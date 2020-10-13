NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2020

Laguna locals invited to OC Music & Dance 101320

Laguna locals invited to OC Music & Dance meeting to discuss potential local program

The highly regarded and very successful Orange County School of Music & Dance of Irvine is considering offering safe, socially distanced after-school music instrument, dance, and choral instruction to Laguna’s children.

The classrooms would be offered after school at St. Catherine of Siena School (with careful social distancing) if the local schools and community are interested in pursuing the arts program.

The OCMD – St. Catherine program would be an extension of OCMD’s Irvine-based school, but specially designed and tailored to meet the needs of Laguna families, complementing the local schools, and taking maximum advantage of the extraordinary instructors OCMD has available and will be recruiting. This program would be tuition-based but because OCMD would be designing small group classes, the costs would be very competitive.

To learn more – and to offer input – Laguna residents are invited to attend an outdoor meeting, socially spaced, on Wednesday, Oct 14 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Catherine School, at 30516 S Coast Hwy.

Masks are required of those attending.

 

