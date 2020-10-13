NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2020

Police Beat 101320

Incident Reports

Saturday, Oct 10

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

9:26 p.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

Romana Ave | 500 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol, Consuming Alcohol in a Public Place

9:50 a.m. A 59-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol and consuming alcohol in a public place. Bail was set at $500.

Laguna Canyon Road | 600 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

3:08 a.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Friday, Oct 9

N Coast Hwy | 1300 Block | DUI – Drugs & Alcohol, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance

12:53 a.m. A 36-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – drugs and alcohol, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,500.

Thursday, Oct 8

S Coast Hwy | 30600 Block | Robbery

11:49 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a robbery. The suspect reportedly hailed the RP, asked for directions, and stole a gold rope chain necklace they were wearing. The approximate loss was $9,500. 

St Ann’s Drive | 100 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

10:23 p.m. A 60-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Laguna Canyon Road | 1800 Block | Warrant 

2:52 p.m. A 34-year-old person was arrested on a warrant driving without a valid driver’s license. Bail was set at $500.

S Coast Hwy & Diamond St | Fugitive from Justice

10:03 a.m. A 25-year-old person was arrested as a fugitive from justice. No bail was set. 

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Warrant 

7:31 a.m. A 59-year-old person was arrested on a warrant for robbery. No bail was set. 

Broadway St & Forest Ave | DUI – Drugs & Alcohol, Causing Bodily Injury

2:16 a.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – drugs and alcohol and causing bodily injury. Bail was set at $100,000.

Wednesday, Oct 7

N Coast Hwy & Beverly St | DUI

11:11 p.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Laguna Canyon Road & El Toro Road | Driving While License is Suspended Due to DUI, DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher, Providing False Identification to Specific Peace Officers, Vehicle Theft

10:05 p.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested for driving while one’s license is suspended due to DUI, on suspicion of DUI, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, providing false identification to specific peace officers, and vehicle theft. Bail was set at $20,000.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

