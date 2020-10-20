NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

Police Beat 102020

Incident Reports

Saturday, Oct 17

Ocean Ave | 200 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

8:24 p.m. A 38-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. No bail was set.

Mountain Road | 100 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

7:24 p.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500. 

Broadway St | 300 Block | Vandalism

10:33 a.m. A 37-year-old person was arrested for vandalism resulting in damages of $400 or more. Bail was set at $500. 

S Coast Hwy & Montage Resort Drive | Battery

8:46 a.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested for battery. Bail was set at $500. 

Unknown | DUI with 1 Prior 

1:35 a.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI with one prior. Bail was set at $10,000.

Unknown | DUI 

1:24 a.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500. 

Friday, Oct 16

Ocean Ave | 200 Block | Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance

7:56 p.m. A 48-year-old person was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

N Coast Hwy & Aster St | Warrant

2:18 p.m. A 40-year-old person was arrested on a warrant for making unsafe lane changes and driving without a valid driver’s license. Bail was set at $2,500. 

S Coast Hwy | 400 Block | Vandalism

12:13 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to graffiti on the rooftop consisting of black and green spray paint.

Forest Ave | 200 Block | Vandalism

9:01 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding smashed pumpkins on Forest Avenue.

Unknown | Driving While License is Suspended Due to DUI, DUI with 1 Prior, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

2:58 a.m. A 24-year-old person was arrested for driving while one’s license is suspended due to DUI, on suspicion of DUI with one prior, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $10,000.

Cliff Drive | 100 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

12:36 a.m. A 42-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500. 

Thursday, Oct 15

Laguna Canyon Road | 20600 Block | Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer, Trespassing

4:53 p.m. A 57-year-old person was arrested for obstructing/resisting a peace officer and trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

S Coast Hwy | 2000 Block | Violating Parole, Battery: Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date

3:57 a.m. A 40-year-old person was arrested for violating parole and battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date. No bail was set. 

Wednesday, Oct 14

Unknown | Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession/Purchase for Sale of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia 

8:10 p.m. A 32-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Bail was set at $25,000.

N Coast Hwy | 400 Block | Battery: Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date

4:49 p.m. A 39-year-old person was arrested for battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date. Bail was set at $10,000.

St Ann’s Drive | 100 Block | Violating Parole, Warrants

12:56 p.m. A 42-year-old person was arrested for violating parole and on warrants. No bail was set. 

Laguna Canyon Road & Castle Rock Road | Driving While on Probation with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.01% or Higher 

11:40 p.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested for driving while on probation with a blood alcohol content of 0.01% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

