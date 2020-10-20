ARTime BARRO, a family affair founded on the love of art and a passion for pottery, is now open
Story by DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
The folding doors of ARTime BARRO open wide onto the sidewalk on Ocean Ave, beckoning passersby to come in. It’s impossible not to peek inside, where everywhere the eye falls, a captivating and unique ceramic creation inspires the onlooker to create.
And that was the precise intention of Laguna resident Gabriela Moreno when she opened ARTime BARRO.
ARTime BARRO (barro means clay), which launched in February, is a pottery and ceramics studio specializing in spreading the world of clay to kids and adults, no matter what their ability level.
“The studio is experience driven,” she says. “It’s important to be engaged and connect the brain to the body, and then to the hands – you have to have feather hands when you mold clay, you have to be really tender. I want people to experience pottery.”
One-of-a-kind shop
ARTime BARRO is described as “a one-of-a-kind shop specializing in all things clay,” and that’s apparent from the moment you step in.
Just inside the door is a wall with a map of Laguna and buckets full of pieces of pottery that anyone can accessorize and personalize and glue on the wall – interactive art for free!
After running a studio in L.A. and Mission Viejo, which she still operates, Gabriela wanted to open a studio here in her current hometown, where she moved almost five years ago. “Community is really important,” she says. “I wanted to bring the experience to Laguna.”
In addition to classes – that in the past were offered at the Sawdust Festival – Gabriela wanted a concept for year-round ceramic instruction. The studio is also a source for ceramic tools and supplies.
The ongoing instructors are: Miss Nicole, Miss Maaria, Miss Jackie, and Miss Gabriela.
Click on photo for a larger image
Nicole Peredo, who runs the studio
“My family is art and the art is clay,” writes 24-year-old Nicole Peredo, Gabriela’s older daughter, who runs the studio. Nicole’s younger sister Tania, 22, is an instructor in Mission Viejo. She is also in film and operates a studio prop business and stages homes.
The family history reveals that Nicole’s statement is not an exaggeration.
As noted in Gabriela’s background story, “Some people are born with the kind of raw talent that takes your breath away.” Gabriela is such a person, and her extensive and multi-faceted biography proves it.
Born and raised in a family of 12 in Guadalajara, Mexico, Gabriela began painting when she was six. By the time she reached 17 and had mastered many art techniques, she knew her path in life would be to teach art.
Although immersed in raising a family, Gabriela says, “When the girls got a little older, I knew I had to do something. I opened up my house in L.A. for neighbors and friends who had no access to art. My living room became a studio, but after two weeks, it got too crowded.”
Launch of first studio
This led to the launch of her first studio. Her dream was realized in 2002 when she opened ARTime Studio in Los Angeles, an art studio that helps students of all ages learn art skills in acrylics, watercolors, sketching, chalk, charcoal, cartooning, and wheel-thrown ceramics.
Her business became so successful that in 2006, two popular Spanish-speaking TV stations interviewed her for operating the “Best Studio of the Year.”
As soon as the family moved to Orange County 13 years ago, Gabriela became a member of the Mission Viejo Cultural Arts Committee. For a decade, she spread her talent through vivid life-size chalk creations at the Mission Viejo Arts Alive Festival.
She also worked with the school district teaching teachers to teach ceramics.
Click on photo for a larger image
Throw wheels in workshop
Along with teaching, Gabriela left her mark on Mission Viejo and surrounding cities in Orange County as well as LA county through murals like the larger-than-life book cover image duplication of author Rick Riordan’s book in chalk on display at the Mission Viejo Library. Her large-scale murals decorate the walls of Evolution Swim Academy and Montanoso Recreation Center, the events in Mission Viejo, and the ceilings of the Lakeshore Academy.
Gabriela is soon starting on a mural at the Kaleidoscope Center in Mission Viejo and confirms that it involves painting while on scaffolding. “I just don’t look down,” she says.
Nicole has always been surrounded by art in all forms. Her artistic background starts with sketching and painting until she discovered ceramics in her mother’s first studio. Her interest in utilitarian art and ceramics of different countries like Mexico and Spain, where she lived and studied, led her and her mother to open the pottery only ARTime BARRO. A longtime love of the family’s, Laguna felt like the perfect location and on they ventured. Her dream is to open more locations all over California and eventually in countries they both love.
Instructors
Instructor Jackie Rodriguez has been a ceramics student for four years and has been teaching at ARTime Studio for one year. She focuses on natural elements in her art and has been a loyal teacher for both studios. She shows her art and sells in the studio and loves to do it in the same place she works as a team with Nicole and Gabriela.
Instructor Maaria Kader was born in London, England in 1969 and moved to the United States in 1988. Maaria participates in art festivals around the country as a street chalk artist. Growing up, Maaria experimented with various art mediums and was first exposed to scratchboard as a teenager and is now a scratchboard artist, who has exhibited at the Festival of Arts.
Click on photo for a larger image
Workroom
The front of the studio holds the works of several ceramicists from the Sawdust Festival and Festival of Arts: Robert H Jones, Chelsea Wesley, Silvia Ritterling (who gives 40 percent of her sales to Mexico COVID relief), Jackie Rodriguez, Maaria Kader, Anne Firestone, Nelly Fowler, Mirjana Ringo, Nicole Peredo, Gabriela Moreno, and John Lucero.
One of the artists, Robert Jones, can frequently be found in the studio says Gabriela. “We wanted to support artists, so we came up with the idea to bring local artists in to display their work. Artists come in and do workshops on the patio on weekends and bring in their own students.”
At the rear of the studio is a simple and inviting room full of chairs, tables, and potters’ wheels along with equipment, where the classes are held. At the rear in an outside patio where several pieces of pottery were drying.
In addition to in-house classes, ARTime Barro also offers online classes.
Nicole says, “People also book workshops for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, women’s clubs, and other events.”
A perfect spot
Wanting to give Laguna the experience of clay, Gabriela found the studio space through an ad. She says, “The couple who ran the consignment store in the space put an ad in Nextdoor Neighborhood for a pop-up store. After three months they were ready to retire, and the owner of the building said, “Let’s make a deal.” She then talked to the city and they were very receptive.
“Right away we had people coming in,” says Gabriela. “Shortly after, when COVID-19 hit, we switched to one-on-one classes. We wear masks and use sanitizers and keep surfaces disinfected.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Bags with finished pottery from workshops – ready to be picked up
Gabriela offers her space to LBHS ceramic students who come in to finish pieces that they started before the schools closed. Gabriela says, “They can use the space, machines, and tools or come in and fire a piece for a small fee.”
Her outreach extends to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach as well.
With the holidays coming up, ARTime BARRO will be doing holiday plates and themed pieces. A great idea is to gift people the workshops.
Community partnerships
ARTime Barro is also partnering with other businesses to create community relationships. “Students can make a glass/cup here and take it to Tippy’s on Broadway for a discount on a Boba,” says Gabriela. “In December, we’ll partner with Javier’s. Students can make tequila shot glasses and then take them to Javier’s for tequila. We are also partnering with Laguna Locals.”
Her third studio in Laguna is a sum of her success with pottery and ceramics in Mission Viejo and an extension of her talent, family, and heart as her daughter runs this third one. Her dream is to continue the legacy and expand to
different cities and countries, always inspiring people to create and find their artistic side.
In a book available in the store, Nicole says, “I love to see a long day of work creating the pottery that breathed life and strength into our family.”
ARTime BARRO is located at 450 Ocean Ave.
For more information, go to https://artimestudio.com/artime-barro/, call (949) 981-4988, or email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..