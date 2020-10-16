NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

LWV of Orange Coast offers free information 101620

LWV of Orange Coast offers free information service to answer ballot questions

Because of the concern and confusion about voting in the General Election in three weeks, the League of Women Voters (LWV), Orange Coast Chapter, is offering a free information service to help voters with questions they may have including safety in voting, ways to return a ballot, ballot propositions, and more. 

The League of Women Voters of the United States encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

LWV of Orange Coast serves the people of Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Dana Point, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, and Seal Beach.

LWV members will be available via Zoom and by phone each Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 8 - 9 p.m. until Oct. 28.

Join via Zoom online or by phone.

To join online, click here.

Zoom Meeting ID: 842 4837 5625 - Passcode: vote.

To join by phone, dial: (346) 248-7799 and type in the Meeting ID as instructed.

Members of the LWV of Orange Coast will help you find the answers you need.

--How to register to vote in Orange County; how to check on or update a registration

--Ways to return your ballot

--OC Vote Centers and safe, in-person voting

--Voting accessibility 

--Where to find information on candidates and propositions 

--Voting security 

--Election deadlines and more!

The League was officially founded in Chicago in 1920, just six months before the 19th Amendment was ratified, and women won the vote. Formed by the suffragists of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, the League began as a “mighty political experiment” designed to help 20 million women carry out their new responsibilities as voters. 

For more information about LWV, go to https://my.lwv.org/california/orange-coast.

 

