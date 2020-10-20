NewLeftHeader

In remembrance of Kira MacRae

By Kelly MacRae

In remembrance closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kira Morgan MacRae

Kira Morgan MacRae was born in Laguna Beach, Calif., on May 8, 1995, and departed this life on October 20, 2019. She was a 2013 LBHS graduate and known for her bubbly personality and sweet disposition. In 2015, Kira spread her wings and moved to Boulder, Colorado, to live with friends and begin working in the restaurant business. In Boulder, Kira blossomed as the youngest manager of eight at The Med restaurant. It was here that she flourished and was able to follow her passions of cooking and hospitality with friends and coworkers, who became her Colorado family. Messages of love and heartbreak were left behind from her grieving friends. In them she was known for having a smile that lit up the room, a contagious laugh, a magical presence that left an indelible memory, the kindest heart, true blue friendships, and the embodiment of an articulate, beautiful young woman. 

Affectionately known to her mom as Kiki, Kira grew up in the kitchen alongside her mom where she developed her passion for cooking. She created signature dishes and perfected them, sharing with family and friends in small gatherings. Kira loved the ocean and was known to swim beyond the surfers and bodysurf back to shore. She also loved skiing in Mammoth with her dad and brother, Tyler. Her love of the outdoors transferred well to Colorado, living where she and her chocolate lab, Ryder, hiked the local trails. Anyone who spent time with Kira also knew she was an avid reader, movie buff, and concertgoer. Those who knew her were truly blessed by her notable presence and she is dearly loved and missed. 

Kira is survived by her dad, Mark; mom Kelly; brother Tyler; stepmom Terri; aunts, uncles, many cousins, and grandparents. She adored her dog Ryder, who resides in Laguna Beach with Kira’s dad. 

Until we meet up in the heavens, our sweet Kira, watch over us as we keep you strong in our hearts and memories forever.

 

