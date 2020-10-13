NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2020

Laguna Art Museum presents virtual Film Night 101320

On Thursday, Oct 15 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum will host its monthly Film Night featuring Sideways. A film adaptation of Rex Pickett’s novel, Sideways follows two men on a road trip to Santa Barbara County wine country.

Laguna Art cheers

Submitted photo

Watch “Sideways” with LAM this Thursday virtually 

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2004. It won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

To view the film at home, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/film-night-sideways.

 

