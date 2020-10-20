NewLeftHeader

few clouds

75.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

14th Annual I CAN Girls Conference brings hope 102020

14th Annual I CAN Girls Conference brings hope to girls nationwide on Saturday

The Women’s Journey Foundation’s new Youth Ambassador Council is bringing hope to girls during October’s National Depression Awareness Month by presenting the free 14th Annual I CAN Girls Conference virtually on Saturday, Oct 24 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

The event is set to offer uplifting workshops and speakers, bringing joy to girls across the nation. The speakers include Liv Stone, Team USA, ISA World Championship; Sheena Melwani, singer and media artist; and Darby Walker, actress and composer.

“The Women’s Journey Foundation (WJF) creates programs to build confidence in girls to help them discover their talents, strengths, and purpose. Because confident girls are less apt to make poor life decisions,” reflects Patty Turrell, President/Founder of the WJF, on the importance of the conference.

Approximately 2.4 million (one in five) teen girls experienced one major depression episode in 2017, according to a data analysis from the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health conducted by a Pew Research Center. It’s crucial to provide encouragement to teen girls, especially during these unprecedented times. 

14 Annual uniforms

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Last year’s I CAN Girls Conference

“The girls’ conference is important because it provides a safe and positive space for girls to explore their identity, gain tools and resources for personal growth, create new connections, and learn about how they can make a difference by sharing their gifts. It is a unique environment that encourages girls to love themselves more, lift up other girls, and be part of something meaningful. Without conferences like I CAN, girls can often feel disconnected, disengaged, and depressed.” 

“Our programs help navigate that, and empower girls to know they matter,”

states Justine Arian-Edwards, Vice President of the Women’s Journey  Foundation. 

The goal of the Annual I CAN Girls Conference is to inspire girls to feel empowered, inspired, and engaged. The conference gives the girls the power to find their self-worth by providing a safe platform, and tools such as workshops, and inspirational speakers. By using the Women’s Journey Foundation core values – Educate, Empower, and Engage – the conference seeks to create a positive space where girls of diverse backgrounds, cultures, ethnicities, and beliefs can feel a sense of sisterhood and long-lasting new friendships.

14 Annual girls sitting

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Previous I CAN Girls Conference

Founded in 2002 by Patty Turrell, the Women’s Journey Foundation

strengthens confidence and resilience in women and girls. The foundation puts on events and programs that create a collaborative, multi-generational approach to leadership, aiming to educate, empower, and engage women of all ages. 

WJF is a collaborative community partner of the Smithsonian Women’s

History Museum in Washington D.C., American Association of University Women

(AAUW), and Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Ana and Westminster. Each year, the foundation sponsors an interactive and free self-esteem conference for girls ages 10 to 18 and the Making HERstory event, along with fundraising activities and concerts. It also partners with community organizations for specialized outreach programs and is 100 percent volunteer-operated.

To register for the virtual conference, click here. In the registration form, participants will find the various workshops to be offered.

For more information, go to https://womensjourneyfoundation.org/.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.