 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

Council approves hiring Coastal Commission 102020

Council approves hiring Coastal Commission facilitator services

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council directed City Manager John Pietig to sign a deal for facilitator services to assist the city with policies and projects waiting for California Coastal Commission approval. 

Pending program amendments and projects included revisions to the Historic Preservation Ordinance; the Downtown Specific Plan; Major Remodel and Blufftop Standards; the Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance; the city’s Low-Cost Accommodation Policy; amendments to streamline the development approval process; and a Parking Rate Coastal Development Permit. 

“I think there is recognition on the council that a facilitator would be helpful,” said Councilwoman Sue Kempf, who recently represented the city before the commission on Thursday. 

Committee Development Director Marc Wiener opined that given the number of important projects and policies that are scheduled to be considered by the commission, it would be advantageous to procure the services of McCabe & Co. to represent and assist the city. 

Although the commission recently approved the city’s Short-Term Lodging Ordinance (with amendments), the relationship has been rocky in the past. The city and commission staffs have made efforts recently to mend fences. 

 There was no public or council discussion of the proposed agreement, which was on the consent calendar of last Tuesday’s agenda. 

McCabe and Co. is a consulting firm specializing in assisting cities with policy matters before the commission, according to the summary of the matter submitted by Wiener. 

The summary said that company founder and principal Susan McCabe has served on the commission and has nearly 40 years of legislative and advocacy experience in California.

Wiener opined that McCabe’s firm has a comprehensive understanding of the California Coastal Act and local coastal planning requirements. 

The contract will pay the firm $7,000 a month, through June 30, 2022, but may be terminated by the city in whole or any part if the consultant fails to  perform the services or make progress in accordance with the agreed-upon terms. 

The cost of the services is covered by $75,000 appropriation in the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.

 

