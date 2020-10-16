NewLeftHeader

few clouds

85.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

Ocean Institute reopens on weekends with $12,500 grant 101620

Ocean Institute reopens on weekends with $12,500 grant from SoCalGas

Ocean Institute in Orange County this week announced it has reopened to the public, thanks to a $12,500 grant from Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas). The grant allows the center to bring back essential staff necessary for safe reopening on weekends through 2020. The Ocean Institute serves as an education center, offering programs in marine science and history for visitors. 

“We are so very thankful to SoCalGas for supporting our efforts to fulfill our mission through our public programs,” said Wendy Marshall, President and CEO of Ocean Institute. “We have been closed for nearly seven months and our talented staff is delighted to welcome back visitors.” 

“Organizations like the Ocean Institute provide many educational benefits to children and families and help kids to learn and discover their interests in areas like marine science and maritime history,” said Jill Tracy, member of the Ocean Institute’s Board of Directors and assistant general counsel at SoCalGas. “SoCalGas is thrilled to be able to support the reopening of the Ocean Institute and provide a safe and educational place for kids and families to enjoy on weekends.” 

Ocean Institute outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Stone Harbor Media Group

Ocean Institute has reopened to the public on weekends

The Ocean Institute, founded in 1977, is a community-based 501(c)(3) organization that educates 100,000 children, teachers, parents, and visitors annually through over 60 marine science and maritime history programs. Located on 2.4 acres in the Dana Point Harbor, adjacent to a Marine Conservation Area, the facility is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science and Maritime History programs. 

The Institute includes state-of-the-art teaching labs, the Maddie James Seaside Learning Center, a historic tall ship, and an oceanographic research vessel. Immersion-based field trips range from one-hour science labs to multi-day programs at sea. All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning. 

SoCalGas is a longtime supporter of the Ocean Institute having been a corporate partner for over 16 years. In 2019, SoCalGas donated more than $7.6 million to community organizations, local nonprofits, and other groups. SoCalGas employees contributed more than $750,000 through payroll deductions and performed over 24,000 logged volunteer hours for various community groups throughout its service territory. Please see SoCalGas’s 2019 Community Giving Summary for more information. 

Since March, SoCalGas has donated more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations to support the region’s workforce, feed the hungry, provide bill assistance to customers, and more as part of its COVID- 19 recovery efforts. 

For more information on SoCalGas’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.socalgas.com/coronavirus

For more information on the Ocean Institute, visit www.oceaninstitute.org

The Ocean Institute is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr, Dana Point.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.