 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

Council proclamation honors Community Clinic 102020

Council proclamation honors Community Clinic founded in 1970; as relevant today as it was then

A Reporter’s Notebook by BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council last Tuesday honored the Laguna Beach Community Clinic for its 50 years of service to the community.

It opened in October of 1970, fostered by the late Dr. Eugene Atherton and bail bondsman Ron Kaufman. 

In 2010, I wrote in the now defunct Coastline, that, “The Laguna Beach Community Clinic began with a telephone hotline for folks with medical problems and no way to pay for medical care in the hippie-happy Laguna Beach of 1970.”

It was not popular with some residents, including former Police Chief Neil Purcell, a sergeant at the time. They worried that the free medical care would draw “undesirables” to town. 

He told me in 2010 that he had been skeptical about the clinic when it opened.

“We had so many flower children and hippies – and the Brotherhood [of Eternal Love] going strong at the time – I just thought how much more are we going to do to induce people to come to town who are looking for freebies,” he said.

However, he admitted that later, he came to realize the clinic provided a needed service and had become a first-class medical facility.

Council proclamation clinic

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Community Clinic celebrates 50 years of service; seen here are Dr. Jorge Rubal and family in photo from 2017

The city was experiencing a virtual epidemic of hepatitis in the late 1960s and into the 1970s, due to needle exchanges and the influx of already infected folks, Purcell said. And the clinic addressed those needs.

It has never faltered in its mission to provide medical care, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay, and it has continued to improve and expand its services. 

In 1985, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic became a licensed community clinic. 

The clinic received its first major grant in 1988 in support of the groundbreaking HIV and AIDS services, led by Dr. Korey Jorgensen.

In 2015, the clinic earned a Medical Home Designation in recognition of its comprehensive care, and in 2018 was designated a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike. 

During the pandemic, the staff has worked on the frontlines to provide testing and patient care. 

Today, under the leadership of Dr. Jorge Rubal, the clinic provides a full range of high-quality medical services needed for healthy living – such as the recommended diet recently published in the clinic newsletter – and serves nearly 3,000 patients year.

It is as relevant today as it was in 1970. Along with the City Council, Stu News and I honor the clinic for its five decades of service to the community.

 

