 Volume 12, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2020

Salvation Army OC launches Center of Hope website

The Salvation Army Orange County recently announced that it has launched a new website to promote its Center of Hope project at 1340 S Lewis Street in Anaheim.

The Center of Hope is a comprehensive solution to homelessness in Orange County that combines a 325-bed low barrier emergency shelter with 72 beds of permanent supportive housing, onsite medical and dental care, alongside an award-winning 175-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. 

“The Center of Hope campus will transition thousands of homeless individuals annually from a life on the streets to a life of sustainable physical, emotional, and spiritual health, and ultimately autonomy,” said Captain Nesan Kistan of The Salvation Army Orange County. “It will provide many Orange County friends a pathway towards hope, giving them access to comprehensive services – healthcare, job training, and a supportive environment.”

Salvation Army campus

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rendering of Center of Hope campus by The Salvation Army OC

The Salvation Army’s comprehensive and holistic approach to homelessness has been designed with a great deal of innovation and thought on how we can end chronic homelessness in Orange County within the next three years.

The result will be transformed lives, safer neighborhoods and business districts, and the real prospect of ending chronic homelessness in our community.

Today, The Salvation Army invites Orange County residents to partner together to create hope for our most vulnerable. The organization needs community support to make the Center of Hope a reality so no one in Orange County ever feels abandoned, alone, or without hope.

To learn more about The Center of Hope, or to find out how you can help, visit www.centerofhopeoc.org

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing life-changing work at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. 

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.

 

