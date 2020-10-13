This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Interviews and appointments to the Police Ad Hoc Task Force

Release from Lisette Chel-Walker, City Clerk

Recent incidents of police use of force have sparked a nationwide discussion by residents and elected officials regarding their police department’s existing training, policies, and procedures. While overall, the Laguna Beach community has been and continues to be supportive of the Police Department, these recent incidents have nevertheless prompted questions about our current practices.

Periodic public policy review can be important in ensuring that police training, policies, and procedures are in line with current standards and best practices. To achieve this goal, the formation of an Ad Hoc Task Force to review police protocols can improve police practices and police-community relations. This Task Force will review current training, policies, and procedures related to the below topics, and provide a report of findings and recommendations to the City Council and the City Manager.

The focus of the Ad Hoc Task Force should include a review of the below areas of police training, policy, and procedures:

--Hiring Practices

--Use of Force Incidents

--Pursuits

--Equipment

--Officer Involved Shootings

--Citizen Complaint Procedures

--Interaction with the Public during Confrontational Situations

--Community Policing

--De-escalation Training

Interviews and appointments will be determined, and all applicants will be notified by the City Clerk with their application status and interview dates. Applications will be due no later than Friday, Oct 30, 2020, at 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted after the October 30, 2020 due date. Applicants may be contacted by City Council members prior to the interviews and appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve on this task force.

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the Police Ad Hoc Task Force should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online by following the link here, and file the application no later than October 30, 2020, 5 p.m., with the City Clerk. The application on the City website is interactive and applicants are encouraged to fill in the application online. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705.

LCAD artists and activists host Virtual Exhibition and Fundraiser to Honor Black Lives Matter

Currently available and continuing until October 30, LCAD Gallery proudly presents “Artists Unite: A Virtual Exhibition and Fundraiser to Honor Black Lives Matter.”

In this moment of deep reflection and social transformation, LCAD Gallery is bringing LCAD’s community of artists and activists together to raise funds benefiting the Black Art Futures Fund (BAFF) and LCAD Equity + Inclusion Scholarship. The exhibition features work by students, alumni, faculty, and staff, and 100 percent of all sales will go directly to these charities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“Grace,” 2020, by Dave Hobrecht, world-renowned black & white sports artist

Work by the following artists is included in the virtual gallery: Abig, Abigail Albano-Payton, Piper Bangs, Alla Bartoshchuk, Amy Bauer, Bryce Brewer, Tal Burke, Jonathan Burke, Robin Cole, Wendy Garcia, Sophia Green, Chapman Hamborg, Kenny Harris, Dave Hobrecht, Melanie LaMay, Hilary McCarthy, Tod Orbach, Zachary Pinion, Angela Ramones, Betty Shelton, Luke Silverthorne, Kelly Smith-Fatten, Jenna Swerdfeger, Jordan Tacker, Joseph Todorovitch, Grady Williams, Sophia Yacoby, and Peter Zokosky.

In a recent interview in the OC ART Blog, contributing artist Abigail Albano-Payton said, “[Black Lives Matter] has affected my art. Personally, for me, I’m devastated by everything that’s going on in this country. Art’s always been the thing that keeps me on the ground. Art has been therapeutic for me during this whole process.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“George Floyd” by 2020 LCAD graduate Chapman Hamborg

Black Art Futures Fund (BAFF) is a collective of emerging philanthropists promoting the elevation and preservation of Black arts and culture. Through grant making, board-matching, and organization-to-donor cultivation, BAFF seeks to amplify and strengthen the future of Black art. BAFF provides grants to small ($750K or less) nonprofit organizations working to enhance the future of Black arts and culture. DéLana R.A. Dameron founded Black Arts Futures as a philanthropic initiative of Red Olive Creative Consulting in 2017.

Black Art Futures Fund aims to:

--Grow emerging philanthropists by providing a structured community to understand the importance of generous contributions to community-centered artists and arts and culture organizations.

--Provide impactful general operating grants to those organizations in an effort to stabilize, validate, introduce to future philanthropists, and support the future of their work.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“Cadence” by Robin Cole, 2013 MFA LCAD graduate

On June 8, 2020, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in support of social justice, the LCAD community of Trustees, Administrative Leadership, and Faculty vowed to create the LCAD Equity + Inclusion Scholarship, which provides vital support to LCAD’s under-represented Black students. Laguna College of Art + Design promises real change. The College embraces the power of representation and recognizes the role that art plays in strengthening the community.

Through this Equity + Inclusion Scholarship, LCAD pledges to help eradicate disparities in its student representation.

To access the virtual gallery, click here.

For more about Black Art Futures Fund, go to www.blackartfutures.org.

For more information about LCAD, go to www.lcad.edu.

LAM commissions Patrick Shearn for Art & Nature installation in Main Beach Park

Laguna Art Museum will present the eighth annual Art & Nature, a multidisciplinary exploration of art’s many and various engagements with the natural world, from November 5 through November 15.

In collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach, the museum has commissioned a work of art for Art & Nature – a site-specific multicolored kinetic installation (a “Skynet”) off Main Beach over Main Beach Park.

Entitled Sunset Trace, it will seamlessly weave through the palm trees along the shoreline, traversing sections of the walkways and cliffs between the gazebo and Main Beach in a stunning, windburn display.

Inspired by the graceful murmuration of birds flocking together, or schools of fish coalescing and moving simultaneously, Patrick Shearn’s signature Skynets are a constant reminder of nature moving around us. Suspended using transparent monofilament netting and rigged inconspicuously, the undulating forms appear to levitate in midair, finessed by the unique wind patterns of each site, revealing unseen natural elements in unusual, dramatic ways.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Patrick Shearn’s “Sunset Trace” will be on display November 5 through November 15

Art & Nature serves a number of purposes: to provide a festival of art and ideas for the community; to inspire artists; to find and develop connections between art and science; to raise awareness of environmental issues; and to celebrate Laguna Beach as a center for the appreciation of art and nature.

The museum’s executive director Malcolm Warner explains why Laguna Art Museum is the ideal organization to conceive, develop, and present the popular program: “The theme of Art & Nature speaks particularly to the identity of Laguna Beach, which for over a hundred years has been a center for art, the appreciation of nature, and environmental awareness. In 1929, when the Laguna Beach Art Association built an art gallery to show and sell their work, they chose a commanding location on the coastline close to the natural wonders they loved to paint. The present museum occupies the same site. There could be no more appropriate venue in which to explore the art-nature connection.”

Patrick Shearn is an LA-based artist specializing in larger-than-life, immersive public art installations.

The artist’s signature kinetic sculptures, called Skynets, earned him international renown after the debut of Liquid Shard enamored the city of Los Angeles. The installation transformed an underused public square in the heart of downtown into a bustling destination overnight.

Shearn has since brought Skynet installations to various locations in the U.S. and abroad where viewers are invariably compelled to slow down and take time to follow the undulating movement of the artworks, which appear to hang in thin air.

Shearn’s expertise in animatronics, robotics and visual effects – gleaned from a 30-year tenure in the film industry as a creature maker and visual effects supervisor – has lent traction to a prolific career as creative director for his studio Poetic Kinetics.

Under Shearn’s guiding vision, Poetic Kinetics has designed, fabricated, and implemented a wide range of projects that encourage audience participation – from interactive projection mapping and pyrotechnics to enormous mobile sculptures. Notably, Poetic Kinetics’ projects both engage the immediate public through interactivity and reach viral notoriety on social media.

Keynote Lecture: On November 6, 2020, artist, designer, and thinker Dan Goods will give the keynote lecture. He is passionate about developing experiences that remind people of the gift and privilege of being alive collaborating on projects around the world. He develops his own projects, is a consultant for the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and for his day job runs a team of creatives called The Studio at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory where they transform complex concepts into meaningful stories that can be universally understood.

The Studio’s work is seen in public spaces, art museums, and is in outer space. Dan was recently honored with NASA’s Exceptional Public Service Award. In the past he was selected as “One of the most interesting people in Los Angeles” by the LA Weekly. He graduated valedictorian from the graphic design program at Art Center College of Design.

Artist Lecture: On November 7, 2020, artist Patrick Shearn will discuss his work, including Sunset Trace, in an online lecture.

Family Festival: LAM offers a day of free admission on November 7, plus an online program including virtual tours, and drawing and book-making workshops for all ages.

For more information on Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents exclusive online exhibition of John “Crash” Matos

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents a new series of exclusive online exhibitions beginning with John “Crash” Matos – Celebrating 45 Years, which will run through October 31. To view the exhibition, click here.

This unique online exhibition continues the conversation of scope, scale, and environment through the spray paint medium.

Over his 45-year career, Crash’s work has engaged with environments on a huge scale – ranging from his early murals on the sides of NYC subway trains in the 70s to commissions at the Bowery Wall and Miami’s Hard Rock Football Stadium. Barely contained to the planes of his work surfaces, Crash incorporates dark outlines, bright colors, and figurative elements, bridging the divides between street art, public art, and gallery space.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Decade Dance Façade” by John “Crash” Matos, spray paint on canvas

Instantly recognizable, Crash’s process is rooted within his identity as a Bronx-born graffiti artist, having come of age in the hip-hop fueled Bronx of the late 1970s. The radiant, fluorescent palettes cement Crash’s work firmly in the present as he works within a dialogue culled from classic pop culture, comic book, and print references. Crash’s distinct style made him an iconic part of the NYC visual landscape, while also pioneering a new age for graffiti in 1980 when he curated the pivotal Graffiti Art Success for America exhibition at Fashion MODA.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

John “Crash” Matos, “Born to Be Free,” spray paint on canvas

Remaining true to his masterful integration of pop art, pop culture influences, and his accomplished background in street art, Crash continues to develop on the narratives and imagery of his compositions. Inviting viewers to enjoy the impartial quality that art has to offer, he reminds us that great art can be found where you least expect, whether it be on the side of a train or displayed inside an art gallery.

John “Crash” Matos will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

The JoAnne Artman Galleries are open by appointment and are located at 326 and 346 N Coast Hwy.

For information about the galleries, go to www.joanneartmangallery.com.

To contact JoAnne Artman, call (949) 510-5481 or email joanneartman@aol.com.

Festival of Arts announces monthly virtual concert series

With the success of its first-ever virtual concert with True Willie on August 27, the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is pleased to announce its new monthly online virtual concert series, Concerts on the Screen, in partnership with Yamaha.

On Friday, Oct 23 at 5:30 p.m., the popular Steely Dan tribute band Pretzel Logic will kick off the series. Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and free with registration for Festival members. To register and purchase tickets, click here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Concerts on the Screen” premieres on October 23

“We were so thrilled with how well the first virtual concert was received, we decided to create a series,” said Susan Davis, Director of Special Events at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “On October 23, join us as we relive a past performance of Pretzel Logic from the Festival of Arts stage.”

Originated by keyboardist Steve Chernove in 2002, Pretzel Logic – A Steely Dan Revue is approaching its third decade entertaining audiences. The band consists of three versatile vocalists, three horns, and a five-piece rhythm section who have recorded and toured with countless top names in entertainment. The band’s vast repertoire comprises over 70 songs from the Steely Dan songbook ranging from well-known hits to lesser known songs, pleasing both the casual listener and the most devout Dan fan.

The virtual Concerts on the Screen series is presented in partnership with Yamaha and allows fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite summer Fine Arts Show performances from the comfort of home.

Festival of Arts Concerts on the Screen Monthly Series Schedule:

--October 23, 2020: A Steely Dan Tribute – Pretzel Logic

--November 13, 2020: The Joni Mitchell Project – Kiki Epsen

--December 11, 2020: An Al Jarreau Tribute – Darryl Walker

--January 29, 2021: A Luther Vandross Tribute – Terry Steele

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

To register and purchase tickets to the Pretzel Logic – A Steely Dan Revue virtual concert, visit www.foapom.com/event/virtual-concert-pretzel-logic. Pre-registration is required.