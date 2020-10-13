NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2020

Harvesters present Innovative Service Award 101320

Harvesters present Innovative Service Award to local nonprofits, including Laguna Food Pantry

Harvesters, an independent volunteer organization of committed and philanthropic women who raise funds and awareness for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County’s mission to end hunger in Orange County, presented the third annual Innovative Service Award to five local organizations who have quickly pivoted their food distribution operations to meet the growing need for food while following all safety protocols. 

The recipients include Families Forward, Helping Others Prepare for Eternity (HOPE), Laguna Food Pantry, Latino Health Access, and Orange County Rescue Mission. Each organization will be awarded $10,000 to help increase capacity and provide hunger relief for families during this crisis.

Harvesters present sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Food Pantry awarded $10K from Harvesters 

The Innovative Service Award recognizes a deserving community partner of Second Harvest for demonstrating an innovative approach to feeding the hungry in Orange County. This year, due to the impacts of the pandemic putting a strain on local nonprofits, Harvesters decided to divide the award of $30,000 – with an additional $20,000 contribution by Second Harvest – to five nonprofits instead of one.

“During the pandemic, we are especially grateful for the generous Harvesters Innovative Service Award to support Laguna Food Pantry in ensuring that our neighbors in need receive free, nutritious food,” said Susan Thomas, Laguna Food Pantry Board Chair. “With this grant, we are able to remain open and respond to increased and immediate needs for so many in the community who now find themselves unemployed due to the crisis.”

Since getting ahead of anticipated demand early this year with a COVID-19 crisis plan, Second Harvest has so far met the rising need for food caused by the pandemic. But the shift in the volume of food distributed has been stunning, and there seems to be no end in sight. 

From March through August 2019, Second Harvest distributed 15,779,501 pounds of food. For comparison, from March through August 2020, the amount more than doubled to 32,303,589 pounds. The economic aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by high unemployment rates, looming evictions, and stimulus money running out have all contributed to the hunger crisis in Orange County.

For more information on Harvesters, visit www.feedoc.org/harvesters.

 

