and death. 

Her work is extensive and impressive as a global consultant on diversity and inclusion and as the Vice President of Programing for Trans Can Work. She works to build inclusive company cultures where gender diverse people can thrive. She has served as the Global Partnerships Manager for Grindr’s Grinder for Equality program where she promoted health, justice, and equality for the global LGBTQI community. She is the founder and former Program Manager of the LA LGBT Center’s Transgender Economic Empowerment Project (TEEP). 

Tune in Saturday on KX FM 104.7 Radio. 

Rainbow Reflections Drian

Submitted photo

Radio guest Drian Juarez

What’s up with Club Q?

Club Q has gone virtual with two monthly Zoom Happy Hours. If you are not familiar with Club Q, it is a vibrant social organization bringing together the LGBTQ community for various fun and affordable social events, from educational and related community efforts to entertainment and social mixers. Membership is free and includes all ages, from 18 to the moon! 

For more information, go to www.ClubQLaguna.org.

The next “Happy Hour” is October 16th and will feature three LGBTQ “video shorts” mini-movies along with local and global LGBTQ news updates and a spin on LGBTQ “On this Day in History.” All of it is free, and everyone is welcome to join the Happy Hour. 

Let me know if you have any comments or suggestions for more Rainbow Reflections! 

Contact Craig at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

