 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

LBPD School Resource Officer Cpl. Cornelius Ashton promoted to rank of sergeant 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

As of yesterday, Corporal Cornelius Ashton is now Sergeant Cornelius Ashton.

Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) Chief Laura Farinella told Stu News, “Sergeant Ashton will move into the position vacated by Lieutenant Cota. His promotion date becomes official on October 19, 2020, and he will still be part of the School Resource Officer (SRO) program until an officer has been selected to replace him. 

“Sergeant Ashton’s performance has been outstanding as a corporal and is reflected in his excellent work building the city and school district’s first SRO program. I am excited to see him grow and look forward to his positive leadership.” 

Sgt. Ashton will be reassigned to Field Services as a field supervisor and city watch commander.

A San Diego native, Sgt. Ashton has 20 years of law enforcement experience, which includes 15 years at the San Diego Community College District Police Department, and five years with the LBPD – three as Juvenile Crimes detective and two as SRO.

In an interview with Stu News in 2018, Sgt. Ashton said, “I left home in my early teens and began working. I met a police officer who told me about the Explorer program at the Chula Vista Police Department. It had a sense of family that I was looking for. I stayed three years. When I was 20, I was hired on as a police officer.”

Soon after joining the LBPD, he was selected to serve as Juvenile Crimes detective. As such, Sgt. Ashton was responsible for investigating all crimes involving juveniles, including sex crimes, child abuse, narcotics, and burglaries. Because he had previously worked on college campuses with child development centers, he found his new position to be compatible with his former responsibilities. 

After being on the LBPD force for only a year, in June of 2016, Ashton was honored with Laguna’s “Top Cop” award along with fellow officer, Dave Gensemer. The award was created to publicly recognize officers who exemplify exceptional dedication to their communities.

During 2016, Sgt. Ashton was also recognized as the Police Department “Officer of the Year.” The LBPD “Officer of the Year” awards are presented to the sworn officer of the department who, during the course of the preceding calendar year, distinguishes him/herself conspicuously in 18 elements of performance.

In 2017, Sgt. Ashton was promoted to the rank of corporal and was reassigned to field services where he served as a field training officer. When the new SRO position was created during 2018, Cpl. Ashton began his new role working in the schools.

In August of 2018, Sgt. Ashton was selected as the city’s first SRO. He worked with school site principals to develop plans and strategies for improving safety on each Laguna Beach school campus throughout the school year. Prior to taking the position of SRO, Sgt. Ashton had a proven track record for fostering positive relationships with students, parents, and school faculty. 

During the same year as his promotion to SRO, Sgt. Ashton received the prestigious and coveted Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) 2018 Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for Combating Hate. He was selected for his ongoing commitment, support, and contribution in helping to eliminate hate and prejudice.

“I deal with not only kids who commit crimes, but I’m also a school resource officer. I do what I can to build trust between the police department and our youth,” he explained in 2018

“Cornelius is an authentic leader who has demonstrated grace, sacrifice, and humility to emotionally connect with our kids and teenagers as the Police Department’s first School Resource Officer,” says LBPD Capt. Jeff Calvert. “He is a trailblazer, and I look forward to seeing him carry these genuine qualities forward as our newest sergeant and member of the leadership team.”

In 2019, Sgt. Ashton was presented with the Blue Flame “Excellence in Leadership” award, which is presented to an employee that exemplifies the character traits of a leader. The recipient of this award must have the utmost character, be a self-starter, self-supervising, have a positive attitude, be a problem solver, inquisitive, engaged with the community, and always do their best to make the Laguna Beach Police Department the best it can be. 

To add to his many awards, in 2020, Sgt. Ashton was recognized by OC Parenting Magazine as one of the Top 25 School Employees of Orange County Schools and was honored at an awards banquet. 

Now that his promotion to the rank of sergeant is official, Sgt. Ashton says, “I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to lead and support our amazing police officers, who work tirelessly while making daily sacrifices to keep the community safe. Becoming a sergeant allows me to sit at the table with stakeholders in the organization, collaborate, and find new ways to better serve our community through innovation, ongoing communication, and shared vision. 

“Finally, I am grateful for the relationships I have built with students, parents, and staff while working with LBUSD. I know the current and future school resource officer will carry on the mission of the SRO program with the highest regard.” 

Congratulations, Sgt. Ashton!

 

