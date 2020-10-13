NewLeftHeader

 October 13, 2020

The Ranch at Laguna Beach named #6 Resort 101320

The Ranch at Laguna Beach named #6 Resort in SoCal in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with The Ranch at Laguna Beach recognized as the #6 Resort in Southern California. This makes the coastal canyon retreat the highest-ranking Laguna Beach hotel on the prestigious 2020 list.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are one of the longest-running and most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here. 

The Ranch view

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Eric Rubens

The Ranch in Laguna Beach receives another prestigious award 

“In an especially challenging year for the hospitality industry, our Ranch family continues to step up and show up in meaningful ways to not only make our guests feel welcome, but also cared for and safe,” said Kurt Bjorkman, General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach. “We have rallied together in a common mission to provide an authentic Laguna Beach experience in a tranquil space where guests can relax, reset, and revel in the beauty of our canyon and the ocean. It is humbling and heartwarming to earn the top spot for Laguna Beach on this year’s prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards, and we are grateful to our guests and fans for their support.”

For more information or reservation for the Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit

www.theranchlb.com or contact Christina McGoldrick at Victoria King Public Relations at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is nestled in the majestic Aliso and Wood Canyons. Spread over 87 acres, the resort offers 97 guest rooms and suites reflecting the culture and rich history of the Laguna Beach community.

The resort also features the only golf course in Laguna Beach and a 3,000 square foot indoor/outdoor Sycamore Spa. Guests indulge in seasonally handcrafted, California comfort food and drink at HARVEST restaurant. Additionally, Ben’s Pantry, reminiscent of a treasured country bakery and cafe, offers upscale grab-and-go options for beach outings and homemade pastries. In 2018, the property added an official coastal extension with the opening of Lost Pier Café, a California dining venue perched at the edge of the Pacific Ocean on the golden shores of Aliso State Beach.  

Condé Nast Traveler is the world’s most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. 

For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

 

