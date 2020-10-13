NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2020

Where’s Maggi Answer 101320

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi is not the only one to look up to this little dog. While paused at the stop sign on Park Avenue at Wendt Terrace, Beth Johnsen has seen it (“I smile every time I pass by!”), as have Mark Cohen, Sandi Werthe, Wendy Pearce, Kent Russell, and John Walker. (And many of these responders found that spell-check converts it to “Wendy Terrace.”)

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge!

Where's Maggi 10 13 20

Click on photo for a larger image

Fun sled dog all dressed for the holidays – on Park Avenue

 

