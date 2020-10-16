NewLeftHeader

few clouds

87.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

LBUSD adopts Resolution No. 20-13 In Support 101620

LBUSD adopts Resolution No. 20-13 In Support of Anti-racist Education

At the October 8th meeting of the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) Board of Education, the Board approved the adoption of Resolution No. 20-13 In Support of Anti-racist Education. The resolution calls for specific actions in support of this effort, such as the creation of an anti-racism task force and the development of a specific anti-racist policy by March 2021. 

In an open letter to the Board in August, LBUSD students, alumni, teachers, families, and community members urged the LBUSD Board, and the district at large, to earnestly combat racism against Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) in the city and beyond. The letter appealed to LBUSD to be more than passively “not racist,” calling on it to be actively anti-racist.

Natalie Shutts, a long-term Laguna Beach resident and graduate of El Morro, Thurston, and Laguna Beach High School (LBHS), who was a driving force behind the open letter, says, “We are encouraged by the Board’s recent decision and are confident that our entire community will benefit when words are put into action. We look forward to the implementation of these reforms and to the continued development of inclusive and equitable educational spaces across all Laguna Beach schools.”

The Preamble of Resolution No. 20-13 In Support of Anti-racist Education states:

The Board of Education of Laguna Beach Unified School District believes that the march to true equality begins when a community insists on providing its children with an honest accounting of the past and imparting to them values of kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. As such, the Board unequivocally supports efforts to enhance opportunities for all of Laguna Beach Unified School Districts’ students to more honestly understand and learn about the past, the present, and the role they can play moving forward to eradicate hate and bias from our beloved community. 

The Board of Education declares that Black Lives Matter and recognizes that the nation has been swept by a sea of change confronting the trauma inflicted upon the Black, Indigenous and people of Color communities for over 240 years of American history; and Laguna Beach Unified School District Board declares that the lives of Black students matter, as well as the lives of all of our students of color. 

To read the resolution in its entirety, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.