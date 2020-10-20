NewLeftHeader

few clouds

75.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

Where’s Maggi Answer 102020

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi posed a tough challenge this week – but one reader was up to it. Traudi Hansen knew that this decorative driveway is found on Agate Street.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.    

Where's Maggi 10 20 20

Click on photo for a larger image

Fancy driveway on Agate Street

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.