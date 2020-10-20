NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

Election Message from the Laguna Beach 102020

Election Message from the Laguna Beach City Clerk

By Lisette Chel-Walker, City Clerk, CMC

I have received a few questions regarding Vote Centers and the enforcement of election-related matters.

Laguna Beach has two Vote Center locations: (1) the Laguna Beach Community Center & Susi Q Center, at 380 3rd Street; and (2) Lang Park, at 21540 Wesley Drive. These Vote Center locations will be open October 30 – November 2, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and on Election Day, November 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Laguna Beach also has one official Ballot Drop Box located in front of the Laguna Beach Library, at 363 Glenneyre St. In addition, you may securely drop your ballot at any Vote Center or Ballot Drop Box in Orange County. Vote-by-Mail ballots must be postmarked or delivered to a Vote Center or Ballot Drop Box by November 3. PLEASE VOTE!

The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), not the City Clerk, is responsible for the enforcement of violations of the Political Reform Act and the FPPC reporting and disclosure form requirements. The City Clerk does not review or “police” these forms for accuracy.

Suspected violations should be described in a sworn complaint to the FPPC Enforcement Division and sent to: www.fppc.ca.gov/enforcement/file-a-complaint.html. You may also call 1-866-ASK-FPPC (1-866-275-3772) or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for informal advice and guidance. 

If you observe any non-violent illegal election-related activities – such as electioneering; voter intimidation; voting irregularities; general complaints; campaigning within 100 feet of a Vote Center; interference with an election official; bribery – these activities should be reported to Registrar of Voters by calling (714) 567-7600. The Registrar of Voters currently has radio-dispatched teams in the field servicing all Ballot Drop Boxes daily. Beginning on October 30, the Registrar of Voters will have Rapid Response Teams, Supervisors, and Leads handling issues for in-person voting.

 

