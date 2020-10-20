NewLeftHeader

few clouds

75.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

Obit Maloney 102020

Obituary

Kenneth Long Maloney 

October 1, 1945 – April 30, 2020

Ken Maloney tuxedo

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kenneth Long Maloney

Kenneth Long Maloney passed away, peacefully and in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer at his home in north Laguna on April 30, 2020. Ken was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to Lois and Ken Maloney Sr., and grew up in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, where his father was a Chemical Engineer with Aramco Oil. 

The family traveled extensively to Europe and the Middle and Far East during the years in Arabia. He returned to the U.S. to finish high school and graduated from Wilkes College with a BS in Chemistry. Ken graduated from Penn State University with a PhD in Fuel Science in 1971. He did postdoctoral research at Princeton University and Drexel University, before moving to Laguna Beach in 1973 to work with Ultrasystems and in1975 to KVB, Inc. in Tustin, Calif.

Ken Maloney family

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ken with his family

Ken started his own business, Calpenn Associates, Inc., in 1983 to continue consulting in the energy field and has numerous patents in this specialized area.  His processes have been used in industrial power facilities all over the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Kathy Maloney, a Laguna resident, who passed away on Christmas Day 2019.

Ever the scientist, his body was donated to medical research so that others might continue to learn and further the advance of understanding our world.

He is survived by his sons, Ryan and Jeffrey, his daughter Leigh-Erin, and his grandsons Wyatt and Nolan. The Maloney family were longtime residents of Laguna, with all three children attending Laguna Beach High School.

Ken Maloney sons

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ken with sons Ryan and Jeffrey

He exhibited exceptional strength and courage during his decade plus fight with cancer, and bounced back so many times, that it was felt he would and could overcome his latest round of health challenges. True to the optimist that he was, he was planning another trip to the islands while ruminating on the processes of AC/DC electricity the day before he passed away.

He will be greatly missed by his professional colleagues, his mentors and mentees in AA, his many friends, family members, and his partner and “forever fiancé” Carole Zavala. 

He loved Laguna Beach and the Hawaiian Islands, where he’s most likely enjoying the rainbows, slack key guitar, and the Trade Winds. He is now indeed, “Somewhere over the Rainbow.” 

A celebration of his extraordinary life will be held in the future.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.