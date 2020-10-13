NewLeftHeader

clear sky

83.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2020

OCDA’s Office launches investigation into placement 101320

OCDA’s Office launches investigation into placement of unauthorized ballot boxes in at least two OC cities

Yesterday, October 12, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office received a report that several unauthorized ballot boxes had been placed in Orange County cities. District Attorney investigators assigned to the Office’s Election Team immediately launched an investigation and that investigation is currently underway.

Once that investigation is complete, a comprehensive legal review will be done to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

“Your vote is your voice,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “The right to vote is one of our most sacred rights, and I will not tolerate anyone interfering with someone’s ability to have their voice heard in our democratic process. The residents of Orange County can rest assured that the District Attorney’s Office and the Registrar of Voters have assembled an elite team dedicated to protecting your right to vote. Anyone who chooses to violate any section of the election code in Orange County and interfere with the sanctity of the election will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has a dedicated team of prosecutors and investigators who are specifically trained in election law violations, including election fraud. That team has conducted training for the Registrar of Voters staff as well as Orange County law enforcement on how to recognize potential election fraud. OCDA prosecutors are available 24/7 to provide assistance to the Registrar of Voters and local law enforcement regarding election law violations.

The Orange County Registrar of Voters has a list of official ballot drop boxes. If a ballot drop box is not on the list, it is not an official government drop box.

Residents who suspect election fraud are encouraged to call the Orange County District Attorney Election Fraud Hotline at (714) 501-4593. Residents can also report suspected election fraud by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.