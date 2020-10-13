2020 Election: Boys & Girls Club 101320

2020 Election: Boys & Girls Club and KX FM host School Board Candidates Forum

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Executive Director Pam Estes and KX FM General Manager Tyler Russell McCusker welcomed participants Amy Kramer, Sheri Morgan, Kelly Osborne, and incumbent Jan Vickers to the School Board Candidates Forum on October 5.

All of the candidates are parents of children who attend or attended Laguna Beach schools, and all have volunteered in Parent Teacher Associations and SchoolPower. All but Morgan have teaching credentials.

Estes moderated the forum. Timing was strictly controlled, which moved the forum along, but left some questions not fully answered due to the constraint. Questions were culled from selections by Laguna Beach Unified School District parents. Students also made suggestions.

Edited answers respond directly to the questions asked. To see the unexpurgated forum, click here.

Question 1: Would you like to see the district provide funding for childcare while the schools are closed and please be specific about the funding for the provision of the childcare?

Kramer: She supported the funding while schools are closed or only partially open. She said it wouldn’t be a bad idea to use the district reserve, estimated by her at more than $3 million, and the Unassigned Reserve.

Vickers: The concept needs more research to determine legal technicalities for using school funding for that purpose and that has begun, Vickers said. Funds mentioned by Kramer have restrictions, she said, and she is sure there are processes that would have to go through powers higher than the district level for the funds to be spent that way and how it would be done equitably.

Osborne: She agreed with exploring the options, but suggested community partners might be able to help, especially low-income and English-learning students affected by the pandemic.

With the reopening of the elementary schools for four days a week, childcare would be needed only one day a week.

Morgan: “It’s a service the district should provide,” said Morgan.

Funding mentioned by Kramer are good options, she said. Also: property taxes have increased 25 percent over the last four years and the district has built a reserve fund.

“This is an emergency and that is what we are supposed to be using the reserve fund for,” said Morgan.

Question 2: Why have other districts around us been able to open schools sooner and more robustly than we have and does it make sense that the district opened elementary schools, but not the middle and high school?

Morgan: She feels the district not opening is the result of leadership style. She cited the creation of a whole new learning model (trimester) and that is part of the problem. She stated that the district should have stayed with the quad or semester system and come up with creative options that way.

Osborne: She disagreed with the wording of the question about the district not opening as robustly as other districts.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Candidate Kelly Osborne

She said the district opened with a four-day-a-week, in-person plan for the elementary schools while surrounding elementary schools offered plans that included mixing cohorts and classes held outside, which must be canceled in bad weather.

Laguna’s secondary schools are due to open in November, rather than the staggered starts in schools around the county, Osborne said.

Vickers: She shared Osborne’s discomfort with the phrasing of the question. She stated that the Corona del Mar schools, which are part of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, opposed opening. (The district later decided not to open until the second semester.) Teachers in districts that have reopened have expressed concerns that safety precautions are not in place, said Vickers, and Saddleback teachers are considering a strike.

Laguna’s goal was to get the kids back, but get them back safely, she said.

Kramer: The district should be able to open all Laguna schools, she said, adding that there are 3,000 students in four schools, which is far less than in one high school in the Capistrano Unified School District.

Question 3: Would you agree that high schoolers benefit most from being on campus to put their best foot forward for college and that there is more at stake for them as far as their futures are concerned?

Kramer: All students have something to lose, she said. “I don’t know that one grade has it worse than any other,” said Kramer.

However, she said, parents are concerned about their 11th graders’ chances of taking the Practice Scholastic Achievement Test (PSAT), which provides important merit awards; the Advanced Placement and Honors classes that show rigor but are now accelerated; and sports programs that are considered a pathway for many to college scholarships.

Vickers: “A few weeks, ago we were hearing that it was the elementary students that could not really successfully do the screen learning, and it was urgent to get them back,” said Vickers.

The district focused on that, she said, but now the focus has shifted to secondary students who are suffering the most.

“I’m not sure you can single out any group that suffers most,” said Vickers.

She thinks a lot depends on the individual students, their families, and access to the internet.

As for sports: practices are underway at the high school with proper distancing in mind, she said.

Osborne: “We know that young children do not have the same executive functioning skills as older students have,” said Osborne.

Their prefrontal cortex isn’t as developed, and they are not as digitally literate, so working in a distance-learning environment really puts them at a disadvantage compared to middle school and high school students, and that is why the district has taken some of the actions it has to reopen the elementary schools first, she said.

Morgan: I don’t think we should be prioritizing any grade, said Morgan. “Every student has different needs. Elementary school needs could be different than high school needs, but they are all relevant – middle school as well.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Candidate Sheri Morgan

Question 4: Are you in favor of term limits for school board members and if so, what should the limit be?

Morgan: Absolutely. 12 years.

Osborne: No. Voters decide.

Vickers: Term limits were to be discussed at the board level, but it was put in abeyance as the board dealt with the pandemic, according to Vickers.

“There are merits to both sides,” said Vickers. “We need to balance it, and it does take some time to get a handle on how the district runs, how school financing works. It’s worth it to have the discussion.”

Kramer: Yes. Probably three terms is appropriate for our district, she said.

Question 5: What top three things do you think should be changed at the high school? What solutions can you offer?

Kramer: Bring back honors grade weighting. Bring in a consultant to help seniors with college applications. Offer a tutoring program.

Vickers: She said it would be inappropriate for her to find problems at any individual school and then bring them forward as a board member and propose solutions.

Osborne: She declined to comment on site-specific changes. She offered overall solutions: focus on all students succeeding, a broad definition of success, addressing racial intolerance, and advancement of environmental stewardship.

Morgan: More diversity in the science program and more diversity in how it is taught. A more robust Restorative Justice Program. More diversity in curriculum on race and gender.

Question 6: Top three things to change at the middle school and solutions?

Morgan: More rigorous academic program. A garden on the campus. More shade structures.

Osborne: She referred to her answer to the previous question.

However, as a parent, she cited middle school articulation into high school courses; looking at social and emotional data to review areas where students are struggling; and having site leaders develop programs and ways to support students.

Vickers: She gave the same answers as she had given to the previous question. She said it was important to keep separate her roles as board member and parent.

Kramer: Some of the rigor should be kicked up; more art-centered opportunities; and programs that inspire kids like the Oral History and the Introduction to Careers programs, which she said is a great way to get students thinking about what they want to do in life.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Candidate Amy Kramer

Question 7: What is the best way for you to understand the needs of stakeholders, especially parents? Steps you would take to ensure a diverse set of opinions are heard and considered?

Kramer: Create pathways toward open dialogue, she said. She recommended open calls for task forces and committees to include parents and maybe even students.

She also suggested sending board agendas to students to help them figure out what topics and decisions will be made and perhaps offer their input.

Vickers: “We have seen a great increase in what is provided to us from parents and students through Thoughtexchange (a district program),” said Vickers. “We have a lot of public input at meetings. All our information is publicized.”

Information can be found on the district website at www.lbusd.org or stakeholders can directly contact board members, she said. She prefers phone calls to emails.

Osborne: She said the best way to understand stakeholders is to listen to the parents, understand where they are coming from, and work with site leadership. A lot can be learned from televised and Zoom meetings and virtual forums, she said.

She suggested short and long surveys and advised taking into account all the voices, not just the loud ones.

Morgan: Bring a variety of people to the table said Morgan. She believes the board lacks diversity with four of its five members being teachers and, depending on the results of the election, there might still be four teachers on it.

“That’s not a fair representation of our community,” she said.

Conversations should be held before decisions are made, not when they are brought to people at board meetings and student input should be sought as a guide to what is important to them, she said.

She also suggested appointment of public forces, including two board members.

Question 8: What decisions have you made the past two months that you regret most, professionally or personally, and explain why?

Morgan: She regrets identifying herself as a Democrat rather than No Party Preference in the election, but she doesn’t think people should beat themselves up over decisions.

Osborne. “You probably want to hear something salacious and bad, but I don’t know if any of us are going to give you that,” said Osborne.

No regrets mentioned.

Personally, she said, she bases her decisions on facts – researched to the nth degree – without getting emotional about them, and if the decision needs to be revised, she does it.

Vickers: She said board members make the best decisions they can at the time with the information they have.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Incumbent Jan Vickers

It’s like Monday morning quarterbacking when you see what was intended didn’t always work, she said.

“A recent one was the electronics we promised that put us into a situation basically [where] we were being held hostage by public comments,” said Vickers.

She said a lot of the comments were anonymous, became very mean-spirited, rude, and very unpleasant. She said two hours and 15 minutes of one three-hour meeting was public comment. The board subsequently adopted the City Council model and the meanness has dropped off, Vickers said.

Kramer: “A lot of regrets could be ticked off as a parent,” said Kramer, but didn’t specify any.

It’s not about regrets but how she handled a situation that involved a misunderstanding or had made an error, she said.

“When I have found myself in a situation where I’ve made a mistake, I immediately acknowledge it,” said Kramer. “I explain what or why it happened. I apologize and take steps to remedy the situation.”

Question 9: What three decisions, if any, has the school board or district made in the last two years that you disagree with?

Morgan: She said the reason she is running is because so many board decisions during the past couple of years have upset her – specifying only lawsuits.

Osborne: She wishes the district had followed up on support for collecting more data on what worked for families that came out at a webinar attended by 700 people on the reopening of schools.

Vickers: I can’t say I disagree with any decision in the last two years.

Kramer: Pulling honors grade weighting. Adoption of the trimester model.

**Not a question: Share something you are grateful for.

Kramer: Her family, her friends, and the decision to run for the school board.

Vickers: “I am grateful to this terrific school district,” she said. “I am grateful to have been able to have served this district, and I am grateful when a person stops me and says, ‘thank you’,” said Vickers.

Osborne: “Some days I am overwhelmed about how grateful I am that we are here in this town with this district, with these leaders and these amazing people we are running against,” said Osborne.

Morgan: “I am so grateful for my family; I am grateful for our schools (the reason we moved here); and I am grateful for the ability to have been so involved. I feel blessed to be part of the solution.

“I am grateful for this opportunity, and I love the fact that I have been able to talk to people – meet new people. It reminds me of how great it is to live in Laguna Beach.”