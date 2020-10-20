NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

Local race car driver Michael Lewis clinches win with late pass

Michael Lewis, of Laguna Beach, and co-driver Mason Filippi took advantage of a chaotic IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on Friday, Oct 16 and claimed the lead on the second-to-last lap to earn victory.

Michael’s co-driver Mason qualified the No. 98 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Veloster N TCR in second position and started the race for the duo. As the green flag waved to begin the race, Mason quickly battled for position but dropped down to fifth. 

During a caution period 45 minutes into the two-hour race, Mason brought the Hyundai onto pit road and swapped driving duties with Michael, who piloted the Hyundai for the remainder of the race. Michael worked his way into second place and then battled with another Hyundai to take the lead, which he didn’t relinquish. This victory places Michael and Mason into first in the series’ championship standings with two races left in the 2020 season.

The race will be broadcast on NBCSN on Wednesday, Oct 28, beginning at 12 p.m. PST.

Michael’s next race will take place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., on Saturday, Oct 31.

 

