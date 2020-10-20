NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 102020

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

October 20, 2020

What’s up with El Nino and La Nina? 

Dennis 5Laguna’s air temps for the first half of October ran ten degrees above normal with an average hi-lo of 86-65 compared to a normal of 76-58. Here on Sunday evening, surface ocean temps in the County were way above normal with 69 degrees from Huntington to Dana Point and a record 74 in San Clemente, eclipsing the previous record of 73 set in 1997. 

Not a drop of rain has fallen yet since July 1st. Normal rainfall from July 1st - October 20th is around 0.60 inches. These abnormally balmy ocean temps are uncharacteristic of a strong La Nina. These warm waters this late in the season are more indicative of an El Nino. For instance, on October 20th in 1976, the water was still around 71 degrees, as it was on this date in 1983 and again in 1997. The lack of strong westerlies that result in upwelling – which brings colder water from the depths to the surface – have allowed surface temps to climb to record levels in some beaches in the County. 

I researched El Nino and La Nina events from the early 20th century up to the present, and both events, weak or strong, behaved in pretty much the same manner. However, the last couple of events totally broke the mold, just when we thought we had it pegged. 

If you’ll remember, the recent mega El Nino event of 2015-16 behaved most erratically, breaking all the rules except the summer of 2015 when waters did reach the mid-70s for an extended period. The predictions of a super wet winter for the 2015-16 season completely fell through with less than eight inches falling in Laguna that entire season. The mega El Nino events of 1982-83 and s1997-98 brought well over 30 inches of rain, with the 1997-98 season being the wettest in Laguna history with 37.27 inches. 

Every El Nino event from last century, weak or strong, produced a wetter than normal season and every La Nina event, also weak or strong, guaranteed a drier than normal season here in Southern California and all of our state in some cases. But the Pacific Northwest had below normal rain during an El Nino and some of their wettest years when a La Nina was going on. The most recent El Nino and La Nina, however, broke all the rules, so now we’re back to square one so to speak in trying to figure out what’s in store for the upcoming season here on the West Coast. 

This latest La Nina is rated an 8 on a scale of 1-10, so the NOAA issued their temperature and precipitation forecast for the upcoming winter. They’re calling for a much wetter and cooler winter in the Pacific Northwest with much drier and warmer conditions for all of California, which is bad news for all the 

firefighting efforts across the state. The most recent La Nina of 2018-19 prediction was way off the mark as Laguna had nearly 20 inches of rain compared to an annual normal of 13.95 inches. 

This year the NOAA is calling for at least 50 inches or more in Seattle and Portland, well above their normal output of 38 inches, and they’re looking at only about 8 inches in L.A. and surrounding areas. They’re also looking at an above normal number of Santana wind events with lots of days in the 70s and even a few 80s, which is actually OK by me as I hate a lot of rain and gloom like up in the depressing Northwest. That’s why we live here! 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

