NewLeftHeader

clear sky

85.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2020

coastal eddy a gallery to create memorial 101320

coastal eddy a gallery to create memorial for victims of COVID-19

coastal eddy a gallery is creating a memorial for the 200,000 plus people who have succumbed to COVID-19 and invites everyone to participate. 

Owner and artist Robin Lee Riddle says, “The first priority is that everyone should feel safe. You can come spend a few minutes on the courtyard Sunday, October 18, from 12 - 5 p.m. and write the name on a pottery shard of someone who’s passed. We will have names, or if you know of someone you would like remembered, you can write that.” 

The shards will be arranged artistically in piles on the floor. “We have a designated area of the gallery for installations,” says Riddle. 

coastal eddy shards

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Shards that have not yet been installed

Participants can also call the gallery and provide a name that the gallery will write down, and contributors are encouraged to add to the memorial until things change.

“While so many shut their eyes to what’s happening, we want to shine a light on each meaningful life and create a visual understanding of the massive loss,” Riddle says. “Each life should not be discounted like a shard but should be acknowledged and memorialized to help ease the heavy weight on our collective soul. 

“I follow the numbers of COVID deaths and have read so many stories about the loss of life. I don’t want these people to be overlooked or just thought of as numbers. Shards seemed to be the perfect metaphor because we are so broken. Each life gone chips away at our collective soul.”

coastal eddy interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Interior of coastal eddy a gallery

“I thought presenting the names in piles of broken pieces would have an impact. I also wanted people to be able to participate so they could have an outlet to grieve or mourn this loss.” 

Musician George Butts will be on hand to serenade the participants. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced, and all surfaces will be sanitized after each use. 

coastal eddy a gallery is located at 1417 S. Coast Hwy.

For more information go to www.coastaleddyagallery.com or call (949) 715-4113

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.