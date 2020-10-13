NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 101320

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

October 13, 2020

Sensational sunset season starts, will rain follow?

Dennis 5Local ocean temps are near 70 degrees, which is about five degrees above normal for this time of year.

Since July 1 we have yet to collect any measurable rain at all. Totals for the rainy season begin to be counted from July 1 until June 30 of the next year, similar to the fiscal year.

By the way, if you use Main Beach as a vantage point, you’ll notice that the sun is now setting behind Catalina as it continues its southward journey to its final destination point on or about December 21 when the winter solstice occurs. At that time, the sun begins its slow journey back to the north and will pop back out on the right side of Catalina on about March 8. For a few days before and after the winter solstice the sun will actually set in the water just to the south side of Catalina’s southernmost tip. 

As you know, it’s not the sun that is moving, rather it’s our planet that’s tilting ever so slightly each day. This is the time of year when we get those splendid Catalina sunsets, and when the atmosphere is sparkling clear you can even see San Clemente Island to the south of Catalina. It has to be exceptionally clear though, as San Clemente Island sits 54 miles offshore, but normally you’ll see it at least a few times during the fall and winter months. 

When it’s that clear, it’s the best time to see the elusive green flash phenomenon, right when the sun is getting ready to sink below the horizon or Catalina. You just have to know when to look for it. The first time the green flash phenomenon became part of my weather vocabulary was in late 1972, when my longtime weather buddy and surf photographer was showing a movie to some friends called The Forgotten Island of Santosha, shot in Mauritius off the east coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean, where he filmed the event. It was so clear the sun even turned a deep turquoise, a color I’ve never seen before. The event lasted only a couple of seconds as the last little chunk of sun sank behind the distant hills. 

Some folks will look for this event to no avail, but McWeather has seen it dozens of times over the years when conditions are just right. Here’s a tip: The air has to be super clear and free of any dust, clouds, or pollutants of any kind. Just before that speck of sun sinks below the horizon, it’s safe to look directly at it without damage to the retina. The entire event lasts no more than one, maybe two seconds but it’s really neat.

So the 2020-21 rainy season, which runs from November through April, is about to get underway. Those are the months when we normally receive more than an inch of rain, with January and February being our wettest months, but those figures vary significantly from year to year. 

Here’s the rundown: November averages around 1.2 inches here in Laguna but it’s been as wet as 9.68 inches as it was in November of 1965. There have been a few Novembers where we didn’t get a drop, as in 1961, 1979, 1991, 1992, 2006, and 2013. 

December averages around 2.5 inches with wettest in 1997 with 9.89 inches, but no rain in 1989, 1990, and 2001. January in Laguna averages around 3.1 inches but the wild January of 1969 got drenched with 18.81 inches, the wettest month of all time, thanks to series of flooding atmospheric rivers. There was no rain in January of 1963, 1972, 1976, and 2002. 

February is Laguna’s wettest month with an average of 3.3 inches, with our wettest February occurring in 1998 with 15.02 inches thanks to the mega El Nino of 1997-98. That season ended up being Laguna’s wettest ever with 37.27 inches. 

March averages about 2.7 inches but in 1983 we got drenched with 10.40, compliments of the mega El Nino of 1982-83. March has been rainless in 1959, 1972, and 1997. 

Finally, April averages about 1.1 inches with the wettest April in 1958 and 1965 with 6.02 inches. Around one out of four Aprils have gone rainless. There you have it!

See you again on Friday, ALOHA!

 

